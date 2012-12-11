Dec 11 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,234.0 48,042.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 173 252 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,909.9 29,713.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 94 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,324.1 18,328.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 118 158 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 2,400.00 8.17 8.97%, 2030 1,450.00 8.33 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1,300.00 9.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,050.00 8.85 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, NBRD 2016 900.00 8.93 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013 650.00 8.82 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 200.00 98.1158 98.1158 98.1158 98.1158 9.4000 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.5908 99.5908 99.5908 99.5908 9.4000 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.2034 100.2034 100.2034 100.2034 9.4500 9.60%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.1221 100.1221 100.1221 100.1221 9.4500 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 100.00 100.4206 100.4206 100.4206 100.4206 9.3600 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 1 100.00 100.4053 100.4053 100.4053 100.4053 9.4000 9.70%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.9555 100.9555 100.9555 100.9555 9.3900 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 101.0397 101.0397 101.0397 101.0397 9.3700 11.45%, RIL 2013* 2 650.00 102.2897 102.2897 102.2897 102.2897 8.8176 Total 10 1750.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2013O (RESET) 56 67.90 110.0630 110.0600 110.0600 110.0601 0.8087 CTF 2013Q (RESET) 25 56.20 110.8600 110.8600 110.8600 110.8600 1.0427 Total 81 124.10 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 5 1300.00 94.0800 94.0000 94.0000 94.0365 9.3730 Total 5 1300.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 700.00 98.2100 98.2100 98.2100 98.2100 7.9719 7.02%, 2016 1 50.00 96.7600 96.7600 96.7600 96.7600 8.0495 8.19%, 2020 2 300.00 100.0250 100.0100 100.0250 100.0125 8.1852 8.15%, 2022A 11 2400.00 99.9275 99.8750 99.9200 99.8933 8.1663 8.20%, 2025 4 1000.00 99.6850 99.6700 99.6850 99.6775 8.2387 8.33%, 2026 4 1100.00 100.6800 100.6300 100.6800 100.6573 8.2473 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 8.3179 8.97%, 2030 6 1450.00 105.9600 105.8800 105.9600 105.9183 8.3290 8.28%, 2032 2 200.00 99.5800 99.5700 99.5800 99.5750 8.3227 8.83%, 2041 6 1200.00 104.7300 104.6600 104.7300 104.6796 8.3972 Total 38 8450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, IDFC 2014* 1 300.00 100.7097 100.7097 100.7097 100.7097 8.9500 9.10%, IDFC 2017* 1 500.00 99.9626 99.9626 99.9626 99.9626 9.0327 9.10%, IDFC 2017* 1 300.00 100.0408 100.0408 100.0408 100.0408 9.0510 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.5871 100.5871 100.5871 100.5871 8.8300 9.50%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 100.6799 100.6799 100.6799 100.6799 8.8299 9.49%, NBRD 2015* 1 300.00 100.2822 100.2822 100.2822 100.2822 9.2169 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 3 900.00 102.1000 102.0899 102.1000 102.0944 8.9319 Total 9 2600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.45%, IRFC 2014* 1 250.00 98.5584 98.5584 98.5584 98.5584 8.5834 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 3 500.00 99.8486 99.8369 99.8486 99.8439 8.6096 8.79%, IRFC 2030* 1 50.00 100.4753 100.4753 100.4753 100.4753 8.7298 8.94%, PFC 2013* 1 200.00 99.9597 99.9597 99.9597 99.9597 8.7573 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 1050.00 99.9503 99.9503 99.9503 99.9503 8.8500 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 350.00 101.3832 101.3832 101.3832 101.3832 8.8316 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 150.00 99.3785 99.3785 99.3785 99.3785 8.9532 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.8957 100.8957 100.8957 100.8957 8.9800 7.95%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 97.1627 97.1627 97.1627 97.1627 8.9784 8.70%, PFC 2020A* 1 100.00 98.3015 98.3015 98.3015 98.3015 9.0000 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 100.8742 100.8742 100.8742 100.8742 9.0050 8.85%, PGC 2025* 1 50.00 98.9074 98.9074 98.9074 98.9074 8.9850 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.0125 101.0125 101.0125 101.0125 8.9500 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 100.9608 100.9608 100.9608 100.9608 8.9638 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 101.5241 101.5241 101.5241 101.5241 8.9500 Total 18 3850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.17%, AP 2021 1 40.00 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 101.6200 8.9004 8.90%, MAH 2022 1 100.00 100.1694 100.1694 100.1694 100.1694 8.8700 8.84%, MAH 2022A 1 150.00 99.7853 99.7853 99.7853 99.7853 8.8700 8.86%, TN 2022 1 150.00 99.9127 99.9127 99.9127 99.9127 8.8700 8.90%, WB 2022 1 50.00 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 8.9247 9.01%, WB 2022 4 350.00 100.4300 100.4100 100.4300 100.4186 8.9440 Total 9 840.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 1 100.00 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 99.8012 8.0785 Feb 28, 2013 1 950.00 98.2871 98.2871 98.2871 98.2871 8.1552 Total 2 1050.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 06, 2013 1 269.90 96.2254 96.2254 96.2254 96.2254 8.1351 Total 1 269.90 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Se curity Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com