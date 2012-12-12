Dec 12 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 36,779.8 84,821.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 322 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,847.3 61,561.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 138 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,932.5 23,260.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 184 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 7,050.00 8.18 8.33%, 2026 2,850.00 8.27 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 14, 2012 7,850.00 8.21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, EXIM 2015 1,000.00 9.46 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 2.00%, TML 2014 750.00 8.65 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, NBRD 2016 500.00 8.93 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 400.00 99.9717 99.9717 99.9717 99.9717 9.0806 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 200.00 98.1194 98.1194 98.1194 98.1194 9.4000 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 200.00 98.2049 98.2049 98.2049 98.2049 9.4300 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 2 350.00 100.5254 100.4912 100.4912 100.5156 9.3686 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 200.00 100.9266 100.9266 100.9266 100.9266 9.3750 9.90%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.5311 100.5311 100.5311 100.5311 9.4000 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 250.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 9.1840 2.00%, TML 2014* 3 750.00 124.6336 124.6225 124.6225 124.6329 8.6516 Total 11 2400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- DIIP 2014J (RESET) 1 20.00 119.7400 119.7400 119.7400 119.7400 0.0000 Total 1 20.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 250.00 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 94.0000 9.3802 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 1000.00 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 8.1346 7.83%, 2018 2 1600.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 8.2025 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 98.7500 98.7500 98.7500 98.7500 8.2682 8.13%, 2022 2 100.00 99.1500 99.0600 99.0600 99.1050 8.2622 8.15%, 2022A 4 7050.00 99.8300 99.7900 99.8000 99.7985 8.1808 9.15%, 2024 2 100.00 106.1800 106.1800 106.1800 106.1800 8.3210 8.20%, 2025 3 500.00 99.5600 99.4850 99.4850 99.5150 8.2596 8.33%, 2026 6 2850.00 100.5100 100.4500 100.4750 100.4842 8.2687 8.28%, 2027 1 100.00 99.5300 99.5300 99.5300 99.5300 8.3334 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 105.7100 105.7100 105.7100 105.7100 8.3505 8.30%, 2040 4 650.00 99.3000 99.3000 99.3000 99.3000 8.3646 8.83%, 2041 3 200.00 104.6000 104.5500 104.5500 104.5825 8.4058 Total 30 14300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, EXIM 2015* 1 1000.00 100.0807 100.0807 100.0807 100.0807 9.4616 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 100.8223 100.8223 100.8223 100.8223 8.8093 9.53%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.7929 100.7929 100.7929 100.7929 8.8200 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 101.1204 101.1204 101.1204 101.1204 8.8000 9.65%, NBRD 2014F* 1 400.00 100.3238 100.3238 100.3238 100.3238 9.4549 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 1 500.00 102.1099 102.1099 102.1099 102.1099 8.9261 Total 6 2050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.64%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.9246 100.9246 100.9246 100.9246 8.9000 9.47%, PGC 2014* 1 62.50 100.7046 100.7046 100.7046 100.7046 8.8000 9.30%, PGC 2021A* 2 100.00 101.8394 101.8394 101.8394 101.8394 8.9600 9.40%, RECL 2017* 3 200.00 101.4861 101.4502 101.4861 101.4771 8.9625 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 50.00 100.2340 100.2340 100.2340 100.2340 8.9750 Total 8 462.50 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.84%, KRN 2017 1 250.00 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 100.3000 8.7633 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 1 1950.00 99.5142 99.5142 99.5142 99.5142 8.0992 Jan 11, 2013 1 500.00 99.3590 99.3590 99.3590 99.3590 8.1198 Mar 14, 2013 1 130.40 98.0073 98.0073 98.0073 98.0073 8.1552 Jan 18, 2013 1 1200.00 99.2055 99.2055 99.2055 99.2055 8.1199 Dec 21, 2012 1 1150.00 99.8232 99.8232 99.8232 99.8232 8.0808 Total 5 4930.40 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 18, 2013 1 450.00 99.2055 99.2055 99.2055 99.2055 8.1199 Total 1 450.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 1 1000.00 99.3590 99.3590 99.3590 99.3590 8.1198 Dec 12, 2013 1 616.90 92.5700 92.5700 92.5700 92.5700 8.0484 Dec 14, 2012 1 7850.00 99.9775 99.9775 99.9775 99.9775 8.2143 Oct 18, 2013 1 500.00 93.6421 93.6421 93.6421 93.6421 8.0200 Dec 28, 2012 2 1700.00 99.6686 99.6686 99.6686 99.6686 8.0909 Total 6 11666.90 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com