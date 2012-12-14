Dec 14 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,670.3 163,514.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 121 562 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,580.3 127,600.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 271 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,090.0 35,913.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 291 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 7,050.00 8.24 8.07%, 2017A 3,700.00 8.11 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- 120713 3,000.00 8.12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,050.00 8.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.95%, LICH 2014 500.00 9.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.4%, RECL 2017 400.00 8.95 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 6.75%, CANB 2014* 1 50.00 97.3757 97.3757 97.3757 97.3757 8.7500 Total 1 50.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.0773 100.0773 100.0773 100.0773 9.4250 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.5581 100.5581 100.5581 100.5581 9.3300 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 200.00 99.8213 99.8213 99.8213 99.8213 9.3250 9.95%, LICH 2014* 2 500.00 100.7214 100.6812 100.7214 100.7013 9.3350 9.85%, LICH 2014A* 1 250.00 100.4672 100.4672 100.4672 100.4672 9.3900 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.6689 100.6689 100.6689 100.6689 9.3600 1014.90%, LTFN 201 1 250.00 100.4504 100.4504 100.4504 100.4504 9.1278 Total 8 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2013A (RESET) 1 90.00 120.0300 120.0300 120.0300 120.0300 16.0756 0.00%, TCFS 2014N* 1 50.00 106.7584 106.7584 106.7584 106.7584 9.4469 Total 2 140.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 8.30% 2020(RESET)** 1 490.00 94.0900 94.0900 94.0900 94.0900 9.3647 Total 1 490.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 1000.00 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 8.1157 8.07%, 2017A 7 3700.00 99.9700 99.8400 99.8800 99.8507 8.1082 8.12%, 2020 1 500.00 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 100.0800 8.1057 8.19%, 2020 1 100.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.1973 8.15%, 2022A 9 2750.00 100.0800 99.9000 100.0800 99.9918 8.1508 8.20%, 2025 7 750.00 99.7850 99.5450 99.7800 99.7140 8.2340 8.33%, 2026 17 7050.00 100.7550 100.5400 100.7500 100.7110 8.2408 8.97%, 2030 8 1612.00 106.0000 105.8200 105.9900 105.9553 8.3247 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.3345 8.83%, 2041 6 550.00 104.8600 104.6500 104.8600 104.8055 8.3858 Total 58 18062.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.32%, EXIM 2015* 1 50.00 101.1136 101.1136 101.1136 101.1136 8.7700 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 1 100.00 102.0343 102.0343 102.0343 102.0343 8.9500 9.44%, IDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.5041 100.5041 100.5041 100.5041 9.0500 9.70%, NBRD 2014* 1 300.00 101.0496 101.0496 101.0496 101.0496 8.8499 8.83%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 99.9244 99.9244 99.9244 99.9244 8.8506 9.35%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 101.0362 101.0362 101.0362 101.0362 8.8308 9.35%, NBRD 2016* 1 100.00 101.1213 101.1213 101.1213 101.1213 8.8969 Total 7 900.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.8412 99.8412 99.8412 99.8412 8.9150 9.64%, PFC 2014* 2 150.00 100.9737 100.9666 100.9737 100.9713 8.8642 9.46%, PFC 2015* 4 400.00 100.9744 100.9535 100.9744 100.9692 8.9425 7.95%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 97.1970 97.1970 97.1970 97.1970 8.9684 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.7382 99.7382 99.7382 99.7382 8.9600 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 200.00 101.0011 101.0011 101.0011 101.0011 8.9700 8.64%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 99.5883 99.5883 99.5883 99.5883 8.8700 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 50.00 99.9019 99.9019 99.9019 99.9019 8.8700 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 99.6100 99.6100 99.6100 99.6100 8.9350 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.5584 99.5584 99.5584 99.5584 8.9350 8.84%, RECL 2014* 4 1050.00 99.8843 99.8843 99.8843 99.8843 8.8800 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 100.3098 100.3098 100.3098 100.3098 9.2277 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 101.0263 101.0263 101.0263 101.0263 8.9450 9.40%, RECL 2017* 6 400.00 101.5558 101.5190 101.5558 101.5328 8.9463 8.65%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 98.5173 98.5173 98.5173 98.5173 8.9607 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 5 300.00 100.2613 100.1332 100.2613 100.2026 8.9792 Total 32 3550.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.90%, MAH 2022A 2 100.00 100.2487 100.2487 100.2487 100.2487 8.8600 8.86%, PUN 2022 1 500.00 99.9122 99.9122 99.9122 99.9122 8.8700 9.01%, WB 2022 1 150.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 8.9419 Total 4 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 25, 2013 1 1000.00 97.2036 97.2036 97.2036 97.2036 8.1399 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 04, 2013 1 2928.30 93.9973 93.9973 93.9973 93.9973 8.0100 Jul 12, 2013 1 3000.00 95.5977 95.5977 95.5977 95.5977 8.1200 Sep 20, 2013 1 2500.00 94.2324 94.2324 94.2324 94.2324 8.0651 Jul 26, 2013 1 2500.00 95.3194 95.3194 95.3194 95.3194 8.1100 Nov 28, 2013 2 100.00 92.9510 92.9510 92.9510 92.9510 8.0000 Dec 28, 2012 1 250.00 99.7569 99.7569 99.7569 99.7569 8.0862 Total 7 11278.30 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30%