Dec 17 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 42,872.4 42,872.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 140 140 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,443.4 31,443.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 70 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,429.0 11,429.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 70 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,250.00 8.23 8.15%, 2022A 5,825.00 8.14 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 12, 2013 3,350.00 8.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.37%, NHB 2014 1,350.00 9.29 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.62%, LICH 2017 850.00 9.34 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.02%, RECL 2022A 600.00 8.97 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.40%, CHOI 2013* 1 400.00 100.1244 100.1244 100.1244 100.1244 9.7678 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.6214 99.6214 99.6214 99.6214 9.3800 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.5359 100.5359 100.5359 100.5359 9.3687 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.3944 100.3944 100.3944 100.3944 9.3800 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 500.00 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 101.1405 9.3400 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 2 100.00 101.0551 100.9623 101.0551 101.0087 9.3625 9.62%, LICH 2017* 4 850.00 100.8182 100.8182 100.8182 100.8182 9.3432 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 150.00 101.1077 101.1077 101.1077 101.1077 9.3500 9.25%, LICH 2022* 1 100.00 100.2485 100.2485 100.2485 100.2485 9.2000 9.45%, LICH 2022* 2 200.00 101.1790 101.1790 101.1790 101.1790 9.2362 10.15%, LTFN 2013* 1 100.00 100.1508 100.1508 100.1508 100.1508 22.9342 10.15%, LTFN 2013A 1 100.00 100.3096 100.3096 100.3096 100.3096 9.9040 10.15%, LTFN 2013F 1 100.00 100.3847 100.3847 100.3847 100.3847 9.7227 10.90%, RGTI 2014* 1 250.00 101.4448 101.4448 101.4448 101.4448 9.3411 10.25%, RGTI 2021* 1 50.00 101.8374 101.8374 101.8374 101.8374 9.9000 10.20%, TISC 2015* 1 100.00 101.6990 101.6990 101.6990 101.6990 9.3200 2.00%, TML 2014* 2 550.00 124.8203 124.7966 124.8203 124.8181 8.6221 Total 23 4150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2013O (RESET) 5 9.00 110.3500 110.3500 110.3500 110.3500 0.5200 Total 5 9.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 800.00 94.1000 94.0700 94.0700 94.0794 9.3671 Total 2 800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 11.43%, 2015 1 500.00 108.0851 108.0851 108.0851 108.0851 7.9600 7.99%, 2017 1 785.00 99.5100 99.5100 99.5100 99.5100 8.1186 8.07%, 2017A 8 1970.00 100.0200 99.9400 99.9900 99.9971 8.0691 10.45%, 2018 1 300.00 109.7000 109.7000 109.7000 109.7000 8.1762 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 98.5500 8.1675 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 100.0450 100.0450 100.0450 100.0450 8.1795 7.80%, 2021 2 350.00 97.3600 97.3600 97.3600 97.3600 8.2418 8.15%, 2022A 10 5825.00 100.1000 100.0425 100.0825 100.0765 8.1378 8.20%, 2025 7 2950.00 99.8300 99.7250 99.8050 99.8155 8.2210 8.33%, 2026 12 6250.00 100.8200 100.7100 100.8025 100.7836 8.2319 8.28%, 2027 1 50.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 8.3013 8.97%, 2030 4 500.00 105.9900 105.9000 105.9900 105.9490 8.3253 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 99.7000 8.3096 8.83%, 2041 2 150.00 104.9300 104.8000 104.9300 104.8433 8.3824 Total 52 20180.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.30%, EXIM 2022B* 2 300.00 102.0969 102.0655 102.0969 102.0707 8.9442 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 2 100.00 100.7004 100.7004 100.7004 100.7004 9.0000 9.1252%, IDFC 2017 1 500.00 109.8592 109.8592 109.8592 109.8592 6.3056 9.38%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.8118 100.8118 100.8118 100.8118 8.8100 9.6550%, NBRD 2014 1 100.00 101.2695 101.2695 101.2695 101.2695 8.8400 8.83%, NBRD 2015* 1 150.00 99.9244 99.9244 99.9244 99.9244 8.8506 7.55%, NHB 2013* 1 350.00 99.0677 99.0677 99.0677 99.0677 9.1654 8.20%, NHB 2013* 1 250.00 99.3347 99.3347 99.3347 99.3347 9.1103 9.37%, NHB 2014* 4 1350.00 100.1384 100.1384 100.1384 100.1384 9.2873 9.75%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 100.1453 100.1453 100.1453 100.1453 9.5569 Total 15 3400.00 Public Sector Unit Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- +1.89%, NPC 2019* 1 545.00 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 103.3000 6.4576 Total 1 545.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 1 100.00 99.9063 99.9063 99.9063 99.9063 8.5578 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 99.4322 8.9300 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 101.2450 101.2450 101.2450 101.2450 8.9200 9.64%, PFC 2014* 1 200.00 101.0555 101.0555 101.0555 101.0555 8.8000 8.70%, PFC 2015* 3 300.00 99.3901 99.3901 99.3901 99.3901 8.9500 7.95%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 97.2734 97.2734 97.2734 97.2734 8.9433 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 101.2652 101.2652 101.2652 101.2652 8.9600 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.8140 99.8140 99.8140 99.8140 8.9400 9.70%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 103.1171 103.1171 103.1171 103.1171 9.0000 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 75.00 99.8522 99.8522 99.8522 99.8522 8.9000 8.85%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 99.7032 99.7032 99.7032 99.7032 8.9100 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.6667 99.6667 99.6667 99.6667 8.9100 7.60%, RECL 2013* 1 250.00 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 99.8200 9.0260 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 150.00 99.8982 99.8982 99.8982 99.8982 8.8700 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 500.00 101.3383 101.3383 101.3383 101.3383 8.9090 9.48%, RECL 2021* 1 50.00 102.8270 102.8270 102.8270 102.8270 8.9746 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 100.00 102.1651 102.1651 102.1651 102.1651 8.9800 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 6 600.00 100.3245 100.2283 100.3245 100.2884 8.9656 Total 26 3325.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 8.8781 9.01%, WB 2022 1 50.00 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 100.3400 8.9556 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 14, 2013 1 313.00 98.1233 98.1233 98.1233 98.1233 8.1174 Total 1 313.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 21, 2012 1 2050.00 99.9336 99.9336 99.9336 99.9336 8.0840 Total 1 2050.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 06, 2013 1 650.00 94.5309 94.5309 94.5309 94.5309 8.0600 Aug 09, 2013 2 750.00 95.0635 95.0635 95.0635 95.0635 8.1000 Jul 12, 2013 1 760.40 95.6232 95.6232 95.6232 95.6232 8.1100 Dec 12, 2013 3 3350.00 92.7816 92.6886 92.7816 92.7164 7.9872 Oct 18, 2013 1 550.00 93.7679 93.7679 93.7679 93.7679 7.9799 Aug 23, 2013 1 500.00 94.7835 94.7835 94.7835 94.7835 8.1000 Dec 28, 2012 3 1440.00 99.7797 99.7771 99.7797 99.7774 8.1447 Total 12 8000.40 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com