Dec 21 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,863.0 157,002.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 76 500 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,540.0 125,258.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 311 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,323.0 31,744.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 189 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 6,850.00 8.24 8.07%, 2017A 3,000.00 8.11 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 28, 2012 4,500.00 8.18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013 700.00 8.83 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 11.45%, RIL 2013A 700.00 8.83 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.37%, NHB 2014 600.00 9.31 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 2 350.00 99.5006 99.4981 99.4981 99.4992 9.0000 Total 2 350.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013* 1 70.00 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 8.8698 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 500.00 100.0223 100.0223 100.0223 100.0223 9.4600 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.1778 100.1778 100.1778 100.1778 9.4600 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.3041 100.3041 100.3041 100.3041 9.3800 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.2774 100.2774 100.2774 100.2774 9.4300 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 100.8977 100.8977 100.8977 100.8977 9.3800 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 100.9608 100.9608 100.9608 100.9608 9.3700 9.59%, LICH 2014* 1 50.00 100.1257 100.1257 100.1257 100.1257 9.4300 9.76%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.5483 100.5483 100.5483 100.5483 9.4300 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.5126 100.5126 100.5126 100.5126 9.3200 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 100.6390 100.6390 100.6390 100.6390 9.4163 9.56%, LICH 2017* 2 100.00 100.4697 100.4697 100.4697 100.4697 9.3927 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 100.00 100.6654 100.6654 100.6654 100.6654 9.3600 11.45%, RIL 2013* 2 700.00 102.2136 102.2136 102.2136 102.2136 8.8270 11.45%, RIL 2013A* 2 700.00 102.2136 102.2136 102.2136 102.2136 8.8270 Total 19 3420.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 2 740.00 94.1400 94.1300 94.1400 94.1334 9.3586 Total 2 740.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.27%, 2013 1 750.00 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 99.5200 7.9715 8.07%, 2017A 6 3000.00 99.8775 99.8500 99.8775 99.8640 8.1055 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.1883 8.15%, 2022A 4 2000.00 100.0500 100.0000 100.0500 100.0288 8.1448 8.20%, 2025 6 1400.00 99.7450 99.7250 99.7400 99.7338 8.2315 8.33%, 2026 3 6850.00 100.7250 100.7000 100.7250 100.7007 8.2423 8.26%, 2027 4 750.00 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 8.3241 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 99.7200 99.7200 99.7200 99.7200 8.3108 8.97%, 2030 2 500.00 105.8800 105.8100 105.8800 105.8450 8.3356 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 8.3150 8.30%, 2040 1 100.00 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 99.6600 8.3313 8.83%, 2041 4 650.00 104.7975 104.7000 104.7975 104.7113 8.3938 Total 35 16400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, IDFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.9075 99.9075 99.9075 99.9075 9.6355 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1 500.00 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 99.9859 9.0947 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 100.7898 100.7898 100.7898 100.7898 8.9166 9.37%, NHB 2014* 1 600.00 100.0905 100.0905 100.0905 100.0905 9.3107 9.62%, NHB 2014* 1 500.00 100.3201 100.3201 100.3201 100.3201 9.3940 9.40%, NHB 2015* 2 250.00 100.8803 100.8803 100.8803 100.8803 8.8865 Total 7 2000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.8135 99.8135 99.8135 99.8135 8.9300 11.25%, PFC 2018 1 3.00 110.3785 110.3785 110.3785 110.3785 8.9100 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 500.00 99.8802 99.8802 99.8802 99.8802 8.8800 Total 3 553.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.00%, JHAR 2022 1 400.00 100.4400 100.4400 100.4400 100.4400 8.9321 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 100.00 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 100.2100 8.8655 9.03%, WB 2022 1 100.00 100.3850 100.3850 100.3850 100.3850 8.9704 Total 3 600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 21, 2013 1 1000.00 98.0944 98.0944 98.0944 98.0944 8.1501 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 26, 2013 1 100.00 95.4396 95.4396 95.4396 95.4396 8.1499 Jun 28, 2013 1 200.00 96.0031 96.0031 96.0031 96.0031 8.1699 Dec 28, 2012 2 4500.00 99.9104 99.9104 99.9104 99.9104 8.1833 Total 4 4800.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.30% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com