Dec 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 60,603.3 60,603.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 82 82 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 55,683.3 55,683.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 57 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,920.0 4,920.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 29,160.00 8.14 8.07%, 2017A 18,070.00 8.10 8.33%, 2026 1,750.00 8.23 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 1,250.00 9.10 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017 750.00 8.77 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014 600.00 9.43 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.45%, HDFC 2013 2 70.00 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 99.9824 8.8698 9.55%, HDFC 2013* 1 250.00 99.8623 99.8623 99.8623 99.8623 9.7177 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 600.00 100.0201 100.0201 100.0201 100.0201 9.4251 9.75%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 100.1080 9.5763 9.70%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 101.0729 101.0729 101.0729 101.0729 9.3650 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 101.3419 101.3419 101.3419 101.3419 9.3600 8.40%, LICH 2013A* 1 250.00 99.1748 99.1748 99.1748 99.1748 9.5206 9.59%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 100.1238 100.1238 100.1238 100.1238 9.4300 9.85%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 100.5333 100.5333 100.5333 100.5333 9.3000 9.70%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 100.9859 100.9859 100.9859 100.9859 9.3800 9.80%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.4888 101.4888 101.4888 101.4888 9.3800 Total 12 2020.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 500.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 7.8946 7.59%, 2015 1 250.00 98.7546 98.7546 98.7546 98.7546 8.2000 8.07%, 2017A 7 18070.00 99.9200 99.7800 99.9200 99.8713 8.1038 8.13%, 2022 1 10.00 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 8.2526 8.15%, 2022A 15 29160.00 100.1300 99.9900 100.1200 100.0864 8.1358 8.20%, 2025 5 900.00 99.7950 99.7625 99.7950 99.7785 8.2257 8.33%, 2026 7 1750.00 100.8000 100.7400 100.7925 100.7764 8.2331 8.97%, 2030 2 350.00 106.0000 105.9900 105.9900 105.9929 8.3200 8.83%, 2041 3 550.00 104.9350 104.9300 104.9300 104.9305 8.3743 Total 43 51540.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.48%, IDFC 2013* 1 250.00 99.3840 99.3840 99.3840 99.3840 9.2585 9.1075%, IDFC 2017 2 1250.00 99.9882 99.9650 99.9882 99.9696 9.1012 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 100.8079 100.8079 100.8079 100.8079 8.9067 Total 4 1600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.65%, BPCL 2017* 3 750.00 99.4513 99.4513 99.4513 99.4513 8.7743 9.45%, GSPC 2022* 1 100.00 102.3182 102.3182 102.3182 102.3182 9.0880 9.61%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 103.3850 103.3850 103.3850 103.3850 9.0000 10.10%, PGC 2014* 1 100.00 101.5983 101.5983 101.5983 101.5983 8.8100 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 300.00 99.8866 99.8775 99.8775 99.8790 8.8792 Total 9 1300.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, AP 2022A 2 500.00 100.2700 100.2700 100.2700 100.2700 8.8662 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 100.2500 8.8674 8.85%, MAH 2022A 2 100.00 99.8795 99.8795 99.8795 99.8795 8.8650 8.90%, MAH 2022A 2 189.20 100.2125 100.2125 100.2125 100.2125 8.8650 Total 7 839.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 14, 2013 1 250.00 98.2882 98.2882 98.2882 98.2882 8.1499 Jan 18, 2013 1 400.00 99.4894 99.4894 99.4894 99.4894 8.1446 Mar 21, 2013 1 50.00 98.1380 98.1380 98.1380 98.1380 8.1474 Total 3 700.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 1350.00 97.2147 97.2147 97.2147 97.2147 8.1700 Oct 18, 2013 3 1254.10 93.8718 93.8504 93.8504 93.8589 8.0681 Total 4 2604.10 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com