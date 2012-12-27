Dec 27 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,925.9 147,534.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 151 347 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,366.4 119,596.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 96 222 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,559.5 27,938.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 125 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 7,400.00 8.10 8.33%, 2026 6,500.00 8.21 8.20%, 2025 5,500.00 8.19 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014 1,000.00 8.92 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.49%, PFC 2016 750.00 9.43 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017 500.00 9.08 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 4 500.00 99.5864 99.5864 99.5864 99.5864 9.4000 9.25%, HDFC 2014* 1 350.00 99.6918 99.6918 99.6918 99.6918 9.4000 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 100.00 100.6150 100.6150 100.6150 100.6150 9.2700 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 2 100.00 100.2983 100.2983 100.2983 100.2983 9.3800 9.55%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.5792 100.5792 100.5792 100.5792 9.3500 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 2 100.00 101.1356 101.1356 101.1356 101.1356 9.3400 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 101.5280 101.5280 101.5280 101.5280 9.3300 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 100.6707 100.6707 100.6707 100.6707 9.3992 9.57%, LICH 2017* 2 100.00 100.6595 100.6595 100.6595 100.6595 9.3600 9.75%, LTFN 2014* 1 250.00 99.9545 99.9545 99.9545 99.9545 9.7300 2.00%, TML 2014* 2 200.00 125.0588 124.9583 125.0588 125.0337 8.6385 Total 18 2100.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, NKE 2013* 1 309.00 119.7280 119.7280 119.7280 119.7280 10.2028 Total 1 309.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 12.40%, 2013 1 100.00 102.7179 102.7179 102.7179 102.7179 7.9500 9.81%, 2013 1 50.00 100.6642 100.6642 100.6642 100.6642 8.1464 7.59%, 2015 3 750.00 98.7375 98.7375 98.7375 98.7375 8.2100 7.61%, 2015 2 250.00 98.8004 98.8004 98.8004 98.8004 8.2100 8.07%, 2017A 8 3800.00 100.0400 99.9400 99.9900 99.9660 8.0785 6.25%, 2018 1 100.00 92.0700 92.0700 92.0700 92.0700 8.2118 6.35%, 2020 1 300.00 90.1500 90.1500 90.1500 90.1500 8.2265 8.19%, 2020 2 300.00 100.1350 100.1200 100.1350 100.1225 8.1654 8.13%, 2022 1 27.50 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 8.2253 8.15%, 2022A 15 7400.00 100.3550 100.2600 100.3100 100.3038 8.1023 8.20%, 2025 15 5500.00 100.0700 100.0025 100.0400 100.0299 8.1936 8.33%, 2026 20 6500.00 101.0700 100.9400 101.0400 100.9875 8.2072 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 99.9700 99.9100 99.9700 99.9400 8.2847 8.97%, 2030 5 950.00 106.3500 106.2800 106.2800 106.3100 8.2871 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 99.9500 8.2835 8.33%, 2036 2 300.00 100.1500 100.1200 100.1500 100.1400 8.3155 8.83%, 2041 2 100.00 105.2500 105.2300 105.2500 105.2400 8.3468 Total 82 26577.50 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.43%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.3754 100.3754 100.3754 100.3754 9.1000 9.64%, IDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.8192 100.8192 100.8192 100.8192 9.1000 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 50.00 100.5850 100.5850 100.5850 100.5850 8.8200 Total 3 550.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 2 200.00 99.7136 99.7136 99.7136 99.7136 8.8500 8.49%, IRFC 2014* 2 100.00 99.7955 99.7952 99.7955 99.7954 8.6534 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 1000.00 101.2159 101.2159 101.2159 101.2159 8.9200 9.46%, PFC 2015* 3 400.00 100.9346 100.9346 100.9346 100.9346 8.9550 9.55%, PFC 2015* 2 350.00 100.9865 100.9864 100.9865 100.9865 8.9762 9.49%, PFC 2016* 3 750.00 99.9516 99.9516 99.9516 99.9516 9.4342 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.6943 99.6943 99.6943 99.6943 8.9700 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.0098 101.0098 101.0098 101.0098 8.9650 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.6559 100.6559 100.6559 100.6559 9.0760 9.20%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 100.3199 100.3199 100.3199 100.3199 8.8500 8.90%, PGC 2015 1 12.50 100.0004 100.0004 100.0004 100.0004 8.8593 8.85%, PGC 2018* 2 100.00 99.5508 99.4856 99.5508 99.5182 8.9425 8.85%, PGC 2019* 1 50.00 99.4299 99.4299 99.4299 99.4299 8.9500 8.85%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 99.3656 99.3656 99.3656 99.3656 8.9500 8.85%, PGC 2021* 1 50.00 99.3186 99.3186 99.3186 99.3186 8.9500 8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 99.2755 99.2755 99.2755 99.2755 8.9500 8.84%, RECL 2014* 3 300.00 99.8930 99.8689 99.8689 99.8810 8.8775 8.45%, RECL 2015 1 38.00 99.1265 99.1265 99.1265 99.1265 8.8778 9.35%, RECL 2022* 1 250.00 102.1927 102.1927 102.1927 102.1927 8.9750 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 4 200.00 100.3152 100.2680 100.3152 100.2954 8.9631 Total 33 4600.50 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, MAH 2022 1 50.00 100.4267 100.4267 100.4267 100.4267 8.8400 8.88%, UP 2022A 1 200.00 99.7187 99.7187 99.7187 99.7187 8.9200 8.93%, UP 2022A 1 100.00 100.0412 100.0412 100.0412 100.0412 8.9200 9.01%, WB 2022 1 200.00 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 100.4500 8.9381 Total 4 550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 15, 2013 1 1000.00 98.9177 98.9177 98.9177 98.9177 8.1502 Mar 28, 2013 2 100.00 98.0276 98.0276 98.0276 98.0276 8.1601 Total 3 1100.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 04, 2013 1 1000.00 99.8411 99.8411 99.8411 99.8411 8.2987 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 01, 2013 2 2000.00 93.7004 93.6873 93.6873 93.6939 7.9762 Aug 09, 2013 1 1000.00 95.2505 95.2505 95.2505 95.2505 8.1250 Jan 11, 2013 1 520.00 99.6827 99.6827 99.6827 99.6827 8.2988 Oct 18, 2013 1 100.00 93.9178 93.9178 93.9178 93.9178 8.0400 Dec 26, 2013 1 518.90 92.6643 92.6643 92.6643 92.6643 7.9600 Total 6 4138.90 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 