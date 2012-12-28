Dec 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,369.7 191,904.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 133 480 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,154.7 154,751.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 78 300 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 9,215.0 37,153.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 180 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.2%, 2025 6,350.00 8.19 7.17%, 2015 4,490.00 7.91 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 11, 2013 4,000.00 8.30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, PFC 2014 1,650.00 8.94 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.00%, TML 2019 1,400.00 9.60 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, TML2 2020 850.00 9.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 250.00 99.7954 99.7954 99.7954 99.7954 8.9525 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2014* 1 150.00 99.6146 99.6146 99.6146 99.6146 9.4000 9.90%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.6371 100.6371 100.6371 100.6371 9.2500 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 2 150.00 100.2292 100.2041 100.2041 100.2125 9.4167 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.8687 99.8687 99.8687 99.8687 9.3100 9.85%, LICH 2014* 3 600.00 100.5866 100.5844 100.5844 100.5857 9.2500 9.00%, LICH 2017* 1 750.00 99.6084 99.6084 99.6084 99.6084 9.0836 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.7862 100.7862 100.7862 100.7862 9.3250 9.85%, SUNF 2014* 1 250.00 99.9141 99.9141 99.9141 99.9141 9.8500 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 50.00 125.1300 125.1300 125.1300 125.1300 8.6212 10.00%, TML 2019* 5 1400.00 101.7192 101.7192 101.7192 101.7192 9.6000 9.70%, TML 2020* 3 850.00 100.0089 100.0089 100.0089 100.0089 9.6700 Total 20 4600.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 400.00 94.2000 94.2000 94.2000 94.2000 9.1914 Total 1 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.56%, 2014 2 650.00 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 99.3500 7.9373 7.17%, 2015 3 4490.00 98.3800 98.3800 98.3800 98.3800 7.9068 7.99%, 2017 3 2850.00 99.6000 99.5500 99.6000 99.5763 8.1028 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.0698 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 98.6300 98.6300 98.6300 98.6300 8.1500 8.24%, 2018 1 1000.00 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 100.4600 8.1270 8.12%, 2020 1 350.00 100.2150 100.2150 100.2150 100.2150 8.0814 8.19%, 2020 1 250.00 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 100.1500 8.1604 8.15%, 2022A 8 1400.00 100.3200 100.2900 100.3050 100.2985 8.1029 9.15%, 2024 1 250.00 106.5350 106.5350 106.5350 106.5350 8.2727 8.20%, 2025 15 6350.00 100.1300 100.0400 100.0825 100.0662 8.1889 8.33%, 2026 9 2050.00 101.1300 101.0350 101.1300 101.0730 8.1968 8.28%, 2027 2 100.00 100.0800 100.0300 100.0300 100.0550 8.2710 8.97%, 2030 2 330.00 106.4700 106.4200 106.4200 106.4321 8.2742 8.83%, 2041 6 900.00 105.3700 105.2000 105.3000 105.3256 8.3391 Total 56 21570.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 2 200.00 101.1348 101.1125 101.1348 101.1237 8.7447 9.8680%, IDFC 2017 1 250.00 100.3262 100.3262 100.3262 100.3262 9.6903 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 2 250.00 100.6080 100.6080 100.6080 100.6080 8.8000 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 101.1881 101.1881 101.1881 101.1881 8.8699 9.50%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 101.2025 101.2025 101.2025 101.2025 8.8800 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 100.00 100.8806 100.8806 100.8806 100.8806 8.8664 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 250.00 100.9429 100.9429 100.9429 100.9429 8.8400 Total 9 1350.00 Institutions Tax-Free Bond -------------------------- 6.85%, IIFC 2014A 1 30.00 99.0530 99.0530 99.0530 99.0530 7.6500 Total 1 30.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 1 50.00 99.7363 99.7363 99.7363 99.7363 8.8400 9.63%, PFC 2014* 6 1650.00 101.2159 101.1558 101.1558 101.1781 8.9382 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 2 200.00 99.9661 99.9661 99.9661 99.9661 8.9100 9.51%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 101.0048 101.0048 101.0048 101.0048 8.9500 9.49%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.8480 99.8480 99.8480 99.8480 9.4688 9.27%, PFC 2017* 3 150.00 101.0283 100.9887 100.9887 101.0019 8.9667 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 300.00 100.7079 100.7079 100.7079 100.7079 9.0613 9.20%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 100.3199 100.3199 100.3199 100.3199 8.8500 8.85%, PGC 2016* 2 100.00 99.7974 99.7974 99.7974 99.7974 8.8900 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 100.00 99.8684 99.8684 99.8684 99.8684 8.8850 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 5 235.00 100.3766 100.3152 100.3766 100.3675 8.9515 Total 24 2985.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.93%, KER 2022 2 200.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.8352 8.90%, MAH 2022A 1 219.60 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.8360 8.90%, MAH 2022B 1 102.80 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 100.4000 8.8379 8.92%, RAJ 2022B 1 250.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.8406 8.86%, TN 2022 1 250.00 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 100.0400 8.8501 9.01%, WB 2022 3 250.00 100.4900 100.4800 100.4900 100.4880 8.9320 9.03%, WB 2022 1 50.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.9369 Total 10 1322.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 28, 2013 1 637.10 98.0864 98.0864 98.0864 98.0864 8.1849 Total 1 637.10 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 29, 2013 1 725.20 98.0637 98.0637 98.0637 98.0637 8.1898 Total 1 725.20 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 1 750.00 99.1325 99.1325 99.1325 99.1325 8.1900 Aug 09, 2013 1 1500.00 95.3084 95.3084 95.3084 95.3084 8.1300 Jan 11, 2013 4 4000.00 99.7505 99.7505 99.7505 99.7505 8.2996 Dec 12, 2013 1 2500.00 92.9756 92.9756 92.9756 92.9756 7.9700 Jun 14, 2013 1 1000.00 96.4425 96.4425 96.4425 96.4425 8.1599 Mar 21, 2013 1 750.00 98.2366 98.2366 98.2366 98.2366 8.1899 Total 9 10500.00 * * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.15%