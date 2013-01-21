Jan 21 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,285.0 26,285.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 109 109 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,400.0 19,400.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 61 61 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,885.0 6,885.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 48 48 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 7,900.00 7.94 8.07%, 2017A 2,500.00 7.85 9.15%, 2024 2,150.00 8.05 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.19%, NBRD 2013 1,500.00 9.14 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.02%, RECL 2022A 750.00 8.72 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.25%, RECL 2017 600.00 8.74 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 9.1500 10.15%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 101.1075 101.1075 101.1075 101.1075 9.1500 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 9.2000 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 2 200.00 101.9735 101.9735 101.9735 101.9735 9.1000 9.05%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 9.0500 9.25%, LICH 2023* 2 250.00 101.4810 101.4164 101.4810 101.4681 9.0120 9.8276%, LTFN 2014* 1 50.00 100.5204 100.5204 100.5204 100.5204 23.7706 10.25%, TECM 2014* 1 135.00 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 8.8000 Total 10 1185.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 250.00 120.6760 120.6760 120.6760 120.6760 9.2070 0.00%, HDFC 2017E* 1 150.00 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 8.9210 Total 2 400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 250.00 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 7.7888 8.07%, 2017 1 250.00 100.5682 100.5682 100.5682 100.5682 7.9000 8.07%, 2017A 5 2500.00 100.8200 100.8100 100.8200 100.8170 7.8468 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 99.4850 99.4850 99.4850 99.4850 7.9480 8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 8.0219 8.15%, 2022A 4 600.00 101.9525 101.8000 101.8000 101.8960 7.8585 9.15%, 2024 9 2150.00 108.3600 108.1700 108.1700 108.2821 8.0477 8.20%, 2025 10 1800.00 102.3150 102.0700 102.1350 102.2494 7.9134 8.33%, 2026 16 7900.00 103.3300 103.0900 103.1200 103.1810 7.9404 8.28%, 2027 2 500.00 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 8.0143 8.97%, 2030 7 2100.00 109.0100 108.9600 108.9600 108.9969 8.0126 8.28%, 2032 1 650.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 8.0209 Total 58 18850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 50.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 10.0270 7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 1500.00 99.4477 99.4477 99.4477 99.4477 9.1414 9.40%, NHB 2013* 1 300.00 100.5261 100.5261 100.5261 100.5261 8.7265 Total 4 1850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 50.00 99.8907 99.8907 99.8907 99.8907 8.9828 8.40%, IRFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.8065 99.8065 99.8065 99.8065 8.6196 11.40%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 101.9434 101.9434 101.9434 101.9434 8.8470 9.49%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.9198 99.9198 99.9198 99.9198 9.4556 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 400.00 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 8.7900 8.91%, PFC 2017* 2 200.00 100.5832 100.5455 100.5832 100.5644 8.7350 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.8188 101.8188 101.8188 101.8188 8.7400 9.40%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 102.2271 102.2271 102.2271 102.2271 8.7400 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 100.4799 100.4799 100.4799 100.4799 8.7200 8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 8.7100 8.85%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 100.8935 100.8935 100.8935 100.8935 8.7100 9.25%, PGC 2027* 2 100.00 104.0429 104.0429 104.0429 104.0429 8.7300 9.25%, RECL 2017* 5 600.00 101.7899 101.7342 101.7342 101.7597 8.7381 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.7736 101.7736 101.7736 101.7736 8.7229 9.40%, RECL 2017* 4 500.00 102.3238 102.2152 102.2872 102.2838 8.7310 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 7 750.00 101.9080 101.8092 101.8092 101.8695 8.7158 Total 32 3450.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 11, 2013 2 500.00 98.3063 98.3063 98.3063 98.3063 7.9601 Total 2 500.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 25, 2013 1 50.00 99.9339 99.9339 99.9339 99.9339 8.0475 Total 1 50.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 