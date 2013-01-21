Jan 21 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,285.0 26,285.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 109 109
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,400.0 19,400.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 61 61
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,885.0 6,885.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 48 48
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.33%, 2026 7,900.00 7.94
8.07%, 2017A 2,500.00 7.85
9.15%, 2024 2,150.00 8.05
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
7.19%, NBRD 2013 1,500.00 9.14
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.02%, RECL 2022A 750.00 8.72
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.25%, RECL 2017 600.00 8.74
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.85%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 101.3326 9.1500
10.15%, LICH 2014* 1 200.00 101.1075 101.1075 101.1075 101.1075 9.1500
9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 101.0208 9.2000
9.70%, LICH 2017A* 2 200.00 101.9735 101.9735 101.9735 101.9735 9.1000
9.05%, LICH 2022* 1 250.00 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 99.8964 9.0500
9.25%, LICH 2023* 2 250.00 101.4810 101.4164 101.4810 101.4681 9.0120
9.8276%, LTFN 2014* 1 50.00 100.5204 100.5204 100.5204 100.5204 23.7706
10.25%, TECM 2014* 1 135.00 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 101.5495 8.8000
Total 10 1185.00
Corporate Deep Discount Debentures
----------------------------------
0.00%, HDFC 2013* 1 250.00 120.6760 120.6760 120.6760 120.6760 9.2070
0.00%, HDFC 2017E* 1 150.00 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 102.5752 8.9210
Total 2 400.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.59%, 2016 1 250.00 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 99.4250 7.7888
8.07%, 2017 1 250.00 100.5682 100.5682 100.5682 100.5682 7.9000
8.07%, 2017A 5 2500.00 100.8200 100.8100 100.8200 100.8170 7.8468
7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 99.4850 99.4850 99.4850 99.4850 7.9480
8.79%, 2021 1 50.00 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 8.0219
8.15%, 2022A 4 600.00 101.9525 101.8000 101.8000 101.8960 7.8585
9.15%, 2024 9 2150.00 108.3600 108.1700 108.1700 108.2821 8.0477
8.20%, 2025 10 1800.00 102.3150 102.0700 102.1350 102.2494 7.9134
8.33%, 2026 16 7900.00 103.3300 103.0900 103.1200 103.1810 7.9404
8.28%, 2027 2 500.00 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 8.0143
8.97%, 2030 7 2100.00 109.0100 108.9600 108.9600 108.9969 8.0126
8.28%, 2032 1 650.00 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 8.0209
Total 58 18850.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
9.72%, IDFC 2013* 1 50.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 10.0270
7.19%, NBRD 2013* 2 1500.00 99.4477 99.4477 99.4477 99.4477 9.1414
9.40%, NHB 2013* 1 300.00 100.5261 100.5261 100.5261 100.5261 8.7265
Total 4 1850.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 50.00 99.8907 99.8907 99.8907 99.8907 8.9828
8.40%, IRFC 2013* 1 50.00 99.8065 99.8065 99.8065 99.8065 8.6196
11.40%, PFC 2013* 1 150.00 101.9434 101.9434 101.9434 101.9434 8.8470
9.49%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 99.9198 99.9198 99.9198 99.9198 9.4556
9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 400.00 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 8.7900
8.91%, PFC 2017* 2 200.00 100.5832 100.5455 100.5832 100.5644 8.7350
9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.8188 101.8188 101.8188 101.8188 8.7400
9.40%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 102.2271 102.2271 102.2271 102.2271 8.7400
8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 100.4799 100.4799 100.4799 100.4799 8.7200
8.85%, PGC 2022* 1 50.00 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 100.7927 8.7100
8.85%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 100.8935 100.8935 100.8935 100.8935 8.7100
9.25%, PGC 2027* 2 100.00 104.0429 104.0429 104.0429 104.0429 8.7300
9.25%, RECL 2017* 5 600.00 101.7899 101.7342 101.7342 101.7597 8.7381
9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.7736 101.7736 101.7736 101.7736 8.7229
9.40%, RECL 2017* 4 500.00 102.3238 102.2152 102.2872 102.2838 8.7310
9.02%, RECL 2022A* 7 750.00 101.9080 101.8092 101.8092 101.8695 8.7158
Total 32 3450.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Apr 11, 2013 2 500.00 98.3063 98.3063 98.3063 98.3063 7.9601
Total 2 500.00
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Jan 25, 2013 1 50.00 99.9339 99.9339 99.9339 99.9339 8.0475
Total 1 50.00
* Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
