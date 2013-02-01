Feb 1 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 41,582.0 183,404.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 567 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 35,032.0 136,958.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 59 322 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,550.0 46,446.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 245 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 9,300.00 7.87 8.20%, 2025 6,500.00 8.01 8.33%, 2026 3,850.00 8.02 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 12.00%, ITNL 2019 3,000.00 12.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.09%, NHB 2015 1,000.00 9.15 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, NHB 2015 500.00 9.62 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- APOL 2017 (RESET)* 1 50.00 100.6900 100.6900 100.6900 100.6900 9.9395 12.00%, ITNL 2019* 1 3000.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 12.0041 9.97%, LICH 2013* 1 250.00 100.0510 100.0510 100.0510 100.0510 9.4002 9.70%, LICH 2013A* 1 450.00 100.1338 100.1338 100.1338 100.1338 9.4736 Total 4 3750.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.07%, 2014 1 1500.00 97.9200 97.9200 97.9200 97.9200 7.7962 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 98.8000 7.7293 8.07%, 2017A 11 9300.00 100.9500 100.6300 100.6800 100.7099 7.8735 7.83%, 2018 1 1000.00 99.4400 99.4400 99.4400 99.4400 7.9596 8.19%, 2020 2 100.00 101.0500 101.0200 101.0500 101.0350 7.9917 8.15%, 2022A 3 116.00 101.5100 101.4700 101.5100 101.4937 7.9184 8.20%, 2025 15 6500.00 101.5100 101.3700 101.5100 101.4485 8.0136 8.33%, 2026 8 3850.00 102.5700 102.5000 102.5700 102.5401 8.0165 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 107.8800 107.8800 107.8800 107.8800 8.1238 8.83%, 2041 4 266.00 107.7000 107.5000 107.5000 107.6880 8.1334 8.30%, 2042 4 750.00 102.2000 101.9700 102.2000 102.0887 8.1142 Total 51 24432.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 1 100.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 8.7494 9.09%, NHB 2015* 1 1000.00 99.7727 99.7727 99.7727 99.7727 9.1501 9.65%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 100.0430 100.0430 100.0430 100.0430 9.6179 Total 3 1600.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 1 250.00 114.2578 114.2578 114.2578 114.2578 8.6153 9.01%, PFC 2017* 2 450.00 100.2180 100.2180 100.2180 100.2180 8.8009 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 101.5204 101.5204 101.5204 101.5204 8.8000 11.15%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 109.9060 109.9060 109.9060 109.9060 8.8452 8.80%, RECL 2020* 2 200.00 99.6537 99.6537 99.6537 99.6537 8.8445 Total 7 1200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 5.70%, GUJ 2014 1 200.00 96.9256 96.9256 96.9256 96.9256 8.2000 8.92%, TN 2022A 1 50.00 101.6597 101.6597 101.6597 101.6597 8.6600 Total 2 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 600.00 99.4611 99.4611 99.4611 99.4611 7.9106 May 10, 2013 1 3000.00 97.9728 97.9728 97.9728 97.9728 7.9499 Mar 15, 2013 1 3000.00 99.1635 99.1635 99.1635 99.1635 7.8948 Total 3 6600.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 12, 2013 1 1000.00 96.6731 96.6731 96.6731 96.6731 7.9501 Feb 22, 2013 1 250.00 99.6114 99.6114 99.6114 99.6114 7.9107 Jan 23, 2014 1 2500.00 92.9856 92.9856 92.9856 92.9856 7.8000 Total 3 3750.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 