Feb 4 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,700.0 39,700.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 96 96 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,350.0 27,350.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 72 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,350.0 12,350.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 24 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 9,100.00 7.92 8.20%, 2025 6,300.00 8.02 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 2,050.00 7.99 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2013B 3,300.00 9.68 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 2,500.00 8.78 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.01%, PFC 2017 1,250.00 8.83 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2013* 1 700.00 100.0418 100.0418 100.0418 100.0418 9.2551 9.50%, HDFC 2013B* 3 3300.00 99.7937 99.7937 99.7937 99.7937 9.6793 9.53%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 100.3827 100.3827 100.3827 100.3827 8.7362 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 102.0692 102.0692 102.0692 102.0692 9.1900 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 1000.00 100.1734 100.1734 100.1734 100.1734 9.1000 Total 7 5350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 50.00 119.1349 119.1349 119.1349 119.1349 9.0455 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3 750.00 100.6700 100.6500 100.6700 100.6617 7.8864 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 99.4350 99.4350 99.4350 99.4350 7.9609 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 100.5000 8.0036 8.15%, 2022A 11 9100.00 101.5600 101.3900 101.3950 101.5134 7.9153 6.35%, 2024 2 100.00 86.9875 86.9875 86.9875 86.9875 8.0718 8.20%, 2025 23 6300.00 101.4750 101.3500 101.3500 101.4348 8.0153 8.33%, 2026 8 1300.00 102.5300 102.4000 102.4000 102.4629 8.0258 8.28%, 2032 4 700.00 101.7600 101.7500 101.7500 101.7529 8.0974 8.30%, 2042 5 700.00 102.3000 101.9700 102.3000 102.1271 8.1108 Total 58 19150.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.76%, EXIM 2018* 1 150.00 99.8032 99.8032 99.8032 99.8032 8.8000 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 100.0796 100.0796 100.0796 100.0796 8.8500 9.32%, NBRD 2015* 1 100.00 100.9446 100.9446 100.9446 100.9446 8.7742 Total 3 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.41%, PFC 2016* 2 1000.00 101.8353 101.6127 101.8353 101.7240 8.7875 9.64%, PFC 2016* 2 1000.00 102.7422 102.5055 102.7422 102.6239 8.7875 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 1250.00 100.1174 100.1174 100.1174 100.1174 8.8276 9.52%, PFC 2017* 2 750.00 100.6148 100.6148 100.6148 100.6148 9.0818 9.40%, RECL 2017* 5 2500.00 102.1973 102.0362 102.1973 102.0793 8.7830 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 100.9557 100.9557 100.9557 100.9557 8.8550 Total 13 6600.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.77%, KRN 2016 1 100.00 100.7421 100.7421 100.7421 100.7421 8.5300 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 50.00 100.5021 100.5021 100.5021 100.5021 8.5300 Total 2 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 28, 2013 1 1000.00 99.5031 99.5031 99.5031 99.5031 7.9250 Total 1 1000.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 1250.00 99.4836 99.4836 99.4836 99.4836 7.8943 May 10, 2013 1 500.00 97.9937 97.9937 97.9937 97.9937 7.9499 Total 2 1750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 08, 2013 4 2050.00 99.9345 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 7.9928 Mar 08, 2013 2 1000.00 99.3335 99.3335 99.3335 99.3335 7.9002 Jun 14, 2013 1 1250.00 97.2671 97.2671 97.2671 97.2671 7.9499 Mar 21, 2013 1 500.00 99.0549 99.0549 99.0549 99.0549 7.9148 May 31, 2013 1 500.00 97.5564 97.5564 97.5564 97.5564 7.9500 Total 9 5300.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 