Feb 11 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,132.5 28,132.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 96 96 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,358.0 23,358.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 63 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,774.5 4,774.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 33 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 9,200.00 7.85 8.20%, 2025 5,150.00 7.93 8.33%, 2026 2,000.00 7.93 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, NBRD 2015A 1,900.00 8.88 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,250.00 8.85 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.02%, RECL 2022A 500.00 8.77 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.85%, CHOI 2013* 1 250.00 100.2144 100.2144 100.2144 100.2144 10.2901 10.50%, FICC 2015* 1 50.00 100.0435 100.0435 100.0435 100.0435 10.4500 9.58%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.5256 100.5256 100.5256 100.5256 9.2900 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 200.00 100.5216 100.5216 100.5216 100.5216 9.3000 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 102.4401 102.4401 102.4401 102.4401 9.1300 9.95%, INHOT 2021* 2 100.00 102.5636 102.5636 102.5636 102.5636 9.4700 2.00%, TML 2014* 1 100.00 126.0684 126.0684 126.0684 126.0684 8.6686 Total 8 1000.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2013H (RESET) 1 7.50 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 104.8000 13.8133 CITI 2013Y (RESET) 12 17.00 115.4500 115.4500 115.4500 115.4500 13.7992 Total 13 24.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 3 1350.00 101.7400 100.7400 100.7400 100.8474 7.8347 8.79%, 2021 1 500.00 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 104.7600 8.0185 8.08%, 2022 1 50.00 100.5050 100.5050 100.5050 100.5050 8.0023 8.15%, 2022A 16 9200.00 102.0100 101.8000 101.8700 101.9622 7.8468 9.15%, 2024 6 1700.00 108.3000 108.2500 108.2900 108.2753 8.0454 8.20%, 2025 16 5150.00 102.1800 102.0450 102.1450 102.0837 7.9338 8.33%, 2026 10 2000.00 103.2700 103.2150 103.2150 103.2370 7.9321 8.97%, 2030 2 268.00 108.8300 108.8250 108.8300 108.8253 8.0281 8.33%, 2036 1 50.00 102.8150 102.8150 102.8150 102.8150 8.0586 8.30%, 2040 1 100.00 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 102.6000 8.0619 8.83%, 2041 2 200.00 108.5500 108.4500 108.4500 108.5000 8.0646 Total 59 20568.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, NBRD 2015A* 1 1900.00 99.8259 99.8259 99.8259 99.8259 8.8766 8.65%, NBRD 2016* 1 50.00 99.8229 99.8229 99.8229 99.8229 8.7151 Total 2 1950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 101.0737 101.0737 101.0737 101.0737 8.9000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 1250.00 99.9034 99.9034 99.9034 99.9034 8.8500 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 8 500.00 101.4977 101.4339 101.4977 101.4819 8.7725 Total 10 1800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, AP 2023 1 100.00 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 8.6408 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 01, 2013 1 800.00 96.4425 96.4425 96.4425 96.4425 7.9199 Total 1 800.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 21, 2013 1 500.00 99.2015 99.2015 99.2015 99.2015 7.9405 Jan 23, 2014 1 1390.00 93.1008 93.1008 93.1008 93.1008 7.8401 Total 2 1890.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com