Feb 14 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,325.4 110,970.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 97 353 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,675.4 86,186.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 235 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,650.0 24,783.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 118 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 7,000.00 7.90 8.15%, 2022A 2,450.00 7.83 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 21, 2013 2,000.00 7.97 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2016 750.00 8.83 Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022 600.00 8.82 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, RBXY 2015 500.00 9.15 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 3 150.00 100.7522 100.7522 100.7522 100.7522 9.0200 8.93%, OBC 2022* 3 600.00 100.6082 100.6082 100.6082 100.6082 8.8200 Total 6 750.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013A* 1 350.00 99.7657 99.7657 99.7657 99.7657 9.9311 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 150.00 99.6128 99.6128 99.6128 99.6128 9.3800 9.50%, HDFC 2017D* 1 50.00 100.8869 100.8869 100.8869 100.8869 9.2200 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 250.00 102.3480 102.3480 102.3480 102.3480 9.1450 9.85%, LICH 2014A* 2 150.00 100.3640 100.3638 100.3638 100.3639 9.4500 9.20%, RBXY 2015* 1 500.00 100.0469 100.0469 100.0469 100.0469 9.1500 Total 7 1450.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SUNF 2014J* 1 250.00 89.8633 89.8633 89.8633 89.8633 9.3705 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 100.8700 100.8700 100.8700 100.8700 7.8279 7.83%, 2018 1 1350.00 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 99.6500 7.9101 8.12%, 2020 2 1000.00 101.5650 101.5600 101.5650 101.5625 7.8458 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 101.3900 101.3900 101.3900 101.3900 7.9231 8.79%, 2021 5 1100.00 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 104.9000 7.9961 8.15%, 2022A 12 2450.00 102.1900 101.9700 102.1500 102.1047 7.8250 8.20%, 2023 1 100.00 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 100.5200 8.1236 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 108.3900 108.3900 108.3900 108.3900 8.0305 8.20%, 2025 5 1700.00 102.4000 102.1550 102.3550 102.3453 7.9011 8.33%, 2026 18 7000.00 103.5300 103.2425 103.5000 103.4623 7.9049 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 108.9700 108.9700 108.9700 108.9700 8.0134 8.33%, 2036 2 100.00 103.0500 103.0500 103.0500 103.0500 8.0366 8.83%, 2041 7 1175.40 108.8500 108.7850 108.8200 108.8317 8.0368 Total 57 16625.40 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.25%, EXIM 2013* 1 150.00 100.0372 100.0372 100.0372 100.0372 8.4302 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 4 350.00 100.5529 100.4567 100.4567 100.4887 8.7850 9.61%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 99.8390 99.8390 99.8390 99.8390 9.6083 Total 6 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 4 250.00 99.6927 99.6927 99.6927 99.6927 9.0000 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 100.7005 100.7005 100.7005 100.7005 9.0563 8.84%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 100.0738 100.0738 100.0738 100.0738 8.8000 8.85%, PGC 2021* 3 150.00 100.1816 100.1224 100.1816 100.1421 8.8067 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 750.00 101.5061 101.5061 101.5061 101.5061 8.8286 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 7 500.00 101.4951 101.3983 101.4628 101.4306 8.7800 Total 17 2200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 100.6000 8.6284 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 21, 2013 2 2000.00 99.2631 99.2631 99.2631 99.2631 7.9696 Total 2 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com