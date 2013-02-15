Feb 15 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,650.0 124,620.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 60 413 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,200.0 97,386.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 41 276 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,450.0 27,233.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 137 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,050.00 7.91 8.15%, 2022A 1,600.00 7.82 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 11, 2013 1,750.00 8.01 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013 500.00 10.41 Corporate Debentures -------------------- SUNF 2014A (RESET) 250.00 9.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.02%, RECL 2022A 250.00 8.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 2 150.00 100.7522 100.7522 100.7522 100.7522 9.0200 Total 2 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2013* 1 500.00 99.8160 99.8160 99.8160 99.8160 10.4129 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.5828 99.5828 99.5828 99.5828 9.4000 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 200.00 100.5306 100.5306 100.5306 100.5306 9.3000 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 150.00 101.4246 101.4246 101.4246 101.4246 9.1776 9.50%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 100.5831 100.5831 100.5831 100.5831 9.2500 9.75%, LICH 2017* 1 50.00 101.6185 101.6185 101.6185 101.6185 9.2600 9.80%, LTFN 2014* 1 100.00 100.1248 100.1248 100.1248 100.1248 9.6200 8.90%, SUNF 2013* 1 50.00 99.1752 99.1752 99.1752 99.1752 10.2677 SUNF 2014A (RESET) 1 250.00 99.9412 99.9412 99.9412 99.9412 9.4538 Total 9 1400.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TCFS 2014L* 1 100.00 108.5633 108.5633 108.5633 108.5633 9.3800 Total 1 100.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 250.00 94.7000 94.7000 94.7000 94.7000 9.1068 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 1 1000.00 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 100.8400 7.8355 8.12%, 2020 2 450.00 101.5900 101.5800 101.5800 101.5856 7.8416 8.15%, 2022A 6 1600.00 102.1800 102.1200 102.1200 102.1535 7.8174 8.20%, 2023 1 150.00 101.1150 101.1150 101.1150 101.1150 8.0401 9.15%, 2024 3 550.00 108.4900 108.4500 108.4500 108.4718 8.0197 8.20%, 2025 4 1400.00 102.3800 102.3350 102.3800 102.3495 7.9006 8.33%, 2026 9 2050.00 103.5100 103.3700 103.3700 103.4529 7.9057 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 108.9100 108.9100 108.9100 108.9100 8.0192 8.28%, 2032 1 100.00 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 102.5500 8.0162 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 102.9100 102.9100 102.9100 102.9100 8.0214 8.33%, 2036 4 250.00 103.1400 103.0300 103.0300 103.0920 8.0326 8.83%, 2041 1 50.00 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 108.8900 8.0318 8.30%, 2042 2 300.00 103.3300 103.2000 103.3300 103.2217 8.0151 Total 36 8100.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.40%, NBRD 2014* 1 150.00 100.3245 100.3245 100.3245 100.3245 9.0400 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, HPCL 2013* 1 150.00 99.6526 99.6526 99.6526 99.6526 9.8947 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 200.00 99.2303 99.2303 99.2303 99.2303 9.3674 9.47%, PGC 2013* 1 50.00 99.9079 99.9079 99.9079 99.9079 9.9106 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 3 250.00 101.2992 101.2992 101.2992 101.2992 8.8000 Total 6 650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, PUN 2022 1 100.00 101.5979 101.5979 101.5979 101.5979 8.6550 Total 1 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 11, 2013 2 1750.00 98.8717 98.8717 98.8717 98.8717 8.0102 May 16, 2013 1 1000.00 98.1288 98.1288 98.1288 98.1288 8.0001 Total 3 2750.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.15% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com