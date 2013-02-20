Feb 20 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,248.9 49,771.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 72 147 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,798.9 43,065.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 100 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,450.0 6,706.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 47 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 8,450.00 7.81 8.33%, 2026 4,650.00 7.87 8.15%, 2022A 2,700.00 7.79 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.01%, PFC 2017 750.00 8.85 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2017A 600.00 9.27 Corporate Debentures -------------------- SUNF 2014 (RESET) 300.00 8.96 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 4 200.00 101.0019 101.0019 101.0019 101.0019 8.9801 Total 4 200.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.65%, HDFC 2014* 2 200.00 100.1567 100.0626 100.0626 100.1097 9.4850 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 150.00 99.9926 99.9926 99.9926 99.9926 9.2700 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 2 600.00 101.3585 101.3585 101.3585 101.3585 9.2700 SUNF 2014 (RESET)* 1 300.00 100.4361 100.4361 100.4361 100.4361 8.9647 Total 6 1250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.07%, 2017 3 1250.00 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 100.6500 7.8695 8.07%, 2017A 6 8450.00 100.9300 100.9000 100.9150 100.9195 7.8133 7.83%, 2018 1 500.00 99.7200 99.7200 99.7200 99.7200 7.8937 6.90%, 2019 3 600.00 95.0434 95.0400 95.0400 95.0426 7.9002 8.19%, 2020 1 7.00 101.5900 101.5900 101.5900 101.5900 7.8846 8.08%, 2022 1 100.00 100.9250 100.9250 100.9250 100.9250 7.9379 8.15%, 2022A 10 2700.00 102.3700 102.2600 102.2600 102.3472 7.7879 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 108.5200 108.5200 108.5200 108.5200 8.0132 8.20%, 2025 9 1800.00 102.7050 102.5800 102.5800 102.6442 7.8639 8.33%, 2026 12 4650.00 103.8000 103.6700 103.6900 103.7167 7.8740 8.83%, 2041 3 550.00 109.1400 109.0900 109.1400 109.1355 8.0113 8.30%, 2042 2 500.00 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 7.9868 Total 52 21157.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 750.00 100.0232 100.0232 100.0232 100.0232 8.8531 8.70%, RECL 2018* 2 150.00 99.5757 99.5757 99.5757 99.5757 8.8000 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 1 100.00 101.3291 101.3291 101.3291 101.3291 8.7950 Total 4 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.59%, AP 2023 1 50.00 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 8.5549 8.65%, KER 2023 1 400.00 100.5761 100.5761 100.5761 100.5761 8.5600 8.63%, MAH 2023 2 441.90 100.4445 100.3786 100.3786 100.4233 8.5632 8.90%, WB 2022 1 250.00 101.7247 101.7247 101.7247 101.7247 8.6300 Total 5 1141.90 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 06, 2013 1 500.00 97.7477 97.7477 97.7477 97.7477 8.0098 Total 1 500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com