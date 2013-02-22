Feb 22 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 42,795.1 135,739.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 145 377 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 39,210.5 109,498.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 217 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,584.6 26,240.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 79 160 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 13,000.00 7.90 8.20%, 2025 5,800.00 7.90 8.15%, 2022A 3,950.00 7.81 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, PFC 2017 650.00 9.12 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, NBRD 2016 500.00 8.93 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 500.00 8.69 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.93%, OBC 2022* 1 250.00 100.4111 100.4111 100.4111 100.4111 8.8500 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- SUNF 2014C (RESET) 1 250.00 100.1522 100.1522 100.1522 100.1522 9.2282 Total 1 250.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2013 (RESET) 3 6.00 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 0.0000 CTF 2013F (RESET) 19 58.60 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 3.3102 CTF 2013K (RESET) 1 2.00 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 1.8499 CTF 2013M (RESET) 39 68.00 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 3.3733 Total 62 134.60 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.99%, 2017 1 1000.00 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 100.4950 7.8501 8.07%, 2017 3 1000.00 100.7780 100.7350 100.7780 100.7565 7.8365 8.07%, 2017A 4 1790.00 100.9400 100.8850 100.9400 100.8986 7.8183 5.69%, 2018 4 1250.00 90.1000 90.0848 90.1000 90.0909 7.9185 8.12%, 2020 1 100.00 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 7.8384 8.19%, 2020 1 1000.00 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 7.9010 8.79%, 2021 1 200.00 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 7.9788 8.15%, 2022A 6 3950.00 102.2800 102.1650 102.2800 102.1759 7.8134 9.15%, 2024 3 625.00 108.5500 108.4700 108.4700 108.5404 8.0100 8.20%, 2025 6 5800.00 102.4600 102.3500 102.3500 102.3766 7.8972 8.33%, 2026 17 13000.00 103.5600 103.4350 103.4750 103.4912 7.9006 8.33%, 2036 2 550.00 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 103.1800 8.0243 8.83%, 2041 2 300.00 108.6800 108.6800 108.6800 108.6800 8.0492 8.30%, 2042 3 700.00 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 8.0125 Total 54 31265.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.85%, IDFC 2016* 2 100.00 99.3520 99.3520 99.3520 99.3520 9.1000 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 1 250.00 100.6799 100.6799 100.6799 100.6799 8.9500 8.88%, NBRD 2016* 1 500.00 99.8371 99.8371 99.8371 99.8371 8.9274 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 100.7859 100.7859 100.7859 100.7859 8.9000 Total 5 1100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.00%, NTPC 2023* 1 50.00 101.6512 101.6512 101.6512 101.6512 8.7350 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 150.00 100.8186 100.8186 100.8186 100.8186 9.0800 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 3 300.00 99.6523 99.6516 99.6516 99.6520 9.0800 9.52%, PFC 2017* 1 650.00 100.4838 100.4838 100.4838 100.4838 9.1177 8.75%, PFC 2018* 1 500.00 99.5269 99.5269 99.5269 99.5269 8.6899 8.84%, PGC 2019* 1 100.00 99.9021 99.9021 99.9021 99.9021 8.8500 8.85%, PGC 2020* 1 50.00 99.8828 99.8828 99.8828 99.8828 8.8500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 99.4977 99.4977 99.4977 99.4977 8.8200 Total 10 1850.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.19%, KRN 2021 1 100.00 103.4173 103.4173 103.4173 103.4173 8.6200 9.21%, PUN 2021 1 150.00 103.5480 103.5480 103.5480 103.5480 8.6200 9.24%, PUN 2022 1 250.00 103.8395 103.8395 103.8395 103.8395 8.6200 8.92%, TN 2022A 1 150.00 101.9696 101.9696 101.9696 101.9696 8.6100 8.90%, WB 2022 1 150.00 101.6915 101.6915 101.6915 101.6915 8.6350 8.91%, WB 2022 1 120.50 101.7304 101.7304 101.7304 101.7304 8.6350 Total 6 920.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 04, 2013 1 750.00 99.1617 99.1617 99.1617 99.1617 8.1202 May 09, 2013 1 2500.00 98.4213 98.4213 98.4213 98.4213 8.0201 Total 2 3250.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 2 1500.00 99.9102 99.9102 99.9102 99.9102 8.2016 Mar 15, 2013 1 2250.00 99.6070 99.6070 99.6070 99.6070 8.0006 Total 3 3750.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 06, 2013 1 25.00 95.9315 95.9315 95.9315 95.9315 8.0206 Total 1 25.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 