BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Feb 25 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,190.5 24,190.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 89 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,105.0 19,105.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,085.5 5,085.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,850.00 7.89 8.79%, 2021 2,690.00 7.97 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 2,270.00 8.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1,150.00 8.92 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 1,000.00 9.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014 650.00 8.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.1296 98.1296 98.1296 98.1296 9.5500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 200.00 102.3136 102.3136 102.3136 102.3136 9.1500 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 9.3300 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 9.4800 Total 4 350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2013 (RESET) 1 2.00 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 0.0000 CTF 2013F (RESET) 1 1.00 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 3.3239 CTF 2013K (RESET) 1 1.00 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 1.8586 CTF 2013M (RESET) 8 11.50 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 3.3872 Total 11 15.50 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 250.00 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 9.1179 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.72%, 2014 1 100.00 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 7.8300 7.49%, 2017 1 1000.00 98.7340 98.7340 98.7340 98.7340 7.8500 5.69%, 2018 7 2000.00 90.1300 90.1050 90.1300 90.1238 7.9116 7.83%, 2018 1 1000.00 99.7780 99.7780 99.7780 99.7780 7.8801 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 7.8971 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 7.9501 7.94%, 2021 1 75.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 7.9703 8.79%, 2021 4 2690.00 105.1000 105.0800 105.1000 105.0845 7.9654 8.15%, 2022A 5 1550.00 102.3600 102.2700 102.3050 102.3106 7.7930 8.20%, 2025 4 1350.00 102.5250 102.4900 102.5250 102.4922 7.8827 8.33%, 2026 8 2850.00 103.6200 103.5850 103.6100 103.5965 7.8879 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 7.9818 8.97%, 2030 4 1000.00 108.8600 108.8100 108.8600 108.8275 8.0269 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 8.0083 Total 40 13815.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 1 1000.00 100.0434 100.0434 100.0434 100.0434 9.3211 9.8265%, IDFC 2017 1 250.00 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 9.7370 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0950 100.0950 100.0950 100.0950 9.7850 Total 3 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 105.4092 105.4092 105.4092 105.4092 8.6347 8.84%, NTPC 2022* 3 170.00 100.7037 100.5122 100.5122 100.6811 8.7135 8.85%, PFC 2014* 2 300.00 99.5759 99.5466 99.5466 99.5710 9.0833 8.90%, PFC 2014* 2 650.00 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 8.7772 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 300.00 100.8108 100.7947 100.8108 100.8028 9.0850 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 4 1150.00 100.0988 99.6516 100.0988 99.9044 8.9217 9.25%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 103.2730 103.2730 103.2730 103.2730 8.8271 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 98.6172 98.6172 98.6172 98.6172 9.0000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 99.6051 99.6051 99.6051 99.6051 9.0500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 4 450.00 99.3800 99.3800 99.3800 99.3800 8.8500 Total 21 3220.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, KRN 2016 1 50.00 100.3983 100.3983 100.3983 100.3983 8.4450 8.85%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 101.7900 101.7900 101.7900 101.7900 8.5704 8.63%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 8.5528 Total 3 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 620.00 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 7.9988 Mar 15, 2013 2 2270.00 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 7.9996 Total 3 2890.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 500.00 98.5477 98.5477 98.5477 98.5477 8.1500 Jun 14, 2013 1 500.00 97.6763 97.6763 97.6763 97.6763 8.0401 Dec 26, 2013 1 1000.00 93.8382 93.8382 93.8382 93.8382 7.9100 Total 3 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.15% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.