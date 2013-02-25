Feb 25 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,190.5 24,190.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 89 89 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,105.0 19,105.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 50 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,085.5 5,085.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.33%, 2026 2,850.00 7.89 8.79%, 2021 2,690.00 7.97 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 15, 2013 2,270.00 8.00 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014A 1,150.00 8.92 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 1,000.00 9.32 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.90%, PFC 2014 650.00 8.78 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.1296 98.1296 98.1296 98.1296 9.5500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 200.00 102.3136 102.3136 102.3136 102.3136 9.1500 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 100.1192 9.3300 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 50.00 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 100.4754 9.4800 Total 4 350.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITF 2013 (RESET) 1 2.00 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 156.1500 0.0000 CTF 2013F (RESET) 1 1.00 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 3.3239 CTF 2013K (RESET) 1 1.00 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 123.5900 1.8586 CTF 2013M (RESET) 8 11.50 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 122.4788 3.3872 Total 11 15.50 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- FRB 2020 (RESET)** 1 250.00 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 94.6500 9.1179 Total 1 250.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.72%, 2014 1 100.00 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 98.9568 7.8300 7.49%, 2017 1 1000.00 98.7340 98.7340 98.7340 98.7340 7.8500 5.69%, 2018 7 2000.00 90.1300 90.1050 90.1300 90.1238 7.9116 7.83%, 2018 1 1000.00 99.7780 99.7780 99.7780 99.7780 7.8801 8.19%, 2020 1 50.00 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 101.5200 7.8971 7.80%, 2021 1 50.00 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 99.1000 7.9501 7.94%, 2021 1 75.00 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 99.8000 7.9703 8.79%, 2021 4 2690.00 105.1000 105.0800 105.1000 105.0845 7.9654 8.15%, 2022A 5 1550.00 102.3600 102.2700 102.3050 102.3106 7.7930 8.20%, 2025 4 1350.00 102.5250 102.4900 102.5250 102.4922 7.8827 8.33%, 2026 8 2850.00 103.6200 103.5850 103.6100 103.5965 7.8879 8.26%, 2027 1 50.00 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 102.3500 7.9818 8.97%, 2030 4 1000.00 108.8600 108.8100 108.8600 108.8275 8.0269 8.30%, 2040 1 50.00 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 103.2000 8.0083 Total 40 13815.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.3555%, IDFC 2017 1 1000.00 100.0434 100.0434 100.0434 100.0434 9.3211 9.8265%, IDFC 2017 1 250.00 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 9.7370 9.88%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.0950 100.0950 100.0950 100.0950 9.7850 Total 3 1500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 1 50.00 105.4092 105.4092 105.4092 105.4092 8.6347 8.84%, NTPC 2022* 3 170.00 100.7037 100.5122 100.5122 100.6811 8.7135 8.85%, PFC 2014* 2 300.00 99.5759 99.5466 99.5466 99.5710 9.0833 8.90%, PFC 2014* 2 650.00 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 100.0988 8.7772 9.63%, PFC 2014* 2 300.00 100.8108 100.7947 100.8108 100.8028 9.0850 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 4 1150.00 100.0988 99.6516 100.0988 99.9044 8.9217 9.25%, PGC 2027* 1 50.00 103.2730 103.2730 103.2730 103.2730 8.8271 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 98.6172 98.6172 98.6172 98.6172 9.0000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 50.00 99.6051 99.6051 99.6051 99.6051 9.0500 8.70%, RECL 2018* 4 450.00 99.3800 99.3800 99.3800 99.3800 8.8500 Total 21 3220.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.58%, KRN 2016 1 50.00 100.3983 100.3983 100.3983 100.3983 8.4450 8.85%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 101.7900 101.7900 101.7900 101.7900 8.5704 8.63%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 100.4900 8.5528 Total 3 150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2013 1 620.00 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 99.9343 7.9988 Mar 15, 2013 2 2270.00 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 99.6288 7.9996 Total 3 2890.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 03, 2013 1 500.00 98.5477 98.5477 98.5477 98.5477 8.1500 Jun 14, 2013 1 500.00 97.6763 97.6763 97.6763 97.6763 8.0401 Dec 26, 2013 1 1000.00 93.8382 93.8382 93.8382 93.8382 7.9100 Total 3 2000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. ** Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.15% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com