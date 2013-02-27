Feb 27 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,040.4 113,466.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 104 299 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 38,674.4 89,345.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 73 194 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,366.0 24,121.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 105 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 15,800.00 7.81 8.07%, 2017A 5,485.00 7.81 7.02%, 2016 2,912.80 7.76 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015 1,000.00 8.82 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 850.00 9.03 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013A 750.00 10.32 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 1 420.00 101.4463 101.4463 101.4463 101.4463 8.9100 Total 1 420.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2013A* 1 750.00 99.6423 99.6423 99.6423 99.6423 10.3191 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.3206 99.3206 99.3206 99.3206 9.5800 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 2 100.00 100.4394 100.4389 100.4389 100.4392 9.3400 9.30%, HDFC 2017 1 39.00 99.9902 99.9902 99.9902 99.9902 9.2700 9.95%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 100.4258 100.4258 100.4258 100.4258 9.5000 Total 6 1239.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014K (RESET) 3 3.00 116.7800 116.7800 116.7800 116.7800 0.0000 CTF 2013F (RESET) 1 4.00 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 120.0000 3.3515 Total 4 7.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.37%, 2014 1 50.00 99.5282 99.5282 99.5282 99.5282 7.8000 7.02%, 2016 5 2912.80 97.8100 97.7236 97.7900 97.7761 7.7622 7.59%, 2016 2 1000.00 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 99.4100 7.8016 8.07%, 2017A 4 5485.00 100.9400 100.9000 100.9400 100.9165 7.8128 7.83%, 2018 2 1000.00 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 99.7500 7.8870 8.24%, 2018 1 100.00 101.4800 101.4800 101.4800 101.4800 7.8808 8.12%, 2020 1 750.00 101.6600 101.6600 101.6600 101.6600 7.8278 8.19%, 2020 2 52.00 101.5700 101.4100 101.4100 101.4162 7.9165 8.79%, 2021 1 4.00 105.2000 105.2000 105.2000 105.2000 7.9470 8.15%, 2022A 12 15800.00 102.2000 102.1450 102.1825 102.1923 7.8108 9.15%, 2024 2 202.00 108.6400 108.1600 108.1600 108.1648 8.0570 8.20%, 2025 6 1400.00 102.3800 102.2700 102.3750 102.3518 7.9003 8.33%, 2026 3 2600.00 103.6200 103.3525 103.3525 103.4657 7.9035 8.97%, 2030 2 1049.00 108.7600 108.5400 108.5400 108.7285 8.0366 8.32%, 2032 2 250.00 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 102.8000 8.0319 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 108.5500 108.5500 108.5500 108.5500 8.0600 8.30%, 2042 3 200.00 103.1500 103.1000 103.1000 103.1250 8.0233 Total 50 32954.80 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.88%, EXIM 2022* 1 100.00 100.0705 100.0705 100.0705 100.0705 8.8500 9.37%, NHB 2014* 1 250.00 99.8503 99.8503 99.8503 99.8503 9.4211 9.40%, NHB 2015* 1 150.00 100.6302 100.6302 100.6302 100.6302 8.9900 Total 3 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 1 1000.00 99.7605 99.7605 99.7605 99.7605 8.8200 8.20%, IRFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.3723 99.3723 99.3723 99.3723 8.5242 8.60%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.3244 99.3244 99.3244 99.3244 9.0500 8.85%, PFC 2014* 4 550.00 99.5764 99.5761 99.5761 99.5762 9.0800 8.91%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 99.8193 99.8193 99.8193 99.8193 8.9300 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 2 300.00 100.5696 100.5696 100.5696 100.5696 9.1802 8.84%, RECL 2014* 4 850.00 99.6347 99.6201 99.6201 99.6338 9.0306 8.70%, RECL 2018* 3 250.00 99.3019 99.3013 99.3013 99.3014 8.8700 Total 17 3200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.86%, AP 2022A 1 200.00 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 101.7100 8.5925 8.59%, AP 2023 1 100.00 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 100.2200 8.5545 8.89%, BIH 2022 1 150.00 101.6621 101.6621 101.6621 101.6621 8.6300 8.97%, BIH 2022 3 600.00 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 102.1847 8.6300 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 50.00 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 100.8731 8.4650 8.85%, MAH 2022A 1 50.00 101.5700 101.5700 101.5700 101.5700 8.6041 8.90%, MAH 2022A 2 319.60 101.9606 101.9277 101.9277 101.9380 8.5984 8.60%, MP 2023 1 100.00 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 100.2800 8.5554 8.91%, PUN 2022A 1 200.00 102.0156 102.0156 102.0156 102.0156 8.5950 8.80%, TN 2022 1 250.00 101.3233 101.3233 101.3233 101.3233 8.5925 8.86%, TN 2022 2 250.00 101.7100 101.6937 101.7100 101.7035 8.5935 8.86%, TN 2022A 1 100.00 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 101.7000 8.5946 Total 16 2369.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 06, 2014 2 1500.00 93.1055 93.1055 93.1055 93.1055 7.8800 Mar 21, 2013 3 750.00 99.5447 99.5418 99.5418 99.5431 7.9779 Jan 23, 2014 1 1000.00 93.3682 93.3682 93.3682 93.3682 7.8801 Nov 28, 2013 1 100.00 94.4209 94.4209 94.4209 94.4209 7.9000 Total 7 3350.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 