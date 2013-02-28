Feb 28 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,170.0 137,636.9 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 370 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,870.0 106,215.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 231 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,300.0 31,421.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 139 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 5,650.00 7.87 8.20%, 2025 2,650.00 7.91 9.15%, 2024 2,480.00 8.04 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.38%, NBRD 2015A 1,950.00 9.07 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.95%, NHB 2015 1,000.00 9.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.78%, NHB 2015 1,000.00 8.91 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.3206 99.3206 99.3206 99.3206 9.5800 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 3 200.00 101.9416 101.7564 101.7564 101.8490 9.2250 9.39%, LICH 2015* 1 500.00 99.9285 99.9285 99.9285 99.9285 9.4100 9.75%, SUNF 2013A* 1 450.00 99.7014 99.7014 99.7014 99.7014 10.1553 Total 6 1400.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.9200 98.9200 98.9200 98.9200 7.6861 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 100.9150 100.9150 100.9150 100.9150 7.8127 7.83%, 2018 2 750.00 99.7700 99.7400 99.7400 99.7600 7.8848 8.19%, 2020 1 150.00 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 7.9476 8.15%, 2022 1 50.00 102.3400 102.3400 102.3400 102.3400 7.7977 8.15%, 2022A 5 5650.00 102.2900 101.7700 101.7700 101.7973 7.8705 9.15%, 2024 4 2480.00 108.3800 108.0000 108.0500 108.3111 8.0381 8.20%, 2025 10 2650.00 102.4200 101.7300 101.7950 102.2445 7.9137 8.33%, 2026 2 150.00 102.9500 102.8450 102.8450 102.9150 7.9693 8.97%, 2030 3 700.00 108.5000 108.1000 108.1000 108.3571 8.0738 8.33%, 2036 1 250.00 103.5250 103.5250 103.5250 103.5250 7.9921 8.83%, 2041 1 250.00 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 108.4300 8.0700 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 103.1600 8.0202 Total 33 14830.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.94%, EXIM 2022* 2 100.00 100.4281 100.4281 100.4281 100.4281 8.8600 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 100.00 100.4894 100.4894 100.4894 100.4894 9.2700 9.38%, NBRD 2015* 1 250.00 100.3786 100.3786 100.3786 100.3786 9.1200 9.38%, NBRD 2015A* 7 1950.00 100.5069 100.3884 100.3884 100.4796 9.0662 8.78%, NHB 2015* 1 1000.00 99.6138 99.6138 99.6138 99.6138 8.9105 8.95%, NHB 2015* 1 1000.00 99.7660 99.7660 99.7660 99.7660 9.0013 Total 13 4400.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, HPCL 2015* 1 250.00 99.7605 99.7605 99.7605 99.7605 8.8200 9.57%, IRFC 2021* 2 100.00 105.4939 105.3486 105.3486 105.4213 8.6324 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.3813 101.3813 101.3813 101.3813 8.8500 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 2 300.00 100.6673 100.6673 100.6673 100.6673 9.1522 9.47%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 100.4141 100.4141 100.4141 100.4141 9.0200 8.90%, PGC 2015 2 50.00 99.7335 99.7335 99.7335 99.7335 9.0500 8.64%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 99.0305 99.0305 99.0305 99.0305 8.8500 9.20%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 101.1694 101.1694 101.1694 101.1694 8.8935 9.30%, PGC 2018A* 1 50.00 101.7420 101.7420 101.7420 101.7420 8.8500 9.35%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 99.5306 99.5306 99.5306 99.5306 9.4691 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 300.00 101.0022 100.6509 100.6509 100.9437 8.8542 Total 15 1500.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.91%, AP 2022A 1 50.00 102.1236 102.1236 102.1236 102.1236 8.5800 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 30, 2013 1 1000.00 98.0324 98.0324 98.0324 98.0324 8.1399 Total 1 1000.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 23, 2013 1 500.00 96.2972 96.2972 96.2972 96.2972 8.0199 Nov 28, 2013 1 490.00 94.3738 94.3738 94.3738 94.3738 8.0000 Total 2 990.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 