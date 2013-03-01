Mar 1 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 44,259.8 181,896.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 100 470 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 40,006.3 146,221.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 68 299 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,253.5 35,675.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 171 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.15%, 2022A 15,500.00 7.85 8.33%, 2026 11,700.00 7.97 9.15%, 2024 3,249.00 8.07 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 700.00 8.72 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, IDFC 2015 450.00 9.20 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, TCFS 2014M 300.00 9.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 101.5907 101.5907 101.5907 101.5907 9.2700 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 250.00 100.2112 100.2112 100.2112 100.2112 9.5500 10.1490%, LTFN 2014* 1 250.00 100.4895 100.4895 100.4895 100.4895 8.9564 2.00%, TISC 2022* 1 50.00 91.0191 91.0191 91.0191 91.0191 9.7150 Total 4 650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CTF 2013M (RESET) 1 3.50 122.5200 122.5200 122.5200 122.5200 3.4209 0.00%, SUNF 2014* 1 250.00 88.8814 88.8814 88.8814 88.8814 9.4278 0.00%, TCFS 2014L* 1 200.00 108.8624 108.8624 108.8624 108.8624 9.4469 0.00%, TCFS 2014M* 1 300.00 108.7783 108.7783 108.7783 108.7783 9.4469 Total 4 753.50 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.37%, 2014 1 100.00 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 99.5359 7.8000 7.17%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 98.9350 7.6804 8.07%, 2017A 2 1050.00 100.7600 100.7175 100.7175 100.7580 7.8554 8.12%, 2020 1 150.00 101.4800 101.4800 101.4800 101.4800 7.8584 8.13%, 2022 2 1100.00 100.8300 100.7800 100.8300 100.7845 8.0098 8.15%, 2022A 13 15500.00 101.9450 101.8700 101.9000 101.9216 7.8513 9.15%, 2024 12 3249.00 108.0500 107.8200 108.0500 108.0229 8.0742 8.20%, 2025 5 1700.00 101.8750 101.5500 101.5500 101.8375 7.9648 8.33%, 2026 15 11700.00 103.0000 102.6000 102.6000 102.9117 7.9696 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 107.8100 107.8100 107.8100 107.8100 8.1289 8.30%, 2042 2 150.00 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 8.0862 Total 55 35749.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.05%, IDFC 2015* 5 450.00 99.5849 99.5849 99.5849 99.5849 9.2000 9.54%, IDFC 2016* 2 200.00 100.8285 100.8285 100.8285 100.8285 9.2000 Total 7 650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.41%, PFC 2016* 2 300.00 101.0645 101.0645 101.0645 101.0645 9.0000 8.75%, PFC 2018* 1 700.00 99.3877 99.3877 99.3877 99.3877 8.7239 8.84%, PGC 2014* 3 250.00 99.8244 99.8224 99.8224 99.8240 8.9918 8.90%, PGC 2015* 2 100.00 99.7315 99.7315 99.7315 99.7315 9.0500 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 250.00 99.7440 99.7440 99.7440 99.7440 8.9000 9.30%, PGC 2016A* 1 50.00 100.9178 100.9178 100.9178 100.9178 8.9300 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 300.00 99.5765 99.5765 99.5765 99.5765 9.0700 9.35%, RECL 2022* 3 100.00 102.5562 102.5562 102.5562 102.5562 8.9150 9.02%, RECL 2022A* 2 150.00 100.7146 100.6491 100.6491 100.6709 8.8967 Total 17 2200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.72%, AP 2023 1 150.00 100.7451 100.7451 100.7451 100.7451 8.6050 8.83%, GUJ 2022 1 100.00 101.4100 101.4100 101.4100 101.4100 8.6050 8.76%, MAH 2022 1 500.00 100.9493 100.9493 100.9493 100.9493 8.6050 8.85%, MAH 2022A 1 200.00 101.5643 101.5643 101.5643 101.5643 8.6050 8.75%, TN 2022 2 600.00 100.8877 100.8258 100.8877 100.8361 8.6133 8.80%, TN 2022 2 407.30 101.2741 101.2415 101.2415 101.2541 8.6031 8.85%, TN 2022 1 250.00 101.5641 101.5641 101.5641 101.5641 8.6050 Total 9 2207.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 30, 2013 1 500.00 98.0990 98.0990 98.0990 98.0990 8.1300 Total 1 500.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 06, 2013 1 250.00 97.9442 97.9442 97.9442 97.9442 8.1502 Total 1 250.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 06, 2014 1 800.00 93.1804 93.1804 93.1804 93.1804 7.8800 May 31, 2013 1 500.00 98.0753 98.0753 98.0753 98.0753 8.1398 Total 2 1300.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 