GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
Jul 26 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,181.0 106,899.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 430 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,710.0 54,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 117 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,471.0 52,682.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 313 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4,340.00 8.65 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 24, 2014 3,950.00 9.75 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 4,750.00 10.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,550.00 10.56 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014 1,150.00 10.07 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A 1,100.00 10.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.95%, BOB 2016* 2 100.00 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 9.5854 Total 2 100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 3 1100.00 98.5538 98.5538 98.5538 98.5538 10.6000 9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 2 150.00 97.7963 97.7963 97.7963 97.7963 9.7800 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 100.4591 100.4591 100.4591 100.4591 9.4500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 99.9300 99.9300 99.9300 99.9300 9.5500 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 98.7557 98.7557 98.7557 98.7557 11.0000 9.60%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 98.3702 98.3702 98.3702 98.3702 10.5500 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 2 200.00 98.4115 98.4115 98.4115 98.4115 10.5315 9.90%, LICH 2016* 2 150.00 100.1732 100.1732 100.1732 100.1732 9.8000 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 200.00 96.7567 96.7567 96.7567 96.7567 10.0000 Total 14 2300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014L (RESET) 2 6.00 127.8500 127.8500 127.8500 127.8500 0.0000 MSIC 2015 (RESET) 4 12.00 126.9900 126.9900 126.9900 126.9900 0.0000 Total 6 18.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 8.9948 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 8.7010 8.07%, 2017A 5 4340.00 98.1800 98.0800 98.1500 98.0913 8.6503 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.6681 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 8.6897 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 8.4069 7.16%, 2023 2 200.00 93.5100 93.5000 93.5000 93.5050 8.1312 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 8.4059 8.28%, 2027 1 20.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.6495 8.32%, 2032 2 150.00 98.0398 97.7647 97.7647 97.9481 8.5400 Total 16 5710.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 96.5680 96.5680 96.5680 96.5680 9.7000 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 200.00 95.5625 95.5625 95.5625 95.5625 9.5025 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 95.2027 95.2027 95.2027 95.2027 9.2500 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 98.5201 98.5201 98.5201 98.5201 9.8000 Total 4 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 1 353.00 103.2749 103.2749 103.2749 103.2749 8.2769 8.80%, FCI 2028* 2 750.00 102.3289 102.3289 102.3289 102.3289 8.5000 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 1150.00 99.2718 99.2718 99.2718 99.2718 10.0719 8.85%, PFC 2014* 3 1550.00 98.2393 98.0134 98.2393 98.0717 10.5558 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.8804 98.8804 98.8804 98.8804 10.4500 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 5 1000.00 97.9363 97.9246 97.9363 97.9316 10.5000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 350.00 96.6516 96.6220 96.6516 96.6474 9.7414 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 98.9193 98.9193 98.9193 98.9193 9.2058 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 97.6524 97.6524 97.6524 97.6524 9.5700 8.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 97.5454 97.5454 97.5454 97.5454 9.6200 8.35%, RECL 2014* 1 1000.00 98.0246 98.0246 98.0246 98.0246 10.3000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 1000.00 98.1055 98.1055 98.1055 98.1055 10.5100 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.3327 99.3327 99.3327 99.3327 9.6000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 300.00 97.5127 97.1446 97.1446 97.2673 9.2400 Total 25 8303.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 28-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 23, 2013 1 600.00 99.2657 99.2657 99.2657 99.2657 10.8001 Total 1 600.00 56-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 20, 2013 1 100.00 98.3991 98.3991 98.3991 98.3991 11.2044 Total 1 100.00 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 5 4750.00 97.5594 97.5357 97.5357 97.5474 10.5486 Sep 26, 2013 1 1000.00 98.3076 98.3076 98.3076 98.3076 10.6502 Total 7 5850.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 1 100.00 97.5811 97.5811 97.5811 97.5811 10.3998 Total 1 100.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 09, 2013 1 1000.00 99.6891 99.6891 99.6891 99.6891 10.3484 Sep 20, 2013 1 500.00 98.4771 98.4771 98.4771 98.4771 10.6501 Jul 24, 2014 8 3950.00 91.2372 91.2272 91.2272 91.2297 9.7469 Total 10 5450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct