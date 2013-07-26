Jul 26 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,181.0 106,899.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 86 430 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,710.0 54,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 117 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,471.0 52,682.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 313 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.07%, 2017A 4,340.00 8.65 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 24, 2014 3,950.00 9.75 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 4,750.00 10.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014 1,550.00 10.56 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014 1,150.00 10.07 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A 1,100.00 10.60 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 8.95%, BOB 2016* 2 100.00 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 98.5262 9.5854 Total 2 100.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 3 1100.00 98.5538 98.5538 98.5538 98.5538 10.6000 9.20%, HDFC 2018A* 2 150.00 97.7963 97.7963 97.7963 97.7963 9.7800 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 100.4591 100.4591 100.4591 100.4591 9.4500 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 99.9300 99.9300 99.9300 99.9300 9.5500 9.75%, LICH 2014* 1 100.00 98.7557 98.7557 98.7557 98.7557 11.0000 9.60%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 98.3702 98.3702 98.3702 98.3702 10.5500 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 2 200.00 98.4115 98.4115 98.4115 98.4115 10.5315 9.90%, LICH 2016* 2 150.00 100.1732 100.1732 100.1732 100.1732 9.8000 8.64%, LICH 2016A* 1 200.00 96.7567 96.7567 96.7567 96.7567 10.0000 Total 14 2300.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2014L (RESET) 2 6.00 127.8500 127.8500 127.8500 127.8500 0.0000 MSIC 2015 (RESET) 4 12.00 126.9900 126.9900 126.9900 126.9900 0.0000 Total 6 18.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 50.00 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 96.9000 8.9948 7.99%, 2017 1 250.00 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 97.6600 8.7010 8.07%, 2017A 5 4340.00 98.1800 98.0800 98.1500 98.0913 8.6503 7.83%, 2018 1 100.00 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.6681 8.13%, 2022 1 100.00 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 8.6897 8.15%, 2022A 1 250.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 8.4069 7.16%, 2023 2 200.00 93.5100 93.5000 93.5000 93.5050 8.1312 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 99.4000 8.4059 8.28%, 2027 1 20.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.6495 8.32%, 2032 2 150.00 98.0398 97.7647 97.7647 97.9481 8.5400 Total 16 5710.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.77%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 96.5680 96.5680 96.5680 96.5680 9.7000 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 200.00 95.5625 95.5625 95.5625 95.5625 9.5025 8.50%, EXIM 2023B* 1 50.00 95.2027 95.2027 95.2027 95.2027 9.2500 9.14%, IDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 98.5201 98.5201 98.5201 98.5201 9.8000 Total 4 750.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.69%, DVC 2028* 1 353.00 103.2749 103.2749 103.2749 103.2749 8.2769 8.80%, FCI 2028* 2 750.00 102.3289 102.3289 102.3289 102.3289 8.5000 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 1150.00 99.2718 99.2718 99.2718 99.2718 10.0719 8.85%, PFC 2014* 3 1550.00 98.2393 98.0134 98.2393 98.0717 10.5558 9.63%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 98.8804 98.8804 98.8804 98.8804 10.4500 8.90%, PFC 2014A* 5 1000.00 97.9363 97.9246 97.9363 97.9316 10.5000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 350.00 96.6516 96.6220 96.6516 96.6474 9.7414 9.01%, PFC 2017* 1 500.00 98.9193 98.9193 98.9193 98.9193 9.2058 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 97.6524 97.6524 97.6524 97.6524 9.5700 8.64%, PGC 2016* 1 100.00 97.5454 97.5454 97.5454 97.5454 9.6200 8.35%, RECL 2014* 1 1000.00 98.0246 98.0246 98.0246 98.0246 10.3000 8.84%, RECL 2014* 2 1000.00 98.1055 98.1055 98.1055 98.1055 10.5100 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.3327 99.3327 99.3327 99.3327 9.6000 8.82%, RECL 2023* 2 300.00 97.5127 97.1446 97.1446 97.2673 9.2400 Total 25 8303.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 28-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 23, 2013 1 600.00 99.2657 99.2657 99.2657 99.2657 10.8001 Total 1 600.00 56-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 20, 2013 1 100.00 98.3991 98.3991 98.3991 98.3991 11.2044 Total 1 100.00 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 5 4750.00 97.5594 97.5357 97.5357 97.5474 10.5486 Sep 26, 2013 1 1000.00 98.3076 98.3076 98.3076 98.3076 10.6502 Total 7 5850.00 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2013 1 100.00 97.5811 97.5811 97.5811 97.5811 10.3998 Total 1 100.00 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 09, 2013 1 1000.00 99.6891 99.6891 99.6891 99.6891 10.3484 Sep 20, 2013 1 500.00 98.4771 98.4771 98.4771 98.4771 10.6501 Jul 24, 2014 8 3950.00 91.2372 91.2272 91.2272 91.2297 9.7469 Total 10 5450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com