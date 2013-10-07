Oct 7 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,840.0 26,840.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 70 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,340.0 22,340.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 49 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,500.0 4,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 6,150.00 8.77 7.16%, 2023 4,350.00 8.62 7.28%, 2019 4,100.00 8.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, HDFC 2014 750.00 10.04 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2014 650.00 10.01 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.18%, LICH 2016 500.00 9.74 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 650.00 99.3994 99.3994 99.3994 99.3994 10.0093 9.50%, HDFC 2014* 1 750.00 99.7618 99.7618 99.7618 99.7618 10.0413 9.53%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8939 99.8939 99.8939 99.8939 9.1138 9.80%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.0299 100.0299 100.0299 100.0299 9.7200 11.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 105.1831 105.1831 105.1831 105.1831 9.8500 10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 101.0632 101.0135 101.0632 101.0384 9.7400 10.60%, LICH 2016* 2 350.00 102.0830 101.9098 102.0830 101.9593 9.7700 Total 9 2800.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.83%, 2018 3 1000.00 97.1705 97.1705 97.1705 97.1705 8.6000 7.28%, 2019 3 4100.00 93.8300 93.7472 93.8000 93.7819 8.6918 8.12%, 2020 9 6150.00 96.6245 96.5000 96.5300 96.5818 8.7683 7.16%, 2023 13 4350.00 90.6650 90.4700 90.5400 90.5789 8.6188 8.20%, 2025 1 100.00 93.5700 93.5700 93.5700 93.5700 9.0920 8.28%, 2027 5 1640.00 94.8400 94.7600 94.8400 94.8231 8.9355 9.20%, 2030 1 50.00 101.1200 101.1200 101.1200 101.1200 9.0690 8.32%, 2032 1 250.00 92.2800 92.2800 92.2800 92.2800 9.1873 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 96.3000 9.1974 8.30%, 2042 4 500.00 90.5800 90.5500 90.5600 90.5640 9.2363 Total 41 18290.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.40%, EXIM 2018* 1 250.00 99.0394 99.0394 99.0394 99.0394 8.6325 9.37%, IDFC 2015* 1 50.00 99.9388 99.9388 99.9388 99.9388 9.4500 9.15%, IDFC 2016A* 1 50.00 99.0906 99.0906 99.0906 99.0906 9.5500 8.78%, NHB 2015* 1 500.00 99.6050 99.6050 99.6050 99.6050 8.9543 8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 50.00 97.4229 97.4229 97.4229 97.4229 9.2000 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 2 150.00 99.9404 99.9404 99.9404 99.9404 9.3500 Total 7 1050.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, NHPC 2018* 1 50.00 97.6578 97.6578 97.6578 97.6578 9.5000 8.35%, PFC 2016* 2 350.00 97.3437 97.2347 97.3437 97.3281 9.5071 8.85%, PGC 2016* 1 50.00 99.2552 99.2552 99.2552 99.2552 9.1300 9.45%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 99.8780 99.8780 99.8780 99.8780 9.4683 Total 5 650.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.67%, KRN 2017 1 250.00 98.4600 98.4600 98.4600 98.4600 9.1537 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 05, 2013 1 250.00 98.5360 98.5360 98.5360 98.5360 9.3500 Dec 12, 2013 1 750.00 98.3674 98.3674 98.3674 98.3674 9.3198 Dec 19, 2013 1 1000.00 98.1947 98.1947 98.1947 98.1947 9.3201 Total 3 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 27, 2014 1 250.00 95.9254 95.9254 95.9254 95.9254 9.1200 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2014 1 50.00 95.0360 95.0360 95.0360 95.0360 9.3000 Jan 09, 2014 1 1000.00 97.6707 97.6707 97.6707 97.6707 9.3599 Dec 12, 2013 1 500.00 98.3622 98.3622 98.3622 98.3622 9.3500 Total 3 1550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com