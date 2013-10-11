Oct 11 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 30,448.2 167,499.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 70 428 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,841.2 133,809.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 270 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,607.0 33,690.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 20 158 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 4,100.00 8.71 7.16%, 2023 3,630.00 8.43 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 28, 2013 3,000.00 8.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.65%, IDFC 2014B 2,000.00 9.69 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, RECL 2014 1,400.00 9.39 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,200.00 9.36 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 100.4455 100.4455 100.4455 100.4455 9.4715 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 2 100.00 100.4981 100.4455 100.4455 100.4718 9.5400 10.18%, LICH 2016* 1 500.00 101.3732 101.3732 101.3732 101.3732 9.6000 Total 4 800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2014D (RESET) 1 4.00 108.8800 108.8800 108.8800 108.8800 0.9042 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 2 100.00 125.6847 125.5317 125.5317 125.6082 9.3562 MSIC 2014C (RESET) 1 3.00 125.4600 125.4600 125.4600 125.4600 0.0000 Total 4 107.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 2 200.00 98.7100 98.6900 98.7100 98.7000 8.1763 7.83%, 2018 2 500.00 97.8600 97.8600 97.8600 97.8600 8.4116 7.28%, 2019 3 1750.00 94.5300 94.5000 94.5250 94.5193 8.5213 8.12%, 2020 2 350.00 97.7550 97.6000 97.6000 97.7107 8.5508 7.16%, 2023 9 3630.00 91.9250 91.5900 91.5900 91.7570 8.4276 8.28%, 2027 15 4100.00 96.8800 96.1300 96.2500 96.5460 8.7116 8.32%, 2032 2 300.00 94.5800 94.5200 94.5800 94.5300 8.9230 Total 35 10830.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.50%, EXIM 2015A* 1 250.00 99.8293 99.8293 99.8293 99.8293 8.5738 8.75%, EXIM 2016* 1 150.00 99.5328 99.5328 99.5328 99.5328 8.9277 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 50.00 99.5043 99.5043 99.5043 99.5043 9.2100 9.65%, IDFC 2014B* 1 2000.00 99.8849 99.8849 99.8849 99.8849 9.6883 9.20%, IDFC 2015* 1 200.00 99.5916 99.5916 99.5916 99.5916 9.4500 Total 5 2650.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.78%, NHPC 2023* 1 100.00 97.0259 97.0259 97.0259 97.0259 9.2500 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 150.00 100.0475 100.0475 100.0475 100.0475 9.3500 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 101.3780 101.3780 101.3780 101.3780 9.2300 8.87%, PFC 2023* 1 50.00 97.1640 97.1640 97.1640 97.1640 9.3133 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 97.9033 97.9033 97.9033 97.9033 9.2400 8.35%, RECL 2014* 1 1400.00 99.1054 99.1054 99.1054 99.1054 9.3933 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 1200.00 99.5145 99.5145 99.5145 99.5145 9.3582 Total 7 3050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.39%, BIH 2023 2 150.00 101.0266 100.9942 101.0266 101.0050 9.2333 9.30%, CHTIS 2023 1 1000.00 100.2542 100.2542 100.2542 100.2542 9.2600 Total 3 1150.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 2 1120.00 98.1077 98.1035 98.1035 98.1049 8.8135 Dec 12, 2013 4 2041.20 98.5849 98.5818 98.5849 98.5841 8.8849 Total 6 3161.20 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 2 2250.00 96.5289 96.5289 96.5289 96.5289 8.7501 Feb 14, 2014 1 1250.00 97.1358 97.1358 97.1358 97.1358 8.7501 Total 3 3500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 15, 2013 1 1750.00 99.2171 99.2171 99.2171 99.2171 9.0004 Apr 17, 2014 1 450.00 95.7766 95.7766 95.7766 95.7766 8.7001 Nov 28, 2013 1 3000.00 98.9267 98.9267 98.9267 98.9267 8.8001 Total 3 5200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com