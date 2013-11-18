Nov 18 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,522.0 19,522.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 57 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,917.0 12,917.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,605.0 6,605.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 25 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.28%, 2027 5,435.00 9.08 7.17%, 2015 2,840.00 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 21, 2013 2,000.00 9.04 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.05%, LICH 2013 1,155.00 9.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,000.00 9.79 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015 1,000.00 9.80 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.70%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 99.4453 99.4453 99.4453 99.4453 10.0531 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 2 500.00 99.0750 99.0480 99.0750 99.0615 10.1050 9.05%, LICH 2013* 1 1155.00 99.9553 99.9553 99.9553 99.9553 9.4465 8.76%, LICH 2015B* 2 250.00 98.2226 98.2226 98.2226 98.2226 10.0516 9.16%, LICH 2018* 1 400.00 99.0098 99.0098 99.0098 99.0098 9.2649 Total 8 2355.00 NBFC Perpetual Bond ----------------------------------- TISC (RESET)* 1 50.00 104.8603 104.8603 104.8603 104.8603 10.8146 Total 1 50.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 2 2840.00 98.0400 97.9500 98.0400 97.9766 8.5690 8.79%, 2021 1 100.00 98.2640 98.2640 98.2640 98.2640 9.1000 8.33%, 2026 1 250.00 93.4353 93.4353 93.4353 93.4353 9.2175 8.28%, 2027 18 5435.00 93.8100 93.6700 93.8000 93.7471 9.0801 8.97%, 2030 3 350.00 98.2000 98.1155 98.2000 98.1276 9.1886 9.20%, 2030 3 350.00 100.5600 100.4000 100.5600 100.5143 9.1372 8.83%, 2041 1 100.00 95.6800 95.6800 95.6800 95.6800 9.2633 Total 29 9425.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.75%, EXIM 2015A* 1 500.00 99.9373 99.9373 99.9373 99.9373 8.7734 10.05%, NBRD 2014* 1 250.00 99.9310 99.9310 99.9310 99.9310 9.9576 8.78%, NHB 2015* 1 250.00 99.7470 99.7470 99.7470 99.7470 8.9027 Total 3 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.46%, IRFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.8223 99.8223 99.8223 99.8223 9.6756 8.29%, PFC 2015* 4 1000.00 97.7698 97.7698 97.7698 97.7698 9.8000 9.64%, PFC 2016* 1 300.00 99.4127 99.4127 99.4127 99.4127 9.8500 9.81%, PFC 2018 2 50.00 99.7827 99.7827 99.7827 99.7827 9.8500 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 96.4488 96.4488 96.4488 96.4488 9.8500 9.36%, PFC 2021* 1 50.00 97.3104 97.3104 97.3104 97.3104 9.8500 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 50.00 93.8409 93.8409 93.8409 93.8409 9.6900 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 250.00 98.6849 98.6849 98.6849 98.6849 9.8849 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 1000.00 99.1749 99.1749 99.1749 99.1749 9.7932 Total 13 3000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 1 492.00 98.9326 98.9326 98.9326 98.9326 8.9501 Nov 21, 2013 1 2000.00 99.9505 99.9505 99.9505 99.9505 9.0382 Total 2 2492.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 30, 2014 1 1000.00 98.2651 98.2651 98.2651 98.2651 8.9503 Total 1 1000.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com