Nov 28 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,450.3 107,526.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 50 304 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,466.5 86,242.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 164 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,983.8 21,284.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 19 140 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 7,000.00 8.90 Apr 03, 2014 2,000.00 8.93 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 16, 2014 2,000.00 8.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.96%, HDFC 2014 350.00 9.81 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.80%, PGC 2023A 250.00 9.53 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.77%, HDFC 2014A 250.00 10.19 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.10%, HDBK 2022 1 5.00 97.7074 97.7074 97.7074 97.7074 9.4740 Total 1 5.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 1 350.00 100.1247 100.1247 100.1247 100.1247 9.8063 8.77%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 99.3467 99.3467 99.3467 99.3467 10.1890 9.55%, HIND 2022* 2 80.00 97.5357 97.5357 97.5357 97.5357 9.9700 9.80%, LICH 2014A* 1 150.00 99.7428 99.7428 99.7428 99.7428 10.0472 8.40%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 95.0842 95.0842 95.0842 95.0842 9.7600 Total 6 880.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2014V (RESET) 1 10.00 108.4000 108.4000 108.4000 108.4000 0.0000 Total 1 10.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 100.00 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 98.1000 8.5070 7.28%, 2019 1 200.00 93.4050 93.4050 93.4050 93.4050 8.8161 8.19%, 2020 1 200.00 96.6500 96.6500 96.6500 96.6500 8.9072 7.16%, 2023 4 800.00 88.2700 88.2400 88.2400 88.2450 9.0319 8.83%, 2023 3 900.00 100.9300 100.7600 100.7600 100.8669 8.6980 8.20%, 2025 2 600.00 93.3800 93.2025 93.3800 93.2321 9.1457 8.33%, 2026 1 100.00 94.0500 94.0500 94.0500 94.0500 9.1319 8.28%, 2027 2 500.00 93.9200 93.8200 93.9200 93.8700 9.0642 8.97%, 2030 1 50.00 98.9675 98.9675 98.9675 98.9675 9.0900 Total 16 3450.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.15%, IDFC 2016B* 1 50.00 99.2431 99.2431 99.2431 99.2431 9.5000 8.97%, IDFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.2853 99.2853 99.2853 99.2853 9.1790 9.40%, NBRD 2015* 1 50.00 100.0193 100.0193 100.0193 100.0193 9.4000 Total 3 350.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.97%, AAI 2016* 1 150.00 99.0592 99.0592 99.0592 99.0592 9.3450 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 100.00 99.7795 99.7795 99.7795 99.7795 9.5500 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 150.00 100.5598 100.4647 100.4647 100.5281 9.6483 8.84%, PGC 2015 1 31.30 99.2655 99.2655 99.2655 99.2655 9.3800 8.80%, PGC 2016 1 37.50 98.3714 98.3714 98.3714 98.3714 9.4500 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 250.00 95.5100 95.5100 95.5100 95.5100 9.5300 9.05%, RECL 2016 1 20.00 99.0639 99.0639 99.0639 99.0639 9.4100 Total 8 738.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 1 366.50 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 8.7502 Jan 09, 2014 1 1000.00 99.0245 99.0245 99.0245 99.0245 8.7699 Jan 16, 2014 1 2000.00 98.8560 98.8560 98.8560 98.8560 8.7998 Jan 23, 2014 1 1500.00 98.6987 98.6987 98.6987 98.6987 8.7498 Feb 27, 2014 1 250.00 97.8526 97.8526 97.8526 97.8526 8.9000 Total 5 5116.50 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 02, 2014 1 500.00 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 99.1915 8.7502 Feb 27, 2014 2 1250.00 97.8526 97.8526 97.8526 97.8526 8.9000 Mar 27, 2014 1 600.00 97.2002 97.2002 97.2002 97.2002 8.9099 Total 4 2350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 03, 2014 1 2000.00 97.0325 97.0325 97.0325 97.0325 8.9301 Sep 04, 2014 1 7000.00 93.6303 93.6303 93.6303 93.6303 8.9000 Dec 12, 2013 1 250.00 99.6969 99.6969 99.6969 99.6969 8.5360 Sep 18, 2014 1 500.00 93.3670 93.3670 93.3670 93.3670 8.8500 Jan 23, 2014 1 750.00 98.6913 98.6913 98.6913 98.6913 8.8002 Nov 27, 2014 1 50.00 91.9525 91.9525 91.9525 91.9525 8.8000 Total 6 10550.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com