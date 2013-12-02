Dec 2 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,974.0 27,974.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 52 52 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,300.0 25,300.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,674.0 2,674.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 5,250.00 8.74 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 16, 2014 5,000.00 8.65 Jan 09, 2014 2,750.00 8.76 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, GESC 2019 701.00 9.92 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.44%, IDFC 2014 500.00 9.77 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 350.00 9.79 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, GESC 2019* 2 701.00 99.1750 99.1750 99.1750 99.1750 9.9186 9.70%, GESC 2021* 1 173.00 98.8125 98.8125 98.8125 98.8125 9.9189 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 3 350.00 99.8501 99.8030 99.8501 99.8366 9.7857 9.90%, LICH 2015* 1 150.00 99.9567 99.9567 99.9567 99.9567 9.8500 Total 7 1374.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 500.00 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 98.2000 8.4453 7.28%, 2019 2 5250.00 93.7200 93.6000 93.6000 93.7143 8.7440 6.35%, 2020 1 500.00 88.3400 88.3400 88.3400 88.3400 8.8702 8.12%, 2020 3 300.00 96.1950 96.1800 96.1900 96.1883 8.8602 8.24%, 2027 3 600.00 93.8000 93.7300 93.7500 93.7675 9.0559 8.28%, 2027 4 1950.00 93.9000 93.6800 93.6800 93.8600 9.0659 8.97%, 2030 2 250.00 98.3769 98.3769 98.3769 98.3769 9.1600 8.32%, 2032 2 250.00 92.5000 92.5000 92.5000 92.5000 9.1639 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 96.5200 9.1770 Total 19 9750.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, EXIM 2023* 2 200.00 95.8490 95.7341 95.7341 95.7916 9.5300 9.44%, IDFC 2014* 1 500.00 99.6907 99.6907 99.6907 99.6907 9.7706 9.75%, IDFC 2014B* 1 250.00 99.8441 99.8441 99.8441 99.8441 9.8337 Total 4 950.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 98.1996 98.1996 98.1996 98.1996 9.5200 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 98.7808 98.7808 98.7808 98.7808 9.6400 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 200.00 100.5916 100.5541 100.5916 100.5729 9.6350 Total 4 350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.39%, GUJ 2023 4 800.00 100.2486 100.2000 100.2486 100.2334 9.3524 Total 4 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 09, 2014 3 2750.00 99.1198 99.1188 99.1198 99.1194 8.7638 Jan 16, 2014 3 5000.00 98.9680 98.9680 98.9680 98.9680 8.6502 Total 6 7750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 13, 2014 1 1900.00 97.6693 97.6693 97.6693 97.6693 8.7101 May 22, 2014 1 1000.00 96.0627 96.0627 96.0627 96.0627 8.8001 Apr 24, 2014 1 1000.00 96.7007 96.7007 96.7007 96.7007 8.7699 Feb 27, 2014 1 2000.00 97.9913 97.9913 97.9913 97.9913 8.7001 Total 4 5900.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 07, 2014 1 300.00 94.3796 94.3796 94.3796 94.3796 8.8000 Jan 09, 2014 1 500.00 99.1358 99.1358 99.1358 99.1358 8.5995 Nov 27, 2014 1 50.00 92.1175 92.1175 92.1175 92.1175 8.7000 May 29, 2014 1 250.00 95.9073 95.9073 95.9073 95.9073 8.7999 Total 4 1100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com