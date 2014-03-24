Mar 24 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,563.6 16,563.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,520.6 8,520.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,043.0 8,043.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 31 31 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 2,250.00 8.78 7.17%, 2015 1,900.00 8.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 15, 2014 1,000.00 8.87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.40%, HDFC 2014A 2,280.00 10.54 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014 1,250.00 10.46 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2015 750.00 10.64 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.95%, HDFC 2014* 1 1250.00 99.7298 99.7298 99.7298 99.7298 10.4629 9.40%, HDFC 2014A* 1 2280.00 99.7448 99.7448 99.7448 99.7448 10.5406 9.18%, HDFC 2015* 1 750.00 99.4475 99.4475 99.4475 99.4475 10.6416 9.70%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.1902 100.1902 100.1902 100.1902 9.4353 9.20%, HDFC 2015A* 1 100.00 99.7187 99.7187 99.7187 99.7187 9.5060 8.50%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 95.7679 95.7679 95.7679 95.7679 9.7700 9.80%, LICH 2015A* 1 50.00 100.3026 100.3026 100.3026 100.3026 9.4531 9.23%, LICH 2022* 1 200.00 96.6352 96.6352 96.6352 96.6352 9.8000 9.00%, LICH 2023* 1 50.00 95.4552 95.4552 95.4552 95.4552 9.7700 9.25%, LICH 2023* 1 300.00 95.4552 95.4552 95.4552 95.4552 10.0331 9.2693%, TCFS 2014* 1 569.00 99.9260 99.9260 99.9260 99.9260 9.7218 Total 11 5849.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015 (RESET) 4 9.00 127.7800 127.7800 127.7800 127.7800 0.0000 Total 4 9.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 1 1900.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 8.6969 7.49%, 2017 1 25.60 96.6500 96.6500 96.6500 96.6500 8.7591 8.07%, 2017A 1 500.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 8.6883 7.83%, 2018 1 30.00 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 96.8000 8.7851 8.12%, 2020 1 150.00 95.3300 95.3300 95.3300 95.3300 9.0598 7.16%, 2023 1 250.00 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 87.8500 9.1453 8.83%, 2023 8 2250.00 100.3300 100.2500 100.2500 100.2956 8.7807 8.20%, 2025 2 115.00 93.4000 93.3200 93.4000 93.3896 9.1410 8.33%, 2026 1 50.00 94.1800 94.1800 94.1800 94.1800 9.1243 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 93.2650 93.2650 93.2650 93.2650 9.1378 8.28%, 2027 3 900.00 93.4300 93.4000 93.4300 93.4183 9.1385 9.20%, 2030 2 200.00 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 100.7000 9.1169 9.23%, 2043 1 200.00 101.5086 101.5086 101.5086 101.5086 9.0800 Total 24 6620.60 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015A* 1 50.00 98.4038 98.4038 98.4038 98.4038 9.5300 9.38%, SIDB 2014A* 1 400.00 99.8352 99.8352 99.8352 99.8352 9.5049 Total 2 450.00 Institutions Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------- 0.00%, IDFC 2015M* 1 150.00 90.8246 90.8246 90.8246 90.8246 9.1889 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 550.00 101.3500 101.3200 101.3500 101.3364 9.6901 10.60%, IRFC 2018* 1 100.00 104.5382 104.5382 104.5382 104.5382 9.3313 8.45%, IRFC 2018* 1 85.00 96.6402 96.6402 96.6402 96.6402 9.3367 8.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.0994 99.0994 99.0994 99.0994 9.1889 9.18%, PFC 2021* 1 100.00 97.5616 97.5616 97.5616 97.5616 9.6600 9.35%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 99.1768 99.1768 99.1768 99.1768 9.5500 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 400.00 99.6484 99.6484 99.6484 99.6484 9.4000 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 99.2660 99.2660 99.2660 99.2660 9.5500 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 99.9409 99.9409 99.9409 99.9409 9.6000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 100.1543 100.1543 100.1543 100.1543 9.5700 Total 13 1585.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.71%, AP 2024 2 350.00 101.3263 101.3263 101.3263 101.3263 9.5000 9.37%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 99.5977 99.5977 99.5977 99.5977 9.4300 9.75%, GUJ 2024 1 100.00 101.6965 101.6965 101.6965 101.6965 9.4800 9.55%, KRN 2024 1 250.00 100.5497 100.5497 100.5497 100.5497 9.4600 Total 5 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 15, 2014 1 1000.00 98.7758 98.7758 98.7758 98.7758 8.8700 Total 1 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1 150.00 92.0758 92.0758 92.0758 92.0758 8.7500 Total 1 150.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 