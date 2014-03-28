Mar 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,775.0 109,644.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 388 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,775.0 72,430.4 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 45 225 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,000.0 37,213.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 30 163 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 1,800.00 9.14 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 19, 2015 1,600.00 8.70 Mar 05, 2015 2,500.00 8.71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.67%, RECL 2017 1,560.00 9.39 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.83%, SIDB 2017 1,300.00 9.64 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,290.00 9.66 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2017* 1 250.00 100.1157 100.1157 100.1157 100.1157 9.6600 9.45%, HDFC 2021* 1 150.00 98.8128 98.8128 98.8128 98.8128 9.6550 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 100.00 97.4068 97.4068 97.4068 97.4068 10.0200 Total 3 500.00 Central Government Index Bond ----------------------------- 1.44%, 2023 1 670.00 79.9000 79.9000 79.9000 79.9000 4.0892 Total 1 670.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.59%, 2016 1 150.00 98.1885 98.1885 98.1885 98.1885 8.5800 7.99%, 2017 1 1200.00 97.9127 97.9127 97.9127 97.9127 8.7300 7.83%, 2018 1 250.00 96.8900 96.8900 96.8900 96.8900 8.7623 7.28%, 2019 2 500.00 93.5200 93.5150 93.5200 93.5175 8.8661 6.05%, 2019A 1 300.00 88.5186 88.5186 88.5186 88.5186 9.0300 8.12%, 2020 3 150.00 95.2800 95.2300 95.2300 95.2467 9.0793 8.79%, 2021 1 920.00 97.8303 97.8303 97.8303 97.8303 9.1900 8.08%, 2022 1 765.00 93.6140 93.6140 93.6140 93.6140 9.1900 7.16%, 2023 2 1800.00 87.9000 87.8600 87.9000 87.8822 9.1428 8.83%, 2023 6 300.00 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 100.0200 8.8238 9.15%, 2024 1 500.00 99.7140 99.7140 99.7140 99.7140 9.1900 8.28%, 2027 2 350.00 93.3300 93.2500 93.2500 93.3186 9.1524 8.28%, 2032 1 50.00 92.7258 92.7258 92.7258 92.7258 9.1100 8.32%, 2032 1 150.00 92.8341 92.8341 92.8341 92.8341 9.1300 7.50%, 2034 1 300.00 84.3858 84.3858 84.3858 84.3858 9.2100 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 97.5574 97.5574 97.5574 97.5574 9.0700 8.30%, 2042 5 550.00 92.1505 91.8662 92.1350 92.0701 9.0809 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 101.3017 101.3017 101.3017 101.3017 9.1000 Total 32 8435.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.07%, EXIM 2017* 1 150.00 98.9399 98.9399 98.9399 98.9399 9.4000 10.14%, NHB 2016* 1 1000.00 100.1933 100.1933 100.1933 100.1933 9.9808 9.55%, SIDB 2017* 1 250.00 100.1992 100.1992 100.1992 100.1992 9.4488 9.83%, SIDB 2017* 1 1300.00 100.4208 100.4208 100.4208 100.4208 9.6408 9.55%, SIDB 2017A* 1 1000.00 100.2329 100.2329 100.2329 100.2329 9.4402 Total 5 3700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 9 1290.00 101.5500 101.5000 101.5500 101.5132 9.6559 9.33%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 99.7656 99.7656 99.7656 99.7656 9.4000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.9641 100.9641 100.9641 100.9641 9.5000 7.85%, RECL 2016* 1 150.00 97.7315 97.7315 97.7315 97.7315 9.1291 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 99.8729 99.8729 99.8729 99.8729 9.3807 9.67%, RECL 2017* 3 1560.00 100.6510 100.6510 100.6510 100.6510 9.3900 9.61%, RECL 2019* 5 400.00 100.2307 100.0492 100.2307 100.1182 9.5513 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.2266 100.2266 100.2266 100.2266 9.5500 Total 22 3800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.71%, AP 2024 1 120.00 101.5777 101.5777 101.5777 101.5777 9.4600 9.84%, BIH 2024 1 200.00 102.2935 102.2935 102.2935 102.2935 9.4750 9.60%, GUJ 2018 3 350.00 101.0500 101.0000 101.0500 101.0143 9.2837 9.60%, MAH 2023 1 100.00 100.9590 100.9590 100.9590 100.9590 9.4400 9.63%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 101.2438 101.2438 101.2438 101.2438 9.4300 9.69%, PUN 2024 1 100.00 101.5275 101.5275 101.5275 101.5275 9.4450 Total 8 970.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 12, 2014 1 1600.00 98.3641 98.3641 98.3641 98.3641 8.5498 Total 1 1600.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 05, 2015 1 2500.00 92.5567 92.5567 92.5567 92.5567 8.7100 Mar 19, 2015 2 1600.00 92.2837 92.2837 92.2837 92.2837 8.6950 Total 3 4100.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com