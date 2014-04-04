Apr 4 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 33,079.0 87,295.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 65 194 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,695.0 68,711.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 134 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,384.0 18,584.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.35%, 2022 4,000.00 9.28 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 3,000.00 8.65 Jul 03, 2014 7,250.00 8.80 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,150.00 9.87 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.60%, LICH 2016 500.00 9.80 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, PFC 2016 500.00 9.37 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.18%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 100.6539 100.6539 100.6539 100.6539 9.8000 10.60%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 101.5074 101.5074 101.5074 101.5074 9.8000 8.34%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 94.9908 94.9908 94.9908 94.9908 9.8500 Total 5 1050.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3 1000.00 96.3600 96.3600 96.3600 96.3600 8.7526 8.07%, 2017A 1 350.00 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 98.0000 8.7851 7.28%, 2019 1 0.00 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 9.0285 8.12%, 2020 2 220.00 94.3200 94.2700 94.3200 94.2927 9.2819 8.35%, 2022 1 4000.00 94.7800 94.7800 94.7800 94.7800 9.2778 8.83%, 2023 5 2450.00 98.7200 98.6750 98.7100 98.7010 9.0317 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 91.9500 91.9500 91.9500 91.9500 9.3590 8.28%, 2027 3 850.00 91.7200 91.4300 91.7200 91.6506 9.3843 Total 17 8920.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, EXIM 2018* 1 200.00 99.1639 99.1639 99.1639 99.1639 9.7000 9.70%, EXIM 2018* 2 450.00 99.8743 99.8743 99.8743 99.8743 9.7000 9.90%, NBRD 2017* 1 50.00 101.3242 101.3242 101.3242 101.3242 9.3600 Total 4 700.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 10 1150.00 100.7500 100.2500 100.2500 100.3674 9.8668 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 97.8000 9.3660 9.90%, PFC 2017* 1 184.00 101.0242 101.0242 101.0242 101.0242 9.4700 8.90%, PGC 2017* 1 100.00 98.7245 98.7245 98.7245 98.7245 9.4000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 99.0422 99.0422 99.0422 99.0422 9.5500 9.52%, RECL 2017* 2 250.00 100.0676 100.0676 100.0676 100.0676 9.4800 9.63%, RECL 2019* 3 350.00 99.6590 99.6569 99.6569 99.6578 9.7000 Total 19 2634.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.53%, GUJ 2024 2 600.00 99.7564 99.7250 99.7250 99.7512 9.5658 9.49%, TN 2023 1 25.00 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 99.9100 9.5002 Total 3 625.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 03, 2014 6 7250.00 97.9456 97.9456 97.9456 97.9456 8.7998 Jun 19, 2014 2 3000.00 98.2994 98.2994 98.2994 98.2994 8.6501 Total 8 10250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 05, 2014 1 1700.00 98.6321 98.6321 98.6321 98.6321 8.5798 Apr 10, 2014 1 250.00 99.9261 99.9261 99.9261 99.9261 8.9978 Aug 29, 2014 1 750.00 96.6337 96.6337 96.6337 96.6337 8.8299 Total 3 2700.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 01, 2014 1 300.00 99.4442 99.4442 99.4442 99.4442 8.5000 Oct 02, 2014 2 2450.00 95.8627 95.8627 95.8627 95.8627 8.8499 Dec 11, 2014 1 1400.00 94.3098 94.3098 94.3098 94.3098 8.8800 Mar 19, 2015 1 1000.00 92.2197 92.2197 92.2197 92.2197 8.9000 Dec 25, 2014 1 1050.00 94.0142 94.0142 94.0142 94.0142 8.8699 Total 6 6200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 