Jun 13 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 54,245.0 231,400.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 112 458 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 43,750.0 196,846.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 309 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,495.0 34,554.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 149 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 16,600.00 8.55 7.17%, 2015 4,000.00 8.10 8.12%, 2020 3,950.00 8.54 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, RECL 2017 3,650.00 9.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,550.00 9.11 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,250.00 9.00 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60%, BALC 2016* 1 250.00 98.6768 98.6768 98.6768 98.6768 9.3615 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 100.00 101.1600 100.9881 100.9881 101.0741 9.1578 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 1 100.00 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 101.4313 9.2200 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.2883 100.2883 100.2883 100.2883 9.2500 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 101.3109 101.3109 101.3109 101.3109 9.1700 9.65%, LICH 2018* 1 50.00 101.4423 101.4423 101.4423 101.4423 9.2000 Total 7 800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 1 200.00 134.4767 134.4767 134.4767 134.4767 8.9976 Total 1 200.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.17%, 2015 5 4000.00 99.1336 99.0800 99.0800 99.1235 8.1043 7.38%, 2015 1 500.00 99.2720 99.2720 99.2720 99.2720 8.0056 5.59%, 2016 1 500.00 95.6205 95.6205 95.6205 95.6205 8.0400 7.02%, 2016 3 1000.00 97.9324 97.7500 97.7500 97.8412 8.1173 7.49%, 2017 1 1500.00 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 98.2400 8.1919 8.07%, 2017 1 250.00 99.5212 99.5212 99.5212 99.5212 8.2750 7.28%, 2019 1 1800.00 95.3700 95.3700 95.3700 95.3700 8.4397 6.35%, 2020 5 1100.00 90.3166 90.3166 90.3166 90.3166 8.5800 7.80%, 2020 2 600.00 96.5500 96.3600 96.3600 96.5183 8.5626 8.12%, 2020 4 3950.00 97.9500 97.9000 97.9300 97.9361 8.5406 8.35%, 2022 2 300.00 98.8100 98.8100 98.8100 98.8100 8.5579 7.16%, 2023 2 1500.00 90.9500 90.7000 90.7000 90.8667 8.6477 8.83%, 2023 21 16600.00 101.9800 101.6400 101.6400 101.7758 8.5506 8.28%, 2027 6 2650.00 97.6000 97.1500 97.1500 97.4764 8.5999 Total 55 36250.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.10%, EXIM 2015* 1 105.00 99.3811 99.3811 99.3811 99.3811 8.7000 Total 1 105.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 7 1550.00 104.4300 104.3700 104.3700 104.3961 9.1100 8.27%, PFC 2016* 2 1250.00 98.6888 98.6888 98.6888 98.6888 8.9900 8.35%, PFC 2016* 3 1250.00 98.8526 98.8190 98.8526 98.8459 9.0040 9.41%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 100.6036 100.6036 100.6036 100.6036 9.0500 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 99.5064 99.5064 99.5064 99.5064 9.0800 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 50.00 102.2931 102.2931 102.2931 102.2931 9.1100 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 90.00 100.8028 100.7843 100.8028 100.7946 8.9236 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.5839 100.5839 100.5839 100.5839 9.0000 9.28%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 100.5305 100.5305 100.5305 100.5305 9.0000 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 350.00 100.9837 100.9837 100.9837 100.9837 9.0000 9.52%, RECL 2017* 10 3650.00 101.1836 101.1357 101.1357 101.1390 8.9986 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 50.00 101.0003 101.0003 101.0003 101.0003 9.0600 9.63%, RECL 2019* 9 850.00 102.0900 101.9310 101.9310 101.9476 9.0657 Total 40 9390.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.49%, TN 2023 1 50.00 104.2510 104.2510 104.2510 104.2510 8.8200 Total 1 50.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jun 19, 2014 1 1000.00 99.9326 99.9326 99.9326 99.9326 8.2059 Aug 28, 2014 1 1000.00 98.3323 98.3323 98.3323 98.3323 8.4799 Total 2 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 16, 2014 2 2500.00 97.1963 97.1963 97.1963 97.1963 8.6301 Nov 27, 2014 3 2950.00 96.2880 96.2796 96.2796 96.2824 8.5933 Total 5 5450.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com