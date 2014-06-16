Jun 16 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,159.2 25,159.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 71 71 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,800.0 20,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,359.2 4,359.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 12,700.00 8.63 9.20%, 2030 1,000.00 8.66 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 24, 2014 2,000.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,022.00 9.18 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.40%, RECL 2017 900.00 9.05 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.63%, RECL 2019 650.00 9.14 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.2589 100.2589 100.2589 100.2589 9.2500 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 150.00 100.3113 100.3113 100.3113 100.3113 9.2500 9.62%, LICH 2015A* 1 150.00 100.3334 100.3334 100.3334 100.3334 9.2500 9.11%, LICH 2018A 1 30.00 99.6380 99.6380 99.6380 99.6380 9.2000 Total 4 430.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015F (RESET) 1 5.00 119.6600 119.6600 119.6600 119.6600 3.8306 CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 2.20 128.4300 128.4300 128.4300 128.4300 0.0000 Total 2 7.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 3 500.00 97.6500 97.6400 97.6500 97.6450 8.2206 8.12%, 2020 2 600.00 97.3900 97.3800 97.3800 97.3817 8.6557 8.83%, 2023 20 12700.00 101.3850 101.1000 101.3250 101.2707 8.6289 8.28%, 2027 1 500.00 96.8500 96.8500 96.8500 96.8500 8.6817 9.20%, 2030 1 1000.00 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 104.6000 8.6649 8.32%, 2032 1 550.00 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 96.9500 8.6546 9.23%, 2043 2 800.00 106.4873 106.4873 106.4873 106.4873 8.6200 Total 30 16650.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 7.94%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 93.3926 93.3926 93.3926 93.3926 9.0400 Total 1 50.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 7 1022.00 104.0500 103.9500 104.0400 103.9832 9.1836 9.47%, IRFC 2031* 1 100.00 105.6989 105.6989 105.6989 105.6989 8.8062 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.8700 98.8700 98.8700 98.8700 8.9896 8.84%, PGC 2017A* 1 200.00 99.4473 99.4473 99.4473 99.4473 9.0000 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.4295 100.4295 100.4295 100.4295 9.0574 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 300.00 100.4145 100.4145 100.4145 100.4145 9.0500 9.40%, RECL 2017* 7 900.00 100.8528 100.8526 100.8528 100.8527 9.0500 9.61%, RECL 2019* 2 200.00 101.7094 101.7094 101.7094 101.7094 9.1000 9.63%, RECL 2019* 5 650.00 101.7070 101.6329 101.7070 101.6671 9.1408 Total 27 3872.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.65%, KRN 2023 2 500.00 104.5445 104.5445 104.5445 104.5445 8.9100 9.51%, MAH 2023 1 50.00 103.6972 103.6972 103.6972 103.6972 8.9100 9.60%, MAH 2023 1 200.00 104.2360 104.2360 104.2360 104.2360 8.9100 Total 4 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 1 1000.00 93.5901 93.5901 93.5901 93.5901 8.6500 Aug 07, 2014 1 400.00 98.8126 98.8126 98.8126 98.8126 8.6002 Jul 24, 2014 1 2000.00 99.1358 99.1358 99.1358 99.1358 8.5995 Total 3 3400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 