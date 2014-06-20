Jun 20 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,172.2 145,851.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 76 346 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,275.7 118,733.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 198 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,896.5 27,117.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 148 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 9,950.00 8.69 8.60%, 2028 4,000.00 8.61 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 09, 2014 5,000.00 8.58 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015A 1,000.00 9.08 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, PGC 2015A 500.00 8.80 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 350.00 9.26 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.39%, LICH 2015A* 1 1000.00 100.1074 100.1074 100.1074 100.1074 9.0781 9.83%, TCFS 2015* 1 50.00 100.2920 100.2920 100.2920 100.2920 9.4621 Total 2 1050.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015D (RESET) 12 14.50 122.1400 122.1400 122.1400 122.1400 0.0000 CITI 2015F (RESET) 1 25.00 119.7000 119.7000 119.7000 119.7000 3.8264 CITI 2015P (RESET) 3 22.00 111.5300 111.5300 111.5300 111.5300 0.0000 Total 16 61.50 NBFC Perpetual Bond ------------------- CHOIP (RESET) 1 10.00 100.1712 100.1712 100.1712 100.1712 12.8250 Total 1 10.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 10.00 94.8500 94.8500 94.8500 94.8500 8.5780 7.80%, 2020 1 2500.00 95.6546 95.6546 95.6546 95.6546 8.7600 8.12%, 2020 2 2650.00 97.1243 97.0400 97.0400 97.1195 8.7110 7.16%, 2023 1 30.50 90.1500 90.1500 90.1500 90.1500 8.7746 8.83%, 2023 14 9950.00 100.9750 100.6800 100.7500 100.8758 8.6900 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 95.9000 8.7777 8.33%, 2026 1 16.00 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 97.0500 8.7297 8.28%, 2027 1 22.40 96.4200 96.4200 96.4200 96.4200 8.7387 8.60%, 2028 5 4000.00 99.9700 99.8600 99.8600 99.9238 8.6083 8.30%, 2042 2 450.00 95.7032 95.5521 95.5521 95.6193 8.7206 Total 29 19678.90 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 350.00 101.5652 101.5652 101.5652 101.5652 9.1500 7.94%, EXIM 2023 1 25.00 93.3958 93.3958 93.3958 93.3958 9.0400 Total 2 375.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 350.00 103.6500 103.5700 103.5700 103.5814 9.2550 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 50.00 100.3728 100.3728 100.3728 100.3728 9.1000 9.61%, PFC 2017A* 1 200.00 101.2204 101.2204 101.2204 101.2204 9.1000 8.80%, PGC 2014* 1 50.00 99.8487 99.8487 99.8487 99.8487 9.0837 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 500.00 99.9648 99.9648 99.9648 99.9648 8.8000 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 50.00 100.4702 100.4702 100.4702 100.4702 9.0890 9.63%, RECL 2019* 3 200.00 101.4785 101.4784 101.4784 101.4784 9.1900 Total 12 1400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.12%, AP 2022 1 100.00 100.8236 100.8236 100.8236 100.8236 8.9700 9.14%, AP 2022 1 50.00 100.9207 100.9207 100.9207 100.9207 8.9700 8.64%, AP 2023 1 50.00 98.3070 98.3070 98.3070 98.3070 8.9200 9.24%, HARY 2024 1 240.00 101.7622 101.7622 101.7622 101.7622 8.9600 8.74%, KRN 2016 1 50.00 100.0568 100.0568 100.0568 100.0568 8.7000 9.25%, MAH 2023 1 150.00 101.7790 101.7790 101.7790 101.7790 8.9600 9.24%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 101.7622 101.7622 101.7622 101.7622 8.9600 Total 7 740.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 1 606.80 98.0136 98.0136 98.0136 98.0136 8.5026 Total 1 606.80 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 09, 2014 5 5000.00 97.5241 97.5241 97.5241 97.5241 8.5801 Total 5 5000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 18, 2014 1 250.00 98.0142 98.0142 98.0142 98.0142 8.5000 Total 1 250.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 