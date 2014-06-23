Jun 23 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,800.0 26,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 51 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,750.0 22,750.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 35 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,050.0 4,050.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 16 16 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 10,500.00 8.75 7.28%, 2019 2,000.00 8.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 2,750.00 8.68 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.08%, TCFS 2014 750.00 9.44 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017 500.00 8.93 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.38%, RECL 2016 500.00 9.09 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.59%, ABF 2015* 1 150.00 101.1511 101.1511 101.1511 101.1511 7.5760 9.55%, HDFC 2014* 1 250.00 99.9892 99.9892 99.9892 99.9892 9.2718 9.60%, HDFC 2017A* 1 50.00 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 100.7545 9.2890 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.3935 9.62%, LICH 2017* 2 350.00 100.3702 100.3702 100.3702 100.3702 9.4000 10.08%, TCFS 2014* 1 750.00 100.0157 100.0157 100.0157 100.0157 9.4358 9.60%, TMF 2015C* 2 250.00 100.1389 100.1389 100.1389 100.1389 9.3777 Total 9 2050.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 2 1900.00 99.1700 99.1468 99.1468 99.1584 8.1196 7.28%, 2019 3 2000.00 94.8000 94.6650 94.6650 94.7613 8.6017 7.80%, 2020 2 250.00 95.5300 95.5300 95.5300 95.5300 8.7887 8.83%, 2023 14 10500.00 100.6050 100.4800 100.5125 100.5110 8.7473 8.24%, 2027 2 500.00 95.7700 95.6500 95.6500 95.7100 8.8069 8.60%, 2028 1 1000.00 99.7900 99.7900 99.7900 99.7900 8.6250 9.23%, 2043 1 250.00 104.9369 104.9369 104.9369 104.9369 8.7600 Total 25 16400.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 1 500.00 99.8906 99.8906 99.8906 99.8906 8.9279 9.83%, SIDB 2017* 1 500.00 100.5512 100.5512 100.5512 100.5512 9.5442 Total 2 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 50.00 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 9.2878 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.6578 98.6578 98.6578 98.6578 9.1200 9.38%, RECL 2016* 2 500.00 100.4702 100.4702 100.4702 100.4702 9.0890 9.02%, RECL 2019* 1 200.00 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 100.0300 8.9850 Total 5 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.75%, GUJ 2016 1 250.00 99.9768 99.9768 99.9768 99.9768 8.7500 8.75%, GUJ 2016A 1 450.00 99.9860 99.9860 99.9860 99.9860 8.7500 9.75%, GUJ 2024 1 250.00 104.6212 104.6212 104.6212 104.6212 9.0200 Total 3 950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 1000.00 97.6981 97.6981 97.6981 97.6981 8.5999 Apr 16, 2015 1 500.00 93.4096 93.4096 93.4096 93.4096 8.7000 Sep 18, 2014 1 500.00 98.0366 98.0366 98.0366 98.0366 8.4999 Feb 19, 2015 1 650.00 94.5890 94.5890 94.5890 94.5890 8.7000 May 28, 2015 3 2750.00 92.5601 92.5601 92.5601 92.5601 8.6800 Total 7 5400.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 