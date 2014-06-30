Jun 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:
TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week
---------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,050.0 19,050.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 44 44
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
--------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,250.0 17,250.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 34 34
NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week
------------------------- --------- ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,800.0 1,800.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- ---
--Total number of trades : 10 10
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.83%, 2023 11,100.00 8.72
8.97%, 2030 2,000.00 8.78
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Dec 18, 2014 1,400.00 8.61
TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%)
(mln rupees) ---Traded value---
> 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.25%, HDFC 2018 750.00 9.35
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.95%, FCI 2022 350.00 9.27
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
TMF 2015 (RESET) 250.00 9.40
WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------nil----------------
NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED
TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Debentures
--------------------
9.35%, HDFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.0349 100.0349 100.0349 100.0349 9.2500
9.55%, HDFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 9.3500
9.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 750.00 99.5880 99.5880 99.5880 99.5880 9.3500
TMF 2015 (RESET)* 1 250.00 100.4326 100.4326 100.4326 100.4326 9.4000
Total 5 1350.00
Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
7.80%, 2020 1 50.00 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 8.7408
8.83%, 2023 20 11100.00 100.7150 100.5800 100.6600 100.6675 8.7221
8.20%, 2025 2 100.00 95.7800 95.6300 95.7800 95.7050 8.8069
8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 8.7683
8.97%, 2030 2 2000.00 101.6300 101.6300 101.6300 101.6300 8.7794
7.40%, 2035 1 200.00 87.2384 87.2384 87.2384 87.2384 8.7300
8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 8.7505
9.23%, 2043 1 150.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 8.7584
Total 29 13950.00
Institutions Non-Slr Bond
-------------------------
8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 100.00 98.4418 98.4418 98.4418 98.4418 9.0000
Total 1 100.00
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 350.00 103.5300 103.4300 103.4300 103.4929 9.2691
Total 4 350.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
91-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Sep 25, 2014 1 850.00 98.0388 98.0388 98.0388 98.0388 8.4902
Total 1 850.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
182-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Dec 18, 2014 2 1400.00 96.1445 96.1445 96.1445 96.1445 8.6099
Total 2 1400.00
Treasury Bill
-------------
364-Days (maturing on)
----------------------
Sep 04, 2014 1 1000.00 98.5141 98.5141 98.5141 98.5141 8.4698
Jun 25, 2015 1 50.00 92.1843 92.1843 92.1843 92.1843 8.6200
Total 2 1050.00
* Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
