Jun 30 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 19,050.0 19,050.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 17,250.0 17,250.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 34 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 1,800.0 1,800.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 10 10 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 11,100.00 8.72 8.97%, 2030 2,000.00 8.78 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 1,400.00 8.61 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.25%, HDFC 2018 750.00 9.35 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 350.00 9.27 Corporate Debentures -------------------- TMF 2015 (RESET) 250.00 9.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.35%, HDFC 2016* 2 150.00 100.0349 100.0349 100.0349 100.0349 9.2500 9.55%, HDFC 2017* 1 200.00 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 100.4639 9.3500 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 750.00 99.5880 99.5880 99.5880 99.5880 9.3500 TMF 2015 (RESET)* 1 250.00 100.4326 100.4326 100.4326 100.4326 9.4000 Total 5 1350.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 50.00 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 95.7500 8.7408 8.83%, 2023 20 11100.00 100.7150 100.5800 100.6600 100.6675 8.7221 8.20%, 2025 2 100.00 95.7800 95.6300 95.7800 95.7050 8.8069 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 96.2000 8.7683 8.97%, 2030 2 2000.00 101.6300 101.6300 101.6300 101.6300 8.7794 7.40%, 2035 1 200.00 87.2384 87.2384 87.2384 87.2384 8.7300 8.30%, 2042 1 100.00 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 95.3000 8.7505 9.23%, 2043 1 150.00 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 104.9500 8.7584 Total 29 13950.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 100.00 98.4418 98.4418 98.4418 98.4418 9.0000 Total 1 100.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 350.00 103.5300 103.4300 103.4300 103.4929 9.2691 Total 4 350.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 25, 2014 1 850.00 98.0388 98.0388 98.0388 98.0388 8.4902 Total 1 850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 2 1400.00 96.1445 96.1445 96.1445 96.1445 8.6099 Total 2 1400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 1000.00 98.5141 98.5141 98.5141 98.5141 8.4698 Jun 25, 2015 1 50.00 92.1843 92.1843 92.1843 92.1843 8.6200 Total 2 1050.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com