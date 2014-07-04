Jul 4 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,492.0 154,824.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 63 318 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,800.0 129,364.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 210 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,692.0 25,460.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 23 108 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 6,750.00 8.64 8.6%, 2028 6,600.00 8.56 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 14, 2015 4,000.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.52%, IDFC 2015 1,750.00 8.77 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8%, RECL 2014 950.00 8.73 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.69%, LICH 2017 750.00 9.30 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2014A* 1 500.00 99.9770 99.9770 99.9770 99.9770 8.2369 9.07%, HDFC 2015* 1 400.00 99.9060 99.9060 99.9060 99.9060 9.1101 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 200.00 100.3326 100.3326 100.3326 100.3326 9.2300 9.30%, HDFC 2017* 1 400.00 99.9284 99.9284 99.9284 99.9284 9.2900 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 99.0951 99.0951 99.0951 99.0951 9.7000 9.65%, LICH 2014* 1 500.00 100.1110 100.1110 100.1110 100.1110 8.8774 9.69%, LICH 2017* 2 750.00 100.7377 100.7377 100.7377 100.7377 9.3008 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 250.00 100.7671 100.7671 100.7671 100.7671 9.3108 10.55%, SHF 2014A* 1 250.00 100.1912 100.1912 100.1912 100.1912 8.7775 10.14%, TCFS 2014A 1 332.00 100.1726 100.1726 100.1726 100.1726 9.9991 Total 11 3632.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CSFI 2014 (RESET) 1 10.00 138.2500 138.2500 138.2500 138.2500 0.0000 Total 1 10.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 250.00 97.6500 97.6500 97.6500 97.6500 8.2492 7.28%, 2019 3 800.00 95.0700 94.9600 94.9600 95.0631 8.5296 8.35%, 2022 2 1250.00 98.1500 98.0500 98.0500 98.1300 8.6801 8.83%, 2023 12 6750.00 101.2400 101.0600 101.1400 101.1683 8.6431 8.60%, 2028 9 6600.00 100.3900 100.2000 100.3300 100.3087 8.5598 9.20%, 2030 4 650.00 104.4000 104.3600 104.3600 104.3754 8.6893 Total 31 16300.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.52%, IDFC 2015* 2 1750.00 100.7011 100.6924 100.6924 100.6974 8.7708 8.95%, NBRD 2016A* 1 100.00 100.0446 100.0446 100.0446 100.0446 8.8500 Total 3 1850.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 300.00 103.7500 103.7200 103.7200 103.7400 9.2230 8.70%, PFC 2015* 1 750.00 99.8149 99.8149 99.8149 99.8149 8.8764 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.5903 100.5903 100.5903 100.5903 9.0400 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 98.7338 98.7338 98.7338 98.7338 9.0800 8.00%, RECL 2014* 1 950.00 99.9118 99.9118 99.9118 99.9118 8.7298 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 101.6506 101.6506 101.6506 101.6506 9.1400 Total 8 2200.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.18%, AP 2024 1 100.00 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 8.9687 9.55%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 103.7941 103.7941 103.7941 103.7941 8.9500 8.83%, TN 2024 1 50.00 99.5330 99.5330 99.5330 99.5330 8.9000 Total 3 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 1 1300.00 95.9703 95.9703 95.9703 95.9703 8.6101 Nov 06, 2014 1 500.00 97.2279 97.2279 97.2279 97.2279 8.5300 Oct 09, 2014 1 4000.00 97.8653 97.8653 97.8653 97.8653 8.4698 Total 3 5800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 1 500.00 96.4528 96.4528 96.4528 96.4528 8.5500 May 14, 2015 2 4000.00 93.1726 93.1726 93.1726 93.1726 8.6000 Total 3 4500.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 