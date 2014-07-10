Jul 10 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,094.7 92,106.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 49 213 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 22,014.7 70,051.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 34 134 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,080.0 22,055.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 15 79 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 7,500.00 8.68 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2014 5,254.70 8.46 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2014 2,000.00 8.60 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2015 2,500.00 9.15 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2015 1,000.00 9.14 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 800.00 9.28 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.20%, HDFC 2015* 2 2500.00 100.0324 99.9126 100.0324 99.9725 9.1500 9.55%, HDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.4719 100.4719 100.4719 100.4719 9.0500 9.75%, HDFC 2015* 1 1000.00 100.4870 100.4870 100.4870 100.4870 9.1373 9.60%, HDFC 2015B* 1 500.00 100.4644 100.4644 100.4644 100.4644 9.0568 9.59%, LICH 2014* 1 600.00 99.9995 99.9995 99.9995 99.9995 9.1765 9.11%, LICH 2018A* 1 50.00 99.2310 99.2310 99.2310 99.2310 9.3300 Total 7 4900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 1 60.00 90.5000 90.5000 90.5000 90.5000 8.7189 8.83%, 2023 9 7500.00 101.0800 100.6700 100.6700 100.9208 8.6816 8.60%, 2028 1 750.00 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 100.3100 8.5595 9.20%, 2030 2 300.00 103.9600 103.9400 103.9600 103.9500 8.7372 8.83%, 2041 2 250.00 101.2050 100.9184 100.9184 101.0330 8.7290 8.30%, 2042 3 450.00 96.0068 95.6529 95.6529 95.6922 8.7111 9.23%, 2043 3 350.00 105.6978 105.4300 105.5871 105.5356 8.7047 Total 21 9660.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.63%, EXIM 2018* 1 80.00 100.7261 100.7261 100.7261 100.7261 9.3844 8.12%, NHB 2016* 1 100.00 98.7068 98.7068 98.7068 98.7068 8.8500 Total 2 180.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 4 800.00 103.6000 103.3500 103.3500 103.4438 9.2758 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 100.00 101.4238 101.4238 101.4238 101.4238 9.2000 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 100.00 99.4571 99.4571 99.4571 99.4571 9.1500 Total 6 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.18%, AP 2024 1 250.00 100.8838 100.8838 100.8838 100.8838 9.0400 Total 1 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 24, 2014 3 5254.70 97.6241 97.6241 97.6241 97.6241 8.4601 Total 3 5254.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 1 500.00 94.0974 94.0974 94.0974 94.0974 8.6400 Feb 05, 2015 1 400.00 95.2963 95.2963 95.2963 95.2963 8.6201 Jul 09, 2015 2 500.00 92.1126 92.1126 92.1126 92.1126 8.6100 Apr 16, 2015 1 600.00 93.8049 93.8049 93.8049 93.8049 8.6400 Oct 16, 2014 1 1000.00 97.7783 97.7783 97.7783 97.7783 8.5500 Dec 25, 2014 2 2000.00 96.2142 96.2142 96.2142 96.2142 8.5999 May 28, 2015 1 1850.00 92.9533 92.9533 92.9533 92.9533 8.6200 Total 9 6850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 