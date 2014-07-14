Jul 14 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,880.5 10,880.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 32 32 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,880.5 6,880.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 4,000.0 4,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 18 18 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 2,350.00 8.62 India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 2,250.00 8.78 8.27%, 2020 850.00 8.71 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.80%, HDFC 2016A 750.00 9.65 8.30%, HDFC 2015 500.00 9.15 9.85%, HDFC 2015 500.00 9.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.30%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 99.2419 99.2419 99.2419 99.2419 9.1534 9.85%, HDFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.4876 100.4876 100.4876 100.4876 9.1825 8.80%, HDFC 2016A* 1 750.00 98.5678 98.5678 98.5678 98.5678 9.6500 9.20%, HDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 98.9663 98.9663 98.9663 98.9663 9.5500 9.50%, HDFC 2017B* 1 500.00 99.8607 99.8607 99.8607 99.8607 9.5425 9.20%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 99.0030 99.0030 99.0030 99.0030 9.5000 9.69%, LICH 2017* 3 250.00 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 100.1300 9.5809 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 100.1341 100.1341 100.1341 100.1341 9.5808 Total 10 2850.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 4 850.00 98.0400 97.9500 98.0100 98.0000 8.7076 8.83%, 2023 3 2250.00 100.4400 100.1250 100.1250 100.2950 8.7802 8.60%, 2028 1 250.00 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 99.4900 8.6618 8.83%, 2041 1 150.00 100.1915 100.1915 100.1915 100.1915 8.8100 Total 9 3500.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.64%, IDFC 2014* 1 150.00 100.2379 100.2379 100.2379 100.2379 8.9360 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 450.00 99.6031 99.6031 99.6031 99.6031 9.4000 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 250.00 101.2781 101.2781 101.2781 101.2781 9.4000 8.85%, PGC 2018* 1 50.00 98.2054 98.2054 98.2054 98.2054 9.3500 9.67%, RECL 2017* 2 150.00 100.6471 100.6015 100.6471 100.6319 9.3367 9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 100.00 100.8756 100.6228 100.6228 100.7492 9.3850 Total 7 1000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.96%, MAH 2024 2 100.00 99.5426 99.5400 99.5426 99.5413 9.0302 Total 2 100.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 1 750.00 96.4467 96.4467 96.4467 96.4467 8.6201 Total 1 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 1 2350.00 94.1940 94.1940 94.1940 94.1940 8.6200 Apr 16, 2015 1 180.50 93.8484 93.8484 93.8484 93.8484 8.7000 Total 2 2530.50 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com