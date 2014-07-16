Jul 16 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,943.4 54,655.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 66 153 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,943.4 40,015.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 74 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,000.0 14,640.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 79 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 7,700.00 8.73 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 16, 2014 2,598.30 8.57 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 21, 2014 1,250.00 8.45 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.35%, HDFC 2016 1,350.00 9.55 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2015 850.00 8.92 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.27%, PFC 2016 800.00 9.33 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 250.00 100.2661 100.2661 100.2661 100.2661 9.3000 9.35%, HDFC 2016* 6 1350.00 99.5881 99.5881 99.5881 99.5881 9.5500 9.69%, LICH 2017* 2 300.00 99.9804 99.9716 99.9716 99.9789 9.6516 Total 9 1900.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 5.59%, 2016 1 800.00 95.5919 95.5919 95.5919 95.5919 8.1600 7.80%, 2020 1 750.00 95.7100 95.7100 95.7100 95.7100 8.7552 8.27%, 2020 1 1000.00 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 98.4300 8.6120 7.16%, 2023 2 110.00 90.1800 90.0850 90.0850 90.1368 8.7847 8.83%, 2023 10 7700.00 100.7000 100.5300 100.6450 100.6284 8.7273 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 102.2800 8.8059 8.28%, 2027 1 35.00 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 96.2900 8.7574 9.20%, 2030 2 1100.00 103.9000 103.8792 103.9000 103.8811 8.7448 8.32%, 2032 1 1000.00 96.3019 96.3019 96.3019 96.3019 8.7300 Total 20 12545.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.80%, EXIM 2023* 1 50.00 97.6100 97.6100 97.6100 97.6100 9.1907 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 850.00 100.3037 100.3037 100.3037 100.3037 8.9203 8.88%, NBRD 2016* 1 400.00 99.8955 99.8955 99.8955 99.8955 8.8879 Total 3 1300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 6 500.00 103.0265 102.7800 103.0265 102.8670 9.3807 10.70%, IRFC 2023* 2 100.00 110.4900 110.4900 110.4900 110.4900 8.9843 8.29%, PFC 2015* 2 450.00 99.3459 99.3459 99.3459 99.3459 9.0227 9.46%, PFC 2015* 2 550.00 100.1712 100.1712 100.1712 100.1712 9.1338 8.27%, PFC 2016* 3 800.00 98.2025 98.0832 98.2025 98.1600 9.3250 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.2794 98.2794 98.2794 98.2794 9.3700 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 150.00 99.7423 99.7423 99.7423 99.7423 9.0000 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 750.00 97.2432 97.2432 97.2432 97.2432 9.2550 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 100.3448 100.3448 100.3448 100.3448 9.3200 9.63%, RECL 2019* 2 150.00 100.8381 100.8020 100.8020 100.8140 9.3667 Total 21 3800.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.68%, GUJ 2023 2 200.00 98.2100 98.1390 98.2100 98.1745 8.9889 9.75%, GUJ 2024 1 50.00 104.6077 104.6077 104.6077 104.6077 9.0200 Total 3 250.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 16, 2014 2 2598.30 97.9069 97.9069 97.9069 97.9069 8.5749 Aug 28, 2014 1 750.00 99.0427 99.0427 99.0427 99.0427 8.3998 Total 3 3348.30 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 14, 2014 1 950.00 99.3560 99.3560 99.3560 99.3560 8.4494 Total 1 950.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 500.00 98.2445 98.2445 98.2445 98.2445 8.4702 Aug 07, 2014 1 1100.00 99.5133 99.5133 99.5133 99.5133 8.5007 Jul 09, 2015 1 250.00 92.2162 92.2162 92.2162 92.2162 8.6300 Sep 18, 2014 1 250.00 98.5625 98.5625 98.5625 98.5625 8.4498 Mar 19, 2015 1 500.00 94.5244 94.5244 94.5244 94.5244 8.6301 Aug 21, 2014 1 1250.00 99.1962 99.1962 99.1962 99.1962 8.4504 Total 6 3850.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com