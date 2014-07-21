Jul 21 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,593.0 13,593.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 46 46 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,000.0 6,000.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,593.0 7,593.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 4,450.00 8.73 8.60%, 2028 750.00 8.59 9.20%, 2030 250.00 8.72 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016 1,350.00 9.21 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2015 750.00 9.15 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.75%, PFC 2018 750.00 8.67 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.60% BALC 2016* 1 150.00 98.3020 98.3020 98.3020 98.3020 9.6122 10.70% DHFC 2016* 2 100.00 100.0769 100.0782 100.0769 100.0776 10.6149 9.75% HDFCB 2016* 1 200.00 100.3812 100.3812 100.3812 100.3812 9.5000 9.80%, LICH 2015* 1 200.00 100.1489 100.1489 100.1489 100.1489 9.2156 10.18%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 101.0374 101.0374 101.0374 101.0374 9.5800 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 99.7467 99.7467 99.7467 99.7467 9.5300 9.84%, LICH 2016* 1 200.00 100.3597 100.3597 100.3597 100.3597 9.6000 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 93.00 100.0451 100.0451 100.0451 100.0451 9.5250 9.7624%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 100.7870 100.7870 100.7870 100.7870 9.5100 SUNF 2014 (RESET)* 1 300.00 100.0094 100.0094 100.0094 100.0094 8.2539 Total 11 1443.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 50.00 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 95.8500 8.7248 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 97.3100 8.6745 8.83%, 2023 9 4450.00 100.6900 100.4850 100.6900 100.5997 8.7316 8.60%, 2028 2 750.00 100.0900 100.0500 100.0900 100.0767 8.5882 9.20%, 2030 1 250.00 104.1200 104.1200 104.1200 104.1200 8.7176 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 8.7300 Total 15 5800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.36%, IDFC 2015* 1 750.00 100.1901 100.1901 100.1901 100.1901 9.1544 9.38%, SIDB 2015* 1 400.00 100.2351 100.2351 100.2351 100.2351 8.7555 Total 2 1150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 2 350.00 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 102.8500 9.3829 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 500.00 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 99.8872 9.0485 9.55%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.0472 100.0472 100.0472 100.0472 9.2110 8.27%, PFC 2016* 2 500.00 98.3624 98.3424 98.3624 98.3524 9.2144 8.35%, PFC 2016* 5 1350.00 98.5594 98.5116 98.5594 98.5470 9.2078 9.11%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 99.5141 99.5141 99.5141 99.5141 9.2900 8.75%, PFC 2018* 1 750.00 99.7732 99.7732 99.7732 99.7732 8.6701 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 98.1742 98.1742 98.1742 98.1742 9.2600 7.65%, RECL 2016* 2 700.00 98.0157 98.0157 98.0157 98.0157 9.0350 Total 16 5000.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.39%, KRN 2023B 2 200.00 102.2866 102.2866 102.2866 102.2866 9.0200 Total 2 200.00 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com