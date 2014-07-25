Jul 25 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,752.9 136,075.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 76 360 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 12,693.2 90,407.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 39 182 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,059.7 45,668.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 178 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 4,500.00 8.39 8.83%, 2023 2,050.00 8.66 8.60%, 2028 1,500.00 8.55 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, LICH 2017 1,500.00 9.16 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, LTFN 2016 1,150.00 9.46 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, BMW 2015 1,050.00 9.15 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 10.05%, BMW 2015* 1 1050.00 100.8260 100.8260 100.8260 100.8260 9.1546 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 150.00 100.6914 100.6914 100.6914 100.6914 9.3500 10.18%, LICH 2016* 3 500.00 101.4317 101.4153 101.4317 101.4235 9.3750 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 100.00 102.0453 102.0453 102.0453 102.0453 9.4500 9.45%, LICH 2016* 3 350.00 100.0985 100.0972 100.0985 100.0976 9.3500 9.18%, LICH 2017* 2 1500.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.1616 9.57%, LICH 2017* 1 100.00 100.4538 100.4538 100.4538 100.4538 9.3700 9.60%, LTFN 2016* 2 1150.00 100.1729 100.1356 100.1356 100.1599 9.4603 LTFN 2016 (RESET)* 1 400.00 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 100.0100 9.4371 8.95%, LTIF 2015A* 1 200.00 99.6133 99.6133 99.6133 99.6133 9.3944 9.69%, TML 2019* 1 650.00 100.3033 100.3033 100.3033 100.3033 9.6000 Total 17 6150.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016C (RESET) 1 2.00 143.9300 143.9300 143.9300 143.9300 0.0000 CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 1.20 131.6300 131.6300 131.6300 131.6300 0.0000 CITI 2016I (RESET) 1 2.00 126.4800 126.4800 126.4800 126.4800 0.0000 CITI 2017H (RESET) 2 3.50 121.7800 121.7800 121.7800 121.7800 0.0000 CITI 2017N (RESET) 1 1.00 112.5900 112.5900 112.5900 112.5900 0.0000 0.00%, MARI 2016* 1 500.00 112.8531 112.8531 112.8531 112.8531 8.8537 Total 7 509.70 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.16%, 2023 5 940.00 90.5900 90.5100 90.5100 90.5395 8.7175 8.83%, 2023 7 2050.00 101.2000 101.0100 101.0100 101.0688 8.6573 8.40%, 2024 8 4500.00 100.0950 100.0500 100.0950 100.0783 8.3883 8.60%, 2028 3 1500.00 100.3800 100.3300 100.3300 100.3600 8.5528 9.20%, 2030 2 750.00 104.8000 104.4500 104.4500 104.5667 8.6672 8.30%, 2042 2 200.00 96.1100 96.0000 96.0000 96.0275 8.6775 9.23%, 2043 3 150.00 106.0200 105.7200 106.0200 105.9200 8.6692 Total 30 10090.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.50%, IDFC 2019* 1 150.00 100.7901 100.7901 100.7901 100.7901 9.2600 Total 1 150.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 200.00 103.4000 103.2000 103.2000 103.2500 9.3076 9.35%, IOC 2017* 1 100.00 100.4169 100.4169 100.4169 100.4169 9.1696 8.83%, IRFC 2023* 1 100.00 97.9780 97.9780 97.9780 97.9780 9.1600 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.7254 98.7254 98.7254 98.7254 9.1000 9.80%, PFC 2016* 2 200.00 101.1648 101.1648 101.1648 101.1648 9.1400 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 150.00 99.9213 99.9213 99.9213 99.9213 8.8500 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 100.00 97.5018 97.5018 97.5018 97.5018 9.2100 9.38%, RECL 2018* 2 150.00 100.3032 100.3032 100.3032 100.3032 9.2600 Total 12 1250.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.03%, KER 2021 1 50.00 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 100.5100 8.9302 8.97%, KER 2024 1 500.00 100.4215 100.4215 100.4215 100.4215 8.9050 9.39%, KRN 2023B 1 100.00 102.8538 102.8538 102.8538 102.8538 8.9300 8.97%, KRN 2024 1 500.00 100.4215 100.4215 100.4215 100.4215 8.9050 9.14%, KRN 2024 1 100.00 101.3986 101.3986 101.3986 101.3986 8.9200 8.94%, TN 2024 1 190.00 100.1931 100.1931 100.1931 100.1931 8.9100 Total 6 1440.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 23, 2014 1 500.00 97.9947 97.9947 97.9947 97.9947 8.5852 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 21, 2014 1 350.00 99.4390 99.4390 99.4390 99.4390 8.5800 Jul 23, 2015 1 313.30 92.1391 92.1391 92.1391 92.1391 8.6501 Total 2 663.30 * Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com