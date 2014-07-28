Jul 28 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 28,791.5 28,791.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 56 56 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,591.5 26,591.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 44 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,200.0 2,200.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 12 12 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.12%, 2020 6,832.40 8.55 8.83%, 2023 5,250.00 8.67 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 3,122.20 8.65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, LTFN 2016 400.00 9.45 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.81%, PFC 2018 350.00 9.32 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.35%, HDFC 2016 350.00 9.29 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.35%, HDFC 2016* 2 350.00 99.9624 99.9624 99.9624 99.9624 9.2900 9.38%, LICH 2015* 1 100.00 99.9510 99.9510 99.9510 99.9510 9.3500 9.60%, LTFN 2016* 1 400.00 100.1693 100.1693 100.1693 100.1693 9.4525 8.95%, LTIF 2015B* 1 150.00 99.6156 99.6156 99.6156 99.6156 9.3800 Total 5 1000.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 8.65% 2020 (RESET)* 1 1500.00 96.7300 96.7300 96.7300 96.7300 9.3374 Total 1 1500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 300.00 97.6300 97.6300 97.6300 97.6300 8.2993 7.28%, 2019 2 550.00 95.5300 95.4900 95.4900 95.5191 8.4219 8.12%, 2020 13 6832.40 97.9027 97.6900 97.6900 97.8929 8.5528 8.35%, 2022 1 100.00 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 98.2500 8.6597 7.16%, 2023 5 3087.00 90.5900 90.4700 90.4700 90.5204 8.7215 8.83%, 2023 6 5250.00 101.0300 100.9400 100.9400 101.0067 8.6669 8.40%, 2024 5 1700.00 99.9750 99.9400 99.9500 99.9634 8.4054 8.20%, 2025 1 50.00 96.0700 96.0700 96.0700 96.0700 8.7566 8.24%, 2027 1 50.00 96.2400 96.2400 96.2400 96.2400 8.7385 8.60%, 2028 2 2500.00 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 100.1800 8.5751 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 105.7200 105.7200 105.7200 105.7200 8.6871 Total 38 20469.40 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 100.00 98.6802 98.6802 98.6802 98.6802 9.1300 8.95%, PFC 2018* 1 300.00 98.7311 98.7311 98.7311 98.7311 9.3400 9.81%, PFC 2018* 3 350.00 101.5653 101.5483 101.5650 101.5628 9.3157 8.84%, RECL 2014* 1 200.00 99.9239 99.9239 99.9239 99.9239 8.8936 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.6536 100.6536 100.6536 100.6536 9.1800 Total 7 1200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 23, 2014 1 500.00 98.0377 98.0377 98.0377 98.0377 8.5950 Total 1 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 11, 2014 1 1000.00 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 99.0028 8.5499 Dec 18, 2014 3 3122.20 96.7738 96.7665 96.7665 96.7683 8.6452 Total 4 4122.20 *Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com