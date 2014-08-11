Aug 11 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,484.0 18,484.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 58 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,834.0 14,834.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 37 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 3,650.0 3,650.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 21 21 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 3,700.00 8.78 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2014 2,000.00 8.62 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 2,000.00 8.67 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, IDFC 2017 750.00 8.99 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 650.00 9.42 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.69%, LICH 2017A 500.00 9.45 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.60%, HDFC 2015A* 1 50.00 100.1060 100.1060 100.1060 100.1060 9.4760 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 98.0395 98.0395 98.0395 98.0395 9.9000 9.45%, LICH 2016* 1 150.00 99.9838 99.9838 99.9838 99.9838 9.4140 9.69%, LICH 2017A* 2 500.00 100.4165 100.4015 100.4165 100.4090 9.4507 9.93%, TCFS 2015* 1 100.00 100.2673 100.2673 100.2673 100.2673 9.6135 Total 6 850.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, SHF 2014D* 1 150.00 130.7179 130.7179 130.7179 130.7179 9.5832 Total 1 150.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.49%, 2015 1 250.00 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 98.2700 8.6952 8.12%, 2020 4 1452.60 96.9100 96.9000 96.9100 96.9069 8.7631 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 98.1200 98.0400 98.0400 98.0800 8.6926 7.16%, 2023 3 381.60 89.6500 89.6500 89.6500 89.6500 8.8800 8.40%, 2024 3 1050.00 98.7500 98.6800 98.6800 98.7162 8.5935 8.28%, 2027 1 150.00 95.2250 95.2250 95.2250 95.2250 8.9025 8.60%, 2028 12 3700.00 98.7100 98.2400 98.4650 98.5814 8.7765 9.20%, 2030 1 150.00 102.4500 102.4500 102.4500 102.4500 8.9086 8.30%, 2042 1 950.00 94.2500 94.2500 94.2500 94.2500 8.8552 9.23%, 2043 1 50.00 103.9900 103.9900 103.9900 103.9900 8.8450 Total 29 9134.20 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.35%, IDFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0891 100.0891 100.0891 100.0891 9.2512 9.00%, IDFC 2017* 2 750.00 99.8466 99.8466 99.8466 99.8466 8.9914 Total 3 1000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 5 650.00 102.6300 102.5700 102.6300 102.6185 9.4220 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.2451 99.2451 99.2451 99.2451 9.1822 9.81%, PFC 2018* 2 400.00 101.2781 101.2781 101.2781 101.2781 9.4000 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.7087 100.7087 100.7087 100.7087 9.3700 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 100.7886 100.7886 100.7886 100.7886 9.3700 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 50.00 98.6290 98.6290 98.6290 98.6290 9.3650 Total 11 1650.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 3 2000.00 96.1186 96.1186 96.1186 96.1186 8.6701 Total 3 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 06, 2015 1 700.00 92.1342 92.1342 92.1342 92.1342 8.6800 Jul 23, 2015 1 1000.00 92.4096 92.4096 92.4096 92.4096 8.6900 Dec 25, 2014 3 2000.00 96.9103 96.9103 96.9103 96.9103 8.6200 Total 5 3700.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 