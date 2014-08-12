BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
Aug 12 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,262.1 43,746.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 51 109 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,493.1 28,327.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 25 62 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 11,769.0 15,419.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 26 47 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 4,750.00 8.48 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 21, 2014 1,850.00 8.45 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 06, 2015 1,600.00 8.69 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.27%, RECL 2016 9,250.00 9.26 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.52%, RECL 2017 250.00 9.31 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015 250.00 9.18 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2017* 1 100.00 99.9149 99.9149 99.9149 99.9149 9.7454 10.40%, TMF 2015* 1 100.00 100.2674 100.2674 100.2674 100.2674 9.9059 Total 2 200.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015B (RESET) 3 19.00 123.2100 123.2100 123.2100 123.2100 2.9628 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 2 250.00 135.6946 135.6946 135.6946 135.6946 9.2803 Total 5 269.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 4 4750.00 97.3601 97.3000 97.3601 97.3490 8.4806 8.12%, 2020 1 30.40 96.9300 96.9300 96.9300 96.9300 8.7583 8.35%, 2022 1 1000.00 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 97.0000 8.8896 7.16%, 2023 3 162.70 89.6500 89.3900 89.3900 89.4736 8.9119 8.83%, 2023 3 450.00 100.1000 99.9850 100.0900 100.0328 8.8211 8.60%, 2028 3 250.00 98.3500 98.2400 98.3500 98.3240 8.8094 8.30%, 2042 2 450.00 94.3000 94.3000 94.3000 94.3000 8.8501 9.23%, 2043 1 100.00 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 103.6500 8.8766 Total 18 7193.10 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, EXIM 2015* 1 250.00 99.2611 99.2611 99.2611 99.2611 9.1800 Total 1 250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 250.00 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 102.6500 9.4159 8.29%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 99.2601 99.2601 99.2601 99.2601 9.1634 9.46%, PFC 2015* 1 250.00 100.0738 100.0738 100.0738 100.0738 9.2245 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 98.4789 98.4789 98.4789 98.4789 9.2700 8.70%, PGC 2018* 2 150.00 97.9571 97.9259 97.9259 97.9363 9.3367 9.27%, RECL 2016* 8 9250.00 100.0246 99.9500 100.0246 99.9995 9.2550 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.3469 100.3469 100.3469 100.3469 9.3100 9.67%, RECL 2017* 1 250.00 100.7966 100.7966 100.7966 100.7966 9.2500 9.63%, RECL 2019* 1 50.00 100.8238 100.8238 100.8238 100.8238 9.3600 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 100.00 98.6475 98.6475 98.6475 98.6475 9.3600 Total 18 11050.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 21, 2014 1 1850.00 99.8151 99.8151 99.8151 99.8151 8.4517 Total 1 1850.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 01, 2015 1 1000.00 96.7846 96.7846 96.7846 96.7846 8.6001 Nov 20, 2014 1 1000.00 97.7128 97.7128 97.7128 97.7128 8.6300 Total 2 2000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 02, 2014 1 100.00 98.8544 98.8544 98.8544 98.8544 8.4598 Aug 06, 2015 1 1600.00 92.1502 92.1502 92.1502 92.1502 8.6850 Nov 13, 2014 1 250.00 97.8638 97.8638 97.8638 97.8638 8.6601 Aug 21, 2014 1 500.00 99.8151 99.8151 99.8151 99.8151 8.4517 Total 4 2450.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
