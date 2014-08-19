Aug 19 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,824.0 16,824.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 43 43 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 14,725.0 14,725.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 29 29 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,099.0 2,099.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 14 14 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.83%, 2023 5,400.00 8.73 8.60%, 2028 2,880.00 8.73 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1,000.00 9.39 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- 0.00%, HDFC 2016 650.00 9.19 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016 500.00 9.32 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.50%, LICH 2015 400.00 9.42 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.20%, SBT 2017 1 48.00 100.0826 100.0826 100.0826 100.0826 9.1500 Total 1 48.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.18%, HDFC 2014* 1 150.00 99.8856 99.8856 99.8856 99.8856 9.5023 9.70%, HDFC 2017A* 1 50.00 100.6164 100.6164 100.6164 100.6164 9.4000 9.50%, LICH 2015* 1 400.00 99.9409 99.9409 99.9409 99.9409 9.4201 9.70%, LICH 2017A* 1 50.00 100.6217 100.6217 100.6217 100.6217 9.4000 Total 4 650.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015C (RESET) 1 1.00 122.4100 122.4100 122.4100 122.4100 0.0000 0.00%, HDFC 2016* 2 650.00 136.1135 136.1135 136.1135 136.1135 9.1889 Total 3 651.00 Central Government Floating Rate Bond ------------------------------------- 2020 (RESET)** 1 1000.00 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 96.5000 9.3908 Total 1 1000.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.38%, 2015 1 1000.00 98.8963 98.8963 98.8963 98.8963 8.5100 7.28%, 2019 1 95.00 94.9000 94.9000 94.9000 94.9000 8.5974 7.80%, 2020 1 350.00 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 96.0000 8.7001 8.35%, 2022 1 100.00 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 97.6000 8.7800 8.83%, 2023 10 5400.00 100.6750 100.5500 100.5500 100.6342 8.7250 8.40%, 2024 2 700.00 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 99.1700 8.5241 8.28%, 2027 2 400.00 95.7500 95.6550 95.6550 95.7144 8.8374 8.60%, 2028 7 2880.00 99.0100 98.9000 98.9500 98.9375 8.7312 8.30%, 2042 1 1000.00 94.9800 94.9800 94.9800 94.9800 8.7813 Total 26 11925.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 500.00 100.8172 100.8172 100.8172 100.8172 9.3200 9.11%, PFC 2017* 2 100.00 99.7167 99.7167 99.7167 99.7167 9.2000 9.35%, PGC 2017* 1 50.00 101.0862 101.0862 101.0862 101.0862 8.9124 8.80%, PGC 2023A* 1 50.00 97.5081 97.5081 97.5081 97.5081 9.2100 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 50.00 100.4145 100.4145 100.4145 100.4145 9.2100 Total 6 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 13, 2014 1 800.00 98.0321 98.0321 98.0321 98.0321 8.6200 Total 1 800.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- May 28, 2015 1 1000.00 93.7497 93.7497 93.7497 93.7497 8.6600 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. (**) Coupon for Government Floating Rate Bond assumed to be follows : Sectype Security Issue Name Coupon GF CG2020 RESET 8.65% Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com