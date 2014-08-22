Aug 22 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,953.4 188,881.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 55 383 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,310.2 170,238.6 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 28 294 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Friday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,643.2 18,643.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 27 89 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 9.23%, 2043 1,500.00 8.74 8.40%, 2024 1,250.00 8.51 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jul 09, 2015 1,000.00 8.65 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.84%, RECL 2014 1,950.00 9.19 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 8.66 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 10.24%, NHB 2016 540.00 10.21 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.7521 99.7521 99.7521 99.7521 8.6643 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 100.00 97.9992 97.9992 97.9992 97.9992 9.9100 9.45%, LICH 2016* 2 500.00 99.9640 99.9640 99.9640 99.9640 9.4300 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 250.00 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 100.0500 9.4818 9.05%, TML 2015* 1 50.00 99.3816 99.3816 99.3816 99.3816 9.6250 Total 6 1900.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015 (RESET) 2 2.00 125.6100 125.6100 125.6100 125.6100 0.0000 CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 1.20 115.1300 115.1300 115.1300 115.1300 0.0000 Total 3 3.20 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.80%, 2020 1 50.00 96.0400 96.0400 96.0400 96.0400 8.6926 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 98.6150 98.6150 98.6150 98.6150 8.5738 7.16%, 2023 1 50.00 90.4400 90.4400 90.4400 90.4400 8.7445 8.40%, 2024 3 1250.00 99.2850 99.2600 99.2850 99.2700 8.5087 8.60%, 2028 2 600.00 99.4150 99.3800 99.3800 99.4092 8.6715 9.20%, 2030 1 100.00 103.7600 103.7600 103.7600 103.7600 8.7582 9.23%, 2043 6 1500.00 105.1200 105.1000 105.1200 105.1073 8.7419 Total 15 3800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.70%, NBRD 2016* 3 250.00 101.5052 101.5052 101.5052 101.5052 8.7000 10.24%, NHB 2016* 1 540.00 100.0312 100.0312 100.0312 100.0312 10.2089 Total 4 790.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 8.85%, PFC 2014* 1 50.00 99.8869 99.8869 99.8869 99.8869 9.2982 9.16%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.9726 99.9726 99.9726 99.9726 9.1500 8.80%, PGC 2014* 1 100.00 99.9539 99.9539 99.9539 99.9539 8.9427 8.84%, PGC 2014A* 1 50.00 99.8664 99.8664 99.8664 99.8664 9.3453 8.84%, RECL 2014* 6 1950.00 99.8997 99.8997 99.8997 99.8997 9.1896 9.40%, RECL 2017 2 50.00 100.5093 100.5093 100.5093 100.5093 9.1700 9.61%, RECL 2019* 1 250.00 100.7414 100.7414 100.7414 100.7414 9.3600 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 250.00 98.7943 98.7943 98.7943 98.7943 9.3200 Total 14 2950.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.24%, HARY 2024 1 250.00 101.4829 101.4829 101.4829 101.4829 9.0000 9.51%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 103.2269 103.2269 103.2269 103.2269 8.9800 9.60%, MAH 2023 1 250.00 103.6960 103.6960 103.6960 103.6960 8.9900 Total 3 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 20, 2014 2 500.00 97.9925 97.9925 97.9925 97.9925 8.5948 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Feb 12, 2015 1 500.00 96.1010 96.1010 96.1010 96.1010 8.6601 Nov 20, 2014 1 500.00 97.9925 97.9925 97.9925 97.9925 8.5948 Total 2 1000.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Sep 04, 2014 1 300.00 99.7731 99.7731 99.7731 99.7731 8.3007 Jul 09, 2015 1 1000.00 92.9920 92.9920 92.9920 92.9920 8.6500 Sep 18, 2014 1 750.00 99.4572 99.4572 99.4572 99.4572 8.3001 Aug 20, 2015 1 410.20 92.1475 92.1475 92.1475 92.1475 8.6400 Jul 23, 2015 1 800.00 92.7059 92.7059 92.7059 92.7059 8.6501 Dec 25, 2014 1 1000.00 97.2090 97.2090 97.2090 97.2090 8.5899 Total 6 4260.20 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com