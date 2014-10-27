Oct 27 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,820.0 21,820.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 57 57 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,320.0 16,320.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 40 40 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,500.0 5,500.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 17 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 5,950.00 8.46 8.40%, 2024 3,350.00 8.33 8.83%, 2023 2,760.00 8.50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.20%, NBRD 2015 1,500.00 8.62 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 1,400.00 8.87 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.45%, NHB 2016A 750.00 8.40 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.55%, HIND 2022A* 1 50.00 98.6335 98.6335 98.6335 98.6335 9.7850 10.60%, LICH 2016* 1 50.00 102.5523 102.5523 102.5523 102.5523 9.0000 Total 2 100.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.25%, 2018 2 500.00 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 94.4000 8.2851 6.35%, 2020 2 500.00 91.3200 91.3200 91.3200 91.3200 8.4508 8.12%, 2020 1 250.00 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 98.4000 8.4572 8.27%, 2020 2 1500.00 99.4500 99.4250 99.4500 99.4417 8.3934 8.83%, 2023 8 2760.00 102.1000 102.0500 102.1000 102.0591 8.4981 8.40%, 2024 6 3350.00 100.4450 100.3900 100.3900 100.4126 8.3341 8.28%, 2027 2 160.00 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 97.9000 8.5501 8.60%, 2028 11 5950.00 101.1950 101.0800 101.1150 101.1411 8.4555 8.32%, 2032 1 200.00 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 8.4993 Total 35 15170.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 101.1246 8.6534 9.20%, NBRD 2015* 1 1500.00 100.3524 100.3524 100.3524 100.3524 8.6245 8.45%, NHB 2016A* 1 750.00 99.9643 99.9643 99.9643 99.9643 8.3976 Total 3 2300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.80%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 101.8141 101.8141 101.8141 101.8141 8.7000 8.98%, PFC 2024* 1 500.00 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 100.3500 8.9150 8.84%, PGC 2015A* 1 100.00 100.1608 100.1608 100.1608 100.1608 8.6560 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 2 250.00 102.5857 102.5531 102.5857 102.5661 8.8830 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 200.00 100.5804 100.5804 100.5804 100.5804 8.5800 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 101.3266 101.3266 101.3266 101.3266 8.5368 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 1400.00 100.7009 100.5074 100.6859 100.6403 8.8657 9.02%, RECL 2019A* 1 350.00 100.3302 100.3302 100.3302 100.3302 8.9000 Total 12 3100.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.75%, GUJ 2016 1 100.00 100.3557 100.3557 100.3557 100.3557 8.5400 8.78%, HARY 2017 1 150.00 100.5400 100.5400 100.5400 100.5400 8.5449 8.75%, HP 2017 1 100.00 100.5235 100.5235 100.5235 100.5235 8.5400 8.92%, TN 2022B 1 50.00 100.8751 100.8751 100.8751 100.8751 8.7600 Total 4 400.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 15, 2015 1 750.00 92.5310 92.5310 92.5310 92.5310 8.3700 Total 1 750.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com