Oct 28 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 34,608.7 56,428.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 80 137 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 24,124.7 40,444.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 87 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 10,484.0 15,984.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 33 50 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 11,500.00 8.44 8.40%, 2024 3,750.00 8.33 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 2,500.00 8.37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014 3,500.00 8.13 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 1,850.00 8.79 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, HDFC 2016B 1,000.00 8.98 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014* 2 3500.00 99.9691 99.9621 99.9621 99.9676 8.1295 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 1000.00 101.2976 101.2628 101.2628 101.2889 8.9750 9.25%, HDFC 2018* 1 50.00 100.4994 100.4994 100.4994 100.4994 9.0300 9.65%, HDFC 2019* 2 500.00 101.7653 101.7653 101.7653 101.7653 9.1000 9.55%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 98.7166 98.7166 98.7166 98.7166 9.7700 9.60%, HIND 2022* 1 50.00 98.9831 98.9831 98.9831 98.9831 9.7700 9.16%, LICH 2018* 1 250.00 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 100.0000 9.1220 9.55%, LICH 2018* 1 450.00 101.2620 101.2620 101.2620 101.2620 9.1500 Total 11 5850.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 2 750.00 98.0500 98.0450 98.0500 98.0467 8.1990 7.80%, 2020 1 200.00 97.2900 97.2900 97.2900 97.2900 8.4244 8.12%, 2020 1 50.00 98.5550 98.5550 98.5550 98.5550 8.4241 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 99.4300 8.3961 8.79%, 2021 2 250.00 101.6250 101.6250 101.6250 101.6250 8.4774 8.83%, 2023 4 1890.00 102.2000 102.1300 102.1900 102.1460 8.4843 8.40%, 2024 7 3750.00 100.4800 100.4100 100.4200 100.4547 8.3277 9.15%, 2024 1 50.00 104.2250 104.2250 104.2250 104.2250 8.5146 8.33%, 2026 1 300.00 98.7200 98.7200 98.7200 98.7200 8.5021 8.28%, 2027 2 90.00 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 98.0200 8.5343 8.60%, 2028 16 11500.00 101.3250 101.2050 101.2700 101.2553 8.4413 9.20%, 2030 1 500.00 106.2400 106.2400 106.2400 106.2400 8.4772 8.32%, 2032 3 750.00 98.6000 98.5000 98.6000 98.5667 8.4752 9.23%, 2043 2 700.00 108.2000 108.1500 108.2000 108.1643 8.4690 Total 44 21030.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.83%, NBRD 2015A* 1 500.00 99.9759 99.9759 99.9759 99.9759 8.8309 Total 1 500.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 6 1850.00 106.0500 105.8500 106.0500 105.9689 8.7880 8.50%, IRFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.8063 99.8063 99.8063 99.8063 8.5394 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.2628 99.2628 99.2628 99.2628 8.7000 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.2125 101.2125 101.2125 101.2125 8.7800 9.32%, PFC 2019 1 24.00 101.7379 101.7379 101.7379 101.7379 8.8500 9.39%, PFC 2024* 1 50.00 102.9526 102.9526 102.9526 102.9526 8.9100 8.98%, PFC 2024A* 1 500.00 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 100.3700 8.8111 9.30%, PGC 2019A* 2 500.00 101.8163 101.7969 101.7969 101.8066 8.7818 9.30%, PGC 2029 1 10.00 102.8900 102.8900 102.8900 102.8900 8.9278 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 250.00 101.2402 101.2402 101.2402 101.2402 8.5868 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 200.00 101.7238 101.7238 101.7238 101.7238 8.6400 9.34%, RECL 2024* 4 350.00 102.6971 102.6321 102.6646 102.6600 8.9057 Total 21 4134.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 8.87%, TN 2024 1 94.70 101.0700 101.0700 101.0700 101.0700 8.7062 Total 1 94.70 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Oct 06, 2015 1 2500.00 92.7278 92.7278 92.7278 92.7278 8.3699 Oct 15, 2015 1 500.00 92.5589 92.5589 92.5589 92.5589 8.3600 Total 2 3000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 