BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
Oct 29 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,427.5 82,856.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 218 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,225.4 60,670.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 131 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,202.1 22,186.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,600.00 8.33 8.60%, 2028 2,500.00 8.44 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 2,000.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 8.13 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.34%, RECL 2024 700.00 8.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016 600.00 8.99 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 8.1279 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 1 600.00 100.0534 100.0534 100.0534 100.0534 8.7574 9.80%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.0480 100.0480 100.0480 100.0480 10.5032 9.20%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 8.9929 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 600.00 100.6416 100.6416 100.6416 100.6416 8.9900 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 101.6062 101.6062 101.6062 101.6062 9.0500 9.22%, LICH 2024* 2 200.00 101.0227 101.0227 101.0227 101.0227 9.0500 Total 8 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 1.00 134.9400 134.9400 134.9400 134.9400 0.0000 CITI 2016I (RESET) 1 1.10 131.2500 131.2500 131.2500 131.2500 0.0000 Total 2 2.10 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 250.00 98.0700 98.0700 98.0700 98.0700 8.1863 6.35%, 2020 2 600.00 91.3400 91.3400 91.3400 91.3400 8.4476 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 99.4850 99.4825 99.4850 99.4838 8.3840 8.83%, 2023 3 800.00 102.2000 102.1300 102.1850 102.1516 8.4834 8.40%, 2024 9 5600.00 100.5050 100.4150 100.5000 100.4717 8.3251 8.24%, 2027 2 1000.00 98.0750 98.0600 98.0750 98.0675 8.4936 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 8.4911 8.60%, 2028 4 2500.00 101.2950 101.2650 101.2900 101.2760 8.4388 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 8.4574 Total 25 12250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 500.00 106.4497 106.0500 106.4497 106.4097 8.7073 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.2346 99.2346 99.2346 99.2346 8.7200 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.3930 99.3930 99.3930 99.3930 8.7100 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.7362 101.7362 101.7362 101.7362 8.8500 8.90%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 99.8980 99.8980 99.8980 99.8980 8.9575 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 4 550.00 101.8727 101.8240 101.8340 101.8446 8.7973 9.35%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 8.8700 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 2 200.00 102.7788 102.7788 102.7788 102.7788 8.8500 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 100.00 103.2839 103.2839 103.2839 103.2839 8.8800 7.65%, RECL 2016* 1 350.00 98.8761 98.8761 98.8761 98.8761 8.5800 9.05%, RECL 2016 2 50.00 100.8039 100.8039 100.8039 100.8039 8.5700 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 350.00 101.2711 101.2711 101.2711 101.2711 8.5668 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 150.00 100.9311 100.7373 100.7373 100.8019 8.8233 9.34%, RECL 2024* 6 700.00 102.8586 102.7284 102.8586 102.8097 8.8825 Total 27 3400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.01%, GUJ 2024 1 20.00 101.9350 101.9350 101.9350 101.9350 8.7064 8.90%, KRN 2022 1 100.00 101.0724 101.0724 101.0724 101.0724 8.7100 9.50%, KRN 2023 1 100.00 104.8869 104.8869 104.8869 104.8869 8.7100 9.01%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 101.9767 101.9767 101.9767 101.9767 8.7000 9.04%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 102.1600 102.1600 102.1600 102.1600 8.7062 9.08%, PUN 2019 1 100.00 101.6358 101.6358 101.6358 101.6358 8.6525 9.11%, PUN 2019 1 50.00 101.7387 101.7387 101.7387 101.7387 8.6525 8.87%, TN 2024 2 455.40 101.1000 101.0900 101.0900 101.0944 8.7024 9.90%, WB 2018 1 600.00 104.1018 104.1018 104.1018 104.1018 8.5900 Total 10 1525.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 1 250.00 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 7.1011 Jan 08, 2015 1 1350.00 98.4146 98.4146 98.4146 98.4146 8.3999 Jan 26, 2015 4 1950.00 98.0428 98.0358 98.0428 98.0382 8.2997 Jan 29, 2015 1 2000.00 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 8.4201 Total 7 5550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 1 200.00 98.8954 98.8954 98.8954 98.8954 8.3200 Total 1 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 1 700.00 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 8.3201 Total 1 700.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G