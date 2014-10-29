Oct 29 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 26,427.5 82,856.2 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 81 218 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 20,225.4 60,670.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 44 131 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 6,202.1 22,186.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 37 87 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 5,600.00 8.33 8.60%, 2028 2,500.00 8.44 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 29, 2015 2,000.00 8.42 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014 1,000.00 8.13 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.34%, RECL 2024 700.00 8.88 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.43%, HDFC 2016 600.00 8.99 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.25%, HDFC 2014* 1 1000.00 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 99.9677 8.1279 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 1 600.00 100.0534 100.0534 100.0534 100.0534 8.7574 9.80%, HDFC 2014A* 1 250.00 100.0480 100.0480 100.0480 100.0480 10.5032 9.20%, HDFC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 100.1882 8.9929 9.43%, HDFC 2016* 1 600.00 100.6416 100.6416 100.6416 100.6416 8.9900 9.51%, LICH 2019* 1 50.00 101.6062 101.6062 101.6062 101.6062 9.0500 9.22%, LICH 2024* 2 200.00 101.0227 101.0227 101.0227 101.0227 9.0500 Total 8 2800.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2016E (RESET) 1 1.00 134.9400 134.9400 134.9400 134.9400 0.0000 CITI 2016I (RESET) 1 1.10 131.2500 131.2500 131.2500 131.2500 0.0000 Total 2 2.10 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.02%, 2016 1 250.00 98.0700 98.0700 98.0700 98.0700 8.1863 6.35%, 2020 2 600.00 91.3400 91.3400 91.3400 91.3400 8.4476 8.27%, 2020 2 1000.00 99.4850 99.4825 99.4850 99.4838 8.3840 8.83%, 2023 3 800.00 102.2000 102.1300 102.1850 102.1516 8.4834 8.40%, 2024 9 5600.00 100.5050 100.4150 100.5000 100.4717 8.3251 8.24%, 2027 2 1000.00 98.0750 98.0600 98.0750 98.0675 8.4936 8.28%, 2027 1 250.00 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 98.3500 8.4911 8.60%, 2028 4 2500.00 101.2950 101.2650 101.2900 101.2760 8.4388 8.30%, 2042 1 250.00 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 98.3000 8.4574 Total 25 12250.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 3 500.00 106.4497 106.0500 106.4497 106.4097 8.7073 8.27%, PFC 2016* 1 250.00 99.2346 99.2346 99.2346 99.2346 8.7200 8.35%, PFC 2016* 1 50.00 99.3930 99.3930 99.3930 99.3930 8.7100 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 50.00 101.7362 101.7362 101.7362 101.7362 8.8500 8.90%, PGC 2015* 1 50.00 99.8980 99.8980 99.8980 99.8980 8.9575 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 4 550.00 101.8727 101.8240 101.8340 101.8446 8.7973 9.35%, PGC 2024* 1 50.00 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 102.9600 8.8700 9.30%, PGC 2024A* 2 200.00 102.7788 102.7788 102.7788 102.7788 8.8500 9.30%, PGC 2029* 1 100.00 103.2839 103.2839 103.2839 103.2839 8.8800 7.65%, RECL 2016* 1 350.00 98.8761 98.8761 98.8761 98.8761 8.5800 9.05%, RECL 2016 2 50.00 100.8039 100.8039 100.8039 100.8039 8.5700 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 350.00 101.2711 101.2711 101.2711 101.2711 8.5668 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 150.00 100.9311 100.7373 100.7373 100.8019 8.8233 9.34%, RECL 2024* 6 700.00 102.8586 102.7284 102.8586 102.8097 8.8825 Total 27 3400.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.01%, GUJ 2024 1 20.00 101.9350 101.9350 101.9350 101.9350 8.7064 8.90%, KRN 2022 1 100.00 101.0724 101.0724 101.0724 101.0724 8.7100 9.50%, KRN 2023 1 100.00 104.8869 104.8869 104.8869 104.8869 8.7100 9.01%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 101.9767 101.9767 101.9767 101.9767 8.7000 9.04%, KRN 2024 1 50.00 102.1600 102.1600 102.1600 102.1600 8.7062 9.08%, PUN 2019 1 100.00 101.6358 101.6358 101.6358 101.6358 8.6525 9.11%, PUN 2019 1 50.00 101.7387 101.7387 101.7387 101.7387 8.6525 8.87%, TN 2024 2 455.40 101.1000 101.0900 101.0900 101.0944 8.7024 9.90%, WB 2018 1 600.00 104.1018 104.1018 104.1018 104.1018 8.5900 Total 10 1525.40 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Nov 06, 2014 1 250.00 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 99.8640 7.1011 Jan 08, 2015 1 1350.00 98.4146 98.4146 98.4146 98.4146 8.3999 Jan 26, 2015 4 1950.00 98.0428 98.0358 98.0428 98.0382 8.2997 Jan 29, 2015 1 2000.00 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 97.9439 8.4201 Total 7 5550.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 182-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 18, 2014 1 200.00 98.8954 98.8954 98.8954 98.8954 8.3200 Total 1 200.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 11, 2014 1 700.00 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 99.0517 8.3201 Total 1 700.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 