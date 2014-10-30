Oct 30 Below is a summary of Thursday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Thursday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 47,024.6 129,880.8 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 105 323 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 31,923.6 92,593.7 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 58 189 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Thursday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,101.0 37,287.1 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 47 134 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.60%, 2028 4,750.00 8.40 7.80%, 2020 4,100.00 8.39 8.40%, 2024 2,700.00 8.27 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022 3,000.00 8.71 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.32%, HDFC 2015 2,500.00 8.82 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.96%, HDFC 2014 2,500.00 8.88 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Bond ---------- 9.15%, AXBK 2022* 2 100.00 101.2607 101.1469 101.2607 101.2038 8.9200 9.15%, ICIC 2024* 1 50.00 102.5967 102.5967 102.5967 102.5967 8.7486 Total 3 150.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.40%, HDFC 2014* 1 400.00 99.9270 99.9270 99.9270 99.9270 8.7986 9.96%, HDFC 2014* 1 2500.00 100.0427 100.0427 100.0427 100.0427 8.8819 9.32%, HDFC 2015* 1 2500.00 100.3467 100.3467 100.3467 100.3467 8.8163 9.60%, HDFC 2015B* 1 250.00 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 100.4300 8.8500 9.25%, HDFC 2016A* 1 500.00 100.4911 100.4911 100.4911 100.4911 8.9500 9.75%, HDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 101.3200 9.0000 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 2 600.00 101.3268 101.3095 101.3095 101.3167 8.9558 9.44%, LICH 2019* 1 100.00 101.4334 101.4334 101.4334 101.4334 9.0500 9.22%, LICH 2024* 1 250.00 101.5383 101.5383 101.5383 101.5383 8.9700 LTFN 2016 (RESET)* 1 100.00 99.9580 99.9580 99.9580 99.9580 9.4192 10.95%, TUBE 2014* 1 150.00 100.1907 100.1907 100.1907 100.1907 9.1642 Total 12 7600.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CITI 2015E (RESET) 1 1.00 122.0000 122.0000 122.0000 122.0000 0.0000 Total 1 1.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 7.28%, 2019 1 500.00 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 96.1200 8.3113 7.80%, 2020 5 4100.00 97.5100 97.4000 97.5100 97.4600 8.3852 8.83%, 2023 5 1450.00 102.5400 102.4600 102.5200 102.4960 8.4290 8.40%, 2024 8 2700.00 101.6000 100.6300 100.7150 100.8496 8.2682 8.33%, 2026 1 1950.00 99.2086 99.2086 99.2086 99.2086 8.4350 8.24%, 2027 1 1950.00 98.5049 98.5049 98.5049 98.5049 8.4350 8.60%, 2028 11 4750.00 101.6750 101.5075 101.6700 101.5844 8.4007 8.97%, 2030 1 100.00 101.9212 101.9212 101.9212 101.9212 8.7436 9.20%, 2030 2 450.00 106.7900 106.5500 106.7900 106.6833 8.4281 8.83%, 2041 2 1850.00 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 104.3000 8.4230 Total 37 19800.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.00%, EXIM 2019* 1 50.00 101.6355 101.6355 101.6355 101.6355 8.5066 9.15%, IDFC 2016A* 1 250.00 100.6835 100.6835 100.6835 100.6835 8.5083 Total 2 300.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.95%, FCI 2022* 1 3000.00 106.3946 106.3946 106.3946 106.3946 8.7100 8.50%, IRFC 2020* 1 50.00 99.8900 99.8900 99.8900 99.8900 8.5202 8.95%, PFC 2015* 2 100.00 99.9381 99.8756 99.9381 99.9069 8.9498 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 50.00 100.7481 100.7481 100.7481 100.7481 8.8000 8.27%, PFC 2016* 2 350.00 99.2649 99.2049 99.2649 99.2478 8.7114 9.27%, PFC 2017* 1 100.00 101.0429 101.0429 101.0429 101.0429 8.8000 9.32%, PFC 2017* 1 250.00 101.2575 101.2575 101.2575 101.2575 8.7600 9.32%, PFC 2019* 1 350.00 101.8139 101.8139 101.8139 101.8139 8.8300 9.39%, PFC 2029* 1 100.00 104.0001 104.0001 104.0001 104.0001 8.8800 8.73%, PGC 2015* 1 100.00 100.1657 100.1657 100.1657 100.1657 8.5193 8.70%, PGC 2018* 1 100.00 99.9033 99.9033 99.9033 99.9033 8.7000 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 4 1100.00 102.1035 102.1035 102.1035 102.1035 8.7300 8.97%, RECL 2016* 1 100.00 100.5788 100.5788 100.5788 100.5788 8.5800 9.38%, RECL 2016* 1 150.00 101.3187 101.3187 101.3187 101.3187 8.5368 9.25%, RECL 2017* 1 100.00 101.4319 101.4319 101.4319 101.4319 8.6250 9.28%, RECL 2017* 2 100.00 101.1813 101.1610 101.1610 101.1712 8.6450 9.38%, RECL 2018* 1 250.00 101.8788 101.8788 101.8788 101.8788 8.7961 9.04%, RECL 2019* 4 550.00 101.0093 100.9311 100.9311 100.9489 8.7855 9.34%, RECL 2024* 2 150.00 103.0203 103.0203 103.0203 103.0203 8.8500 Total 29 7050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 9.19%, KER 2024 1 50.00 103.3244 103.3244 103.3244 103.3244 8.6700 9.39%, KRN 2023B 1 208.60 104.3231 104.3231 104.3231 104.3231 8.6900 9.11%, MAH 2024 1 100.00 102.8111 102.8111 102.8111 102.8111 8.6700 8.60%, MP 2023 1 50.00 99.5714 99.5714 99.5714 99.5714 8.6700 8.93%, PUN 2019 1 200.00 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 101.4500 8.5447 9.11%, PUN 2019 2 400.00 102.1600 102.1391 102.1391 102.1443 8.5484 8.85%, TN 2022 1 50.00 101.0138 101.0138 101.0138 101.0138 8.6699 9.11%, TN 2024 1 100.00 102.7550 102.7550 102.7550 102.7550 8.6786 Total 9 1158.60 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Jan 08, 2015 1 250.00 98.4442 98.4442 98.4442 98.4442 8.3600 Jan 26, 2015 1 250.00 98.0646 98.0646 98.0646 98.0646 8.2800 Total 2 500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Aug 06, 2015 1 1650.00 93.9666 93.9666 93.9666 93.9666 8.4000 Oct 06, 2015 1 500.00 92.7672 92.7672 92.7672 92.7672 8.3700 Jan 08, 2015 1 1700.00 98.4442 98.4442 98.4442 98.4442 8.3600 Jul 09, 2015 1 1650.00 94.5359 94.5359 94.5359 94.5359 8.4051 Oct 15, 2015 2 500.00 92.6022 92.6022 92.6022 92.6022 8.3550 Aug 20, 2015 2 2500.00 93.6829 93.6829 93.6829 93.6829 8.4001 Jul 23, 2015 1 1650.00 94.2487 94.2487 94.2487 94.2487 8.4050 Oct 29, 2015 1 315.00 92.3071 92.3071 92.3071 92.3071 8.3799 Total 10 10465.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. 