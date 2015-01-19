Jan 19 Below is a summary of Monday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Monday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 29,249.0 29,249.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 75 75 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 7,550.0 7,550.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 13 13 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Monday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 21,699.0 21,699.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 62 62 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.40%, 2024 3,300.00 7.72 8.60%, 2028 1,000.00 7.77 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 2,500.00 8.02 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.83%, SIDB 2017 2,800.00 9.76 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 9.55%, SIDB 2017 2,250.00 9.52 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.04%, RECL 2019 2,000.00 8.22 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 9.75%, ABF 2017* 1 50.00 101.2022 101.2022 101.2022 101.2022 9.0999 9.60%, HDFC 2015* 1 1500.00 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 100.0735 9.2077 9.75%, HDFC 2016B* 3 210.00 101.7430 101.7430 101.7430 101.7430 8.5500 9.60%, HDFC 2017A* 1 250.00 102.1225 102.1225 102.1225 102.1225 8.5500 9.39%, LICH 2015A* 1 1000.00 100.0326 100.0326 100.0326 100.0326 8.6714 8.72%, LICH 2019* 1 500.00 100.3961 100.3961 100.3961 100.3961 8.6000 RINF 2016 (RESET)* 1 1000.00 100.7850 100.7850 100.7850 100.7850 10.8945 RINF 2017 (RESET)* 1 1500.00 101.6971 101.6971 101.6971 101.6971 10.7257 RINF 2018 (RESET)* 1 1000.00 102.5655 102.5655 102.5655 102.5655 10.6253 8.90%, SUNF 2016* 1 500.00 99.8142 99.8142 99.8142 99.8142 7.7796 Total 12 7510.00 Corporate Deep Discount Debentures ---------------------------------- CIT 2015 (RESET) 11 29.50 115.7400 115.7400 115.7400 115.7400 0.0000 CITI 2016L (RESET) 1 1.00 135.7800 135.7800 135.7800 135.7800 0.0000 CITI 2016P (RESET) 1 2.50 111.2500 111.2500 111.2500 111.2500 0.0000 CITI 2016S (RESET) 1 2.50 111.7400 111.7400 111.7400 111.7400 0.0000 CITI 2016W (RESET) 1 2.50 115.3400 115.3400 115.3400 115.3400 0.0000 CITI 2017D (RESET) 1 5.00 122.6300 122.6300 122.6300 122.6300 0.0000 CITI 2017H (RESET) 1 1.00 132.2700 132.2700 132.2700 132.2700 0.0000 Total 17 44.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.27%, 2020 1 250.00 102.2450 102.2450 102.2450 102.2450 7.7491 8.83%, 2023 1 50.00 106.3100 106.3100 106.3100 106.3100 7.8254 8.40%, 2024 4 3300.00 104.5400 104.4650 104.5325 104.5141 7.7213 8.60%, 2028 2 1000.00 106.8200 106.7700 106.7700 106.7950 7.7718 8.32%, 2032 1 250.00 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 104.7200 7.8203 Total 9 4850.00 Institutions Non-Slr Bond ------------------------- 8.49%, IDFC 2024* 2 150.00 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 100.0700 8.4672 9.30%, IDFC 2024* 1 100.00 105.2799 105.2799 105.2799 105.2799 8.4500 9.36%, IDFC 2024* 1 50.00 105.6795 105.6795 105.6795 105.6795 8.4500 9.55%, SIDB 2015* 2 550.00 100.0801 100.0801 100.0801 100.0801 8.5517 9.55%, SIDB 2017* 2 2250.00 100.0296 100.0260 100.0260 100.0288 9.5188 9.83%, SIDB 2017* 2 2800.00 100.0766 100.0766 100.0766 100.0766 9.7641 9.55%, SIDB 2017A* 1 1100.00 100.0826 100.0826 100.0826 100.0826 9.4620 4Total 11 7000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 9.58%, PFC 2015* 1 500.00 100.9364 100.9364 100.9364 100.9364 8.3728 8.50%, PFC 2017* 1 150.00 100.5519 100.5519 100.5519 100.5519 8.2500 9.81%, PFC 2018* 1 100.00 104.5601 104.5601 104.5601 104.5601 8.3000 8.48%, PFC 2024* 1 350.00 101.3679 101.3679 101.3679 101.3679 8.2600 8.65%, PFC 2024* 3 850.00 102.5793 102.3764 102.5107 102.4161 8.2757 8.90%, PGC 2015* 1 200.00 99.9988 99.9988 99.9988 99.9988 8.5641 9.35%, PGC 2019* 1 150.00 104.0449 104.0449 104.0449 104.0449 8.2300 9.30%, PGC 2019B* 3 200.00 104.3727 103.8732 104.3727 104.2478 8.1321 8.70%, PGC 2023* 1 500.00 102.6682 102.6682 102.6682 102.6682 8.2300 9.40%, RECL 2017* 1 300.00 102.3334 102.3334 102.3334 102.3334 8.2755 9.52%, RECL 2017* 1 500.00 102.2635 102.2635 102.2635 102.2635 8.3000 9.25%, RECL 2017A* 3 645.00 102.1004 102.0291 102.0291 102.0507 8.2909 8.56%, RECL 2019* 1 500.00 101.2759 101.2759 101.2759 101.2759 8.2100 9.04%, RECL 2019* 2 2000.00 103.0351 102.9401 103.0351 103.0114 8.2213 8.57%, RECL 2024* 1 200.00 102.6904 102.6904 102.6904 102.6904 8.1700 Total 22 7145.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Apr 02, 2015 3 2500.00 98.4426 98.4426 98.4426 98.4426 8.0201 Total 3 2500.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 364-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Dec 25, 2015 1 200.00 93.1643 93.1643 93.1643 93.1643 7.9000 Total 1 200.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com